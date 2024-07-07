Hollywood horror may produce a lot of interesting and spooky flicks, but they don't deserve all the credit. There are thousands of filmmakers all over the world, with some producing some incredible projects that can outdo anything Hollywood has ever offered. Europe is just one of these corners of cinema, and has been responsible for a number of horror movies that pioneered or changed the genre completely.

If you're a horror fan in the mood for something different, these European horror flicks are definitely worth checking out, especially since some of them have even been remade for Hollywood (but these seldom match the quality of the originals). These movies have been produced across multiple eras, and yet haven't aged a bit.

10 'Goodnight Mommy' (2014)

Country of Origin: Austria

Close

Goodnight Mommy is a psychological horror movie from Austria, which revolves around two identical twin boys, Lukas and Elias (Lukas & Elias Schwarz), who are unnerved by their mother after she returns home from plastic surgery and begins behaving in a bizarre manner. With the mother's head wrapped in bandages, the twins begin to suspect that she may not actually be their mother, and that she may be an entirely different person in disguise.

It's a movie that is brutally violent, but also one that takes viewers back to their own childhoods, reigniting the fears of their youths and bringing them to light in a horrifying way. An American remake was attempted in 2022, but the keyword there is "attempted." It didn't even come close to the level that the original had, and wasn't received nearly as well. Best to just stick to the original on this one.

WATCH ON SHUDDER

9 'You Are Not My Mother' (2021)

Country of Origin: Ireland

Close

You Are Not My Mother got off to a pretty good start when it debuted at the Toronto Film Festival in 2021. Right off the bat, it was nominated for the Midnight Madness People's Choice Award, and though it didn't win, it was still the runner-up. On a large estate near Dublin Ireland, Charlotte's (Hazel Doupe) mother mysteriously vanishes, leading her to a gruelling search through her family's cryptic history.

Another psychological horror flick, You Are Not My Mother was commended for its sublety. It isn't so blatant and loud as many other horror films, instead preferring to stick to the classic psychological horror tropes: by feeding into the suspicions in the audiences' brains. It's really cleverly-done, and well worth a watch for any horror fan.

WATCH ON AMAZON

8 'The Cremator' (1969)

Country of Origin: Czechia

Image via Janus Films

The Cremator is a dark comedy horror flick that was heavily influenced by German expressionism. It takes place in the 1930s, where a lot of major political changes were occuring in Europe, and in the movie's home country of Czechoslovakia, most notably the rise of Nazi Germany. During this rapidly changing enrivonment, a cremator begins to get the wrong idea about cremation. He seems to think it relieves a person's suffering, and sets about on a crusade to "save" the world via cremating people who are very much alive.

This movie is criminally underrated, yet still comes as one of the best movies of the year, and to this day is still screened at film festivals around the world, most recently at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in 2019 for the film's 50th anniversary. Dark and foreboding, but also pretty funny, this is a movie that is unlike anything horror fans will have seen before, which makes it worth every single second.