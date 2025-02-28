Horror doesn't always have to horrify. Some horror movies are as funny as they are scary, while others are just deliriously entertaining. Either way, there are plenty of horror films from every decade of the genre that offer plenty of enjoyable thrills, chills and kills. Indeed, the genre is remarkably versatile, meaning there are plenty of movies to choose from.

From horror comedies to action horror extravaganzas, there isn't a genre that can't be mashed up with horror to make for a scary good evening of entertainment. Get ready to get gross, weird, and wild with these ten horror films that are guaranteed to entertain from beginning to end. There won't be any ranking here; instead, the list will aim to discuss horror movies that fulfill as an enjoyable experience beyond their ability to scare or disturb.

10 'Freaks' (1932)

Directed by Tod Browning

Tod Browning's follow-up to his horror classic Dracula was the controversial Freaks. The film was heavily censored by the studio, who cut thirty minutes out of the film before releasing it to highly negative reviews and public backlash. Decades later, it would receive a reappraisal as a classic of its genre and Browning's masterpiece. Even in its truncated form, Freaks still holds the power to shock and entertain over ninety years since its release.

Much of the controversy around the film surrounded Browning's decision to use real sideshow performers with disabilities to fill out his cast, though the movie does not cast them as villains. The plot concerns a female trapeze artist who conspires with the circus strongman to manipulate a dwarf performer into marrying her so she will inherit his wealth. In the climax, the sideshow performers take their vengeance on the trapeze artist, and the results are still unsettling even after years of far more explicit horror content.

Freaks Release Date February 12, 1932 Runtime 66 minutes Director Tod Browning Cast Harry Earles, Olga Baclanova, Daisy Earles, Henry Victor, Wallace Ford, Leila Hyams, Roscoe Ates, Angelo Rossitto, Jerry Austin, Daisy Hilton, Violet Hilton, Schlitzie, Josephine Joseph, Johnny Eck, Frances O'Connor, Peter Robinson, Olga Roderick, Koo Koo, Prince Randian, Martha Morris, Elvira Snow, Jenny Lee Snow, Elizabeth Green, Edward Brophy, Matt McHugh Writers Leon Gordon

9 'Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein' (1948)

Directed by Charles Barton