While only three minutes long, many credit the 1896 film The House of the Devil as the very first horror movie, and the genre hasn't slowed down since. With over a century of horror films, filmmakers have crafted many outstanding films worthy of being some of the best of all time. Fear is a natural yet negative emotion, but for some reason, fans can't help going on thrilling rides of terror, feeling the intense fear these movies provide.

There are many phenomenal horror movies, from The Blair Witch Project to Nosferatu. However, these ten separate themselves as the most essential films of the genre because they push the boundaries, define or revolutionize the genre, add something new, or are critically acclaimed. These ten movies prove to showcase one or many of these aspects, making them an essential watch for horror fans or any movie fans, even if it is just once.

10 'Frankenstein' (1931)

Directed by James Whale

Based on Mary Shelley's classic 1818 novel of the same name, Frankenstein is one of the most iconic movies ever. Often mistaking the monster as Frankenstein, the movie follows a crazed scientist (Colin Clave) and his experiment of using the body parts of corpses to create a living creature. While successful, Frankenstein's monster (Boris Karloff) escapes, causing mayhem in the countryside. The scientist must confront his inhumane creation in this legendary horror film.

Not much needs to be said about Frankenstein, as the movie produced one of the most iconic movie monsters, to the point that it is associated with common Halloween creatures. Not only did this movie set the blueprint for Frankenstein's monster, but it also paved the way for many horror tropes, such as a mad scientist and a sympathetic monster. Frankenstein's iconicity can be seen in the sheer number of adaptations and inspirations, as fans eagerly await Guillermo del Toro's attempt at film.

9 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

Costing around $700,000, including inflation, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre struggled to find a distributor. Their efforts paid off, as the iconic B-movie was a massive success, critically and financially. After hearing of grave robbers messing with graves, Sally (Marilyn Burns) and some friends investigate. What they encountered was a maniacal group of cannibals, including Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen), a man wearing a ski mask and wielding a chainsaw.

With a title like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, it's surprising when the movie has little gore, but it still manages to be deeply unsettling. This movie did wonders for B-movies, proving they can not only be excellent but influential as it went on to define aspects of the slasher genre, such as power tools as weapons and a hulking killer. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an essential horror movie that proves the genre's versatility.

8 'Get Out' (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele

In his directorial debut, Jordan Peele shocked everyone by delivering one of the most iconic recent horror movies after being known for his comedy sketches. Get Out follows Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) as he visits his girlfriend's family for the first time in an upstate getaway. While her family may seem overly friendly and accommodating, Chris discovers a string of horrifying truths, putting him in the middle of a terrifying scheme.

It is much harder for fans and critics to classify new movies as essential, which is why most of this list consists of older films. However, Get Out is the most recent movie on this list because of its massive cultural impact, which spread quickly. With some of the best acting in a horror movie, Get Out is also known for its screenplay, which masterfully weaves social critiques in the horror genre, creating an essential modern horror movie in so many aspects.

7 'Alien' (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Alien is the movie that kicked off the out-of-this-world movie series and became one of the biggest horror franchises. While screams can't be heard in space, Alien proved they can be heard in theaters, delivering a unique horror experience. When a space crew wakes up early from their cryo-sleep to investigate a distress signal, they encounter a spaceship full of eggs and other horrors as they must fight for survival against one of the most terrifying movie monsters.

The 1970s were a great decade for movies, with many essential classics revolutionizing cinema, with Alien standing at the top in this regard. The film experimented with the monster genre, combining sci-fi and action elements to create a revolutionary, disturbing piece of art. The simple nature allowed the film to take its time, building a dark and creepy atmosphere unlike any other movie. Sigourney Weaver also became the staple badass female lead, paving the way for other actresses.

6 'The Shining' (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Many great films are shrouded in controversy. This is especially true with The Shining, from the treatment of actors to critical reception, such as this movie somehow earning two Razzie nominations. The film follows a writer trying to get over his writer's block by working as a winter caretaker at a hotel with his wife and son, who suffers from premonitions. This quickly turns twisted as they discover the haunting truth of the hotel, as the father begins terrorizing his family.

Putting The Shining on this list was a no-brainer, considering every Stanley Kubrick movie would be on an essential film list for every genre he explored. While time has revealed this film to be a classic, its initial reception was mixed. This is especially shocking considering The Shining is a definitive movie of the horror genre because of its superb acting and deep dive into alcoholism. While the film strayed from the book, it ultimately gave fans multiple fantastic adaptations and stories.

5 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Directed by George A. Romero

While Night of the Living Dead may seem simple by today's standards, it revolutionized the horror genre and still holds up because of its horrific nature. When the dead begin to rise from their graves seeking human flesh, a group of survivors hole up in an old farmhouse, hoping to survive this ordeal. However, as the zombies slowly enter, the group is at their wit's end as the zombies begin to pick them off one by one.

While many consider White Zombie the first zombie movie, Night of the Living Dead popularized it and set the trend for what zombies should be. Despite its age, its gore and violence still make it a classic disturbing film, setting the standard high for what a zombie movie should be. Not only that, but Duane Jones paved the way for other black leads, making Night of the Living Dead an essential and groundbreaking horror movie.