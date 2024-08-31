There’s a long tradition in the horror genre of characters encountering their doppelgängers, or doubles, who look and sound exactly like them. These encounters create a sense of dread by tapping into the uncanny, taking the familiar sight of one’s face and making it strange. The trope was common in Gothic literature in the 1800s, often used to examine the evil hidden within someone who appeared to be good, with the double representing their shadows or reflections.

In the 21st century, there are more ways than ever for people to duplicate themselves: digital cameras allow for endless copies of someone's likenesses, and social media sites make it easy to create different online personas. Doppelgängers in modern horror movies can take many forms, whether they’re subservient robots created to replace “unruly” women or alien clones sent to take over the earth. From new hits like Us to certified classics like Possession, these are the best horror movies that explore this fascinating and revealing subject.

Alice (Madeline Brewer) is an ambitious cam girl who aspires to become one of the top performers on the site. In pursuit of a larger audience, she starts giving more elaborate performances, all under the stage name Lola, going beyond the typical sex acts associated with cam work. In a memorable scene, Alice fakes her death after a dramatic “breakdown,” and her viewership surges. However, one day, she’s shocked to discover that “Lola” has taken on a life of her own, continuing to perform even while Alice is locked out of her account.

Cam shares a theme with many other films about doppelgängers, which is the complicated relationship between art and artist. This relationship can be especially troubled in the performing arts, where actors, singers and dancers must inhabit different personas despite looking like themselves. For a character who spends hours online the way Alice does, separating herself from her work is essential for creating healthy boundaries and maintaining mental health, making it terrifying when that separation turns against her.

In folklore, fairies often kidnap children and leave behind changelings, or substitutes, that have been enchanted to look like the missing children. This concept has a lot of horror potential. In the Irish film The Hole in the Ground, Sarah and her son Chris have moved to the countryside to get away from his abusive father. After they discover a large sinkhole in the woods, the boy’s behavior starts to change. Sarah also learns about a local woman, Noreen, who went mad and murdered her son, insisting that he’d been replaced by an impostor.

There aren’t many surprises in the film since it’s obvious that the hole will play an important part in the narrative. The introduction of Noreen and her backstory also serves to plant doubt in Sarah’s mind about her son’s strange behavior. However, the element of the abusive husband adds an interesting twist. Perhaps Sarah is simply paranoid that Chris has inherited some of his father’s cruelty. The movie smartly uses ambiguity to maintain tension all the way to the end.

Anyone who goes into the Shimmer, a strange ecological phenomenon, comes back changed, but what if the changes go beyond simple mutations? What if the person who returns is someone--or something--completely different? In Annihilation, the trippy sci-fi movie by director Alex Garland, a group of scientists goes on an expedition into a quarantined site to study the biological mutations occurring there.

While fans of the original novel by Jeff VanderMeer have complained about the liberties taken by the film adaptation, Garland’s Annihilation succeeds at standing on its own two feet. The third act contains a haunting sequence in which the biologist, played by Natalie Portman, meets a shapeshifting alien that mirrors her every movement in a dreamlike ballet. The surreal imagery throughout and the disturbing implications of the ending make Annihilation one of the scariest sci-fi horror movies of all time.

The Stepford Wives follows Joanna (Katharine Ross), an aspiring photographer who moves to the suburbs with her family. She attempts to make friends in town but is disturbed by how submissive the women are towards their husbands. Finally, she meets Bobbie (Paula Prentiss), a kindred spirit who undergoes a personality change seemingly overnight. Sensing that something terrible might happen to her soon, Joanna rushes to investigate what’s happening to the town’s women.

When Ira Levin’s novel The Stepford Wives was published in 1972, the feminist movement in the United States had already started to receive backlash from conservative groups. While the feminist response to the film was mixed, the movie resonated strongly enough that “Stepford Wife” is still commonly used as shorthand for a woman who gives up her individuality to fulfill male fantasies of the perfect wife and mother. A 2004 remake starring Nicole Kidman was a critical failure but showed the story's enduring appeal.

As Jordan Peele’s follow-up to his smash-hit debut Get Out, the 2019 film Us was a bit of a head-scratcher. The story of a family under attack by their murderous doppelgängers defies easy expectations. The “Tethered,” as the doubles are called in the movie, were born underground, and their lives have been marked by a lack of autonomy. Whatever their above-ground counterparts did, the Tethered were forced to go through the same motions.

The doppelgängers in Us seem to be a symbol of powerlessness and how violence can be a common response when someone feels like they lack control of their lives. Lupita Nyong’o gives one of her best performances in the dual role as Adelaide, a mother fighting to protect her family, and Red, her unhinged, raspy-voiced Tethered version. The ending has left fans debating the film's true meaning, but its open-ended nature rewards repeat viewings.

Natalie Portman famously underwent rigorous training to prepare for the role of Nina, a naive but talented young dancer with the New York City Ballet in Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller Black Swan. Nina is thrilled when she’s offered the dual roles of the Black Swan and White Swan in Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake. However, her sexual repression and fragile mental health could derail her on her path to success. She becomes paranoid about another dancer taking her place and starts to hallucinate about turning into the Black Swan.

The doppelgänger in Black Swan not only symbolizes the struggle between an artist’s persona and their true self but also the conflict between their light and dark sides. Nina practices for hours and pushes her body to the limit, but being a great dancer requires more than technical perfection; the prima ballerina must inhabit a role with passion. The virginal, socially awkward Nina struggles to connect with the Black Swan’s sexuality and ultimately succeeds, but at a great cost.

Possession, the only English language film by Polish director Andrzej Żuławski classified as a “video nasty,” was censored and made difficult to access. However, the brutal psychological horror movie about a marriage falling apart became a cult classic. One scene in Possession is particularly notorious, in which Anna, played by Isabelle Adjani, has a physically and emotionally intense breakdown in a subway tunnel as blood and slime pour from her body.

In the end, the doppelgängers of Anna and her husband Mark are drawn to each other, suggesting the false hope that their relationship could still work but only if they become completely different people, without the messy and complicated history that drove them apart in the first place. The doppelgängers are also an appropriate symbol for all the splitting that takes place within the film. The couple's separation caused a split within each character’s identity, as they must now understand themselves as individuals.

Hatching is a Finnish body horror movie with a darkly comic streak. In the film, 12-year-old Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) lives under the strict control of her mother, a social media influencer who demands perfection in all aspects of her life, especially from her daughter. When Tinja discovers an abandoned bird egg, she takes it inside, caring for it until it hatches, revealing a baby bird the size of a human child. Tinja names it Alli and takes care of the creature in secret.

As Alli grows, she starts to look more and more like Tinja. It also becomes clear that the two have a psychic connection; whenever Tinja is hurt or angry, Alli lashes out in response. Hatching uses the doppelgänger trope effectively to explore the classic theme of a person caught between the light and dark sides of their identity. It deals with issues about self-discovery, blending horror with hints of coming-of-age to deliver a wholly unique and unfairly underrated tale of dread.

John Carpenter’s The Thing, a remake of the 1951 sci-fi horror film The Thing from Another World, is a standout example of 1980s cult horror because of its atmosphere and jaw-dropping practical effects. In the film, a group of researchers, headed by MacReady, played by the charismatic Kurt Russell, are stationed at the American research facility in Antarctica. They encounter an alien that takes on the form of its victims, and the fight against the otherworldly foe sees the men turning on each other.

The isolation of the wintry setting and the tight quarters of the lab means that the characters have grown close, but it also means that tensions can easily flare. The introduction of the shapeshifting alien into their midst has driven a wedge between them, fostering a deep sense of distrust and unease. The “Thing” of the title is scary because it not only imitates the appearance of another person but also copies that person’s behaviors and personality traits.

Like The Thing (1982), Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) is a rare example of a remake that has become more beloved than the original version. This movie about an alien race systematically replacing people with emotionless duplicates is a terrifying sci-fi thriller starring the late great Donald Sutherland in one of his most iconic roles. The aliens spread through harmless-looking flower pods, giving rise to the now-common expression “pod people” to describe those who mindlessly follow the crowd.

One thing that a lot of horror movies about doppelgängers have in common is paranoia. On the one hand, there’s the paranoia that one is surrounded by people who are not what they seem; on the other, there is the paranoia that one might be replaced. Invasion of the Body Snatchers perfectly embodies both of these fears, tapping into the uncanny feeling of encountering something that looks familiar but is actually strange and unsettling.

