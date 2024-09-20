Life on a farm is hard. Despite all the great things about the countryside--the fresh air, the beauty of nature, the close-knit community--there are major downsides. For one thing, too much isolation can lead to loneliness and a twisted worldview. Remote places can also nurture a sense of lawlessness, providing cover for corruption and violent deeds. And, of course, there's all the manual labor required for daily survival, which leads to mental and physical exhaustion.

Because of all these issues, a farm is a near-perfect location for a horror movie. The characters are usually so far from civilization that no one can hear them scream when things go wrong, which they usually do--very, very wrong. Whether it's mutilation by equipment, attacks by livestock gone wild, or the madness of too many long nights alone, horror movie protagonists can suffer all kinds of terrible fates on a farm. These horror movies are the perfect representations of the dangers of farm life, using their agrarian settings to tell stories of solitude, dread, and terror.

10 'Deadly Blessing' (1981)

Directed by Wes Craven

While Deadly Blessing might not rank highly among director Wes Craven's impressive horror filmography, the movie is notable for being one of Sharon Stone's first appearances. The story focuses on the conflicts between a strict religious community called the Hittites and the young couple living on a nearby farm. The husband is an ex-Hittite, and his family disapproves of his decision to marry a woman from outside the community. Soon, people start getting killed at the farm by mysterious, black-clad figures.

Deadly Blessing makes great use of its setting, especially when it comes to the murders, showing how everything on a farm can be weaponized by a person with no limits. One person is crushed by a tractor, and another is found hanging in the hayloft. The plot is a bit of a mess, and the ending is deliriously over the top. However, Deadly Blessing is worth seeing for Sharon Stone as well as for veteran horror actor Michael Berryman, best known for another Craven classic, The Hills Have Eyes.

9 'Gwen' (2018)

Directed by William McGregor

A slow-burn mystery from Wales, Gwen is about a teenage girl trying to care for her family as their crops fail and their sheep are killed by something unseen. With a missing father and an unstable mother, young Gwen (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) carries a huge burden on her shoulders. If all that's not bad enough, cholera is also ripping through the community, wiping out whole families.

The film leaves it ambiguous whether the threats to the characters are natural or supernatural, but the hint of sinister forces is enduring. For Gwen, the thought of losing her livelihood because of factors beyond her control is terrifying enough without considering curses or demons. The film's slow pacing might put off viewers looking for more outright horror, but Gwen is worth watching for its cinematography that highlights the beautiful yet harsh and unforgiving landscape of North Wales.

8 'Eyes of My Mother' (2016)

Directed by Nicolas Pesce

Long periods of isolation can be damaging to a person's mental health, especially if that person is unstable to begin with. In The Eyes of My Mother, young Francisca (Kika Magalhaes) has spent much of her life alone. As a child, she witnessed her mother's brutal murder and helped her father imprison the killer in the barn. Using the surgical skills she learned from her mother, she removes the killer's eyes and vocal cords but keeps him alive. Now that her father has also died, the murderer in the barn is her only companion.

The Eyes of My Mother is an unrelentingly bleak film about loneliness. Francisca tries and fails to make connections with other people who are repulsed by her morbid obsessions. Her response to rejection is to kill or maim anyone who hurts her. The story is similar in some ways to the 2002 movie May, about a deranged veterinary assistant who tries to create a companion from the body parts of her victims. While the actions of both women are monstrous, their motives are portrayed with sympathy.

7 'Black Sheep' (2006)

Directed by Jonathan King

Not to be confused with the Chris Farley movie of the same name, Black Sheep is a horror comedy from New Zealand about carnivorous sheep with a bite that can turn humans into half-sheep monsters. In the movie, Henry (Nathan Meister) has traumatic childhood associations with the family sheep farm and can't wait to be rid of it. However, his older brother has been conducting genetic experiments, and when a couple of environmental activists try to free the captive sheep, they unwittingly create a disaster.

Much of the film's comedy comes from ominous shots of sheep, which, under any other circumstances, would seem harmless or even cute. Henry's long-time phobia doesn't seem so ridiculous now that dangerous sheep creatures are running amok and attacking people. Building on the popularity of more serious movies about infections, such as 28 Days Later, the horror-comedy was a critical success. Its commentary about how even the gentlest things can become dangerous when living separated from everything is also remarkably clever, making it even more special.

6 'Isolation' (2007)

Directed by Billy O'Brien

Struggling to keep up the family farm, Dan (John Lynch) has accepted money from a corporation in exchange for letting them conduct experiments on the cattle. Inevitably, the experiment goes horribly wrong, and Dan discovers that the scientists have accidentally created mutant calves that can infect people like a parasite. Along with a young couple hiding out on his property, Dan races to stop the mutants from escaping the farm and threatening the rest of the world.

Isolation acts as both an examination of the dangers of misguided science and a commentary on how easy it is for a secluded existence to become dangerous.

Isolation is an Irish horror movie that serves up plenty of blood and slime. The tone of the movie is probably a bit too serious, given its "mutant calf" premise, and it could have been done with a bigger injection of fun. As it is, Isolation can be a bit grim, an approach that further highlights the bleakness of an isolated existence. However, the movie has plenty that will appeal to fans of gore and body horror. Indeed, Isolation acts as both an examination of the dangers of misguided science and a commentary on how easy it is for a secluded existence to become dangerous.

5 'The Dark and the Wicked' (2020)

Directed by Bryan Bertino

Siblings Louise (Marin Ireland) and Michael (Michael Abbott Jr.) gather at the family farm to see their dying father, even though their mother has warned them not to come. The longer they stay, the clearer it becomes that their father is surrounded by a malevolent force that influences anyone who comes near. After their mother suddenly kills herself, Louise and Michael stay to take care of their father. Over the next few days, they endure a series of psychological assaults from whatever is haunting the farm.

The isolated setting in The Dark and the Wicked is key to the film's horror. Michael and Louise leave the farm as soon as they are old enough, and coming back makes them uneasy. However, there's more going on than just feeling disconnected from their hometown. The farm is stark and unwelcoming, and the darkness is oppressive. Director Bryan Bertino, who also made the home-invasion classic The Strangers, makes effective use of space in every frame to create a sense of unease that makes The Dark and the Wicked one of the scariest movies in recent memory.

4 'Pearl' (2022)

Directed by Ti West

Pearl (Mia Goth) wants to be a star and is willing to do almost anything to escape the confines of the farm where she lives with her ailing father and domineering mother. With her husband away at war, she copes with her loneliness by living in a fantasy world straight out of a Technicolor romance. A scene in which she dances with a scarecrow in the middle of a cornfield--before using it to climax--illustrates her complete disconnection from reality.

The tragedy of Pearl (well, aside from all the murders) is that the frustrated protagonist never realizes her dream of becoming a dancer and is doomed to stay in her small town forever. Ti West's previous film in the X trilogy is set several decades later and shows Pearl as an elderly woman still living in the same farmhouse with her husband. As far as the horrors of farm life go, getting stuck is a relatively mundane yet prevalent fear that many can relate to. Pearl depicts the overwhelming dread that farm life can represent and just how far some will go to escape it.

3 'The Witch: A New-England Folktale'

Directed by Robert Eggers

In The Witch, Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her family learn firsthand the limits of individuality. Her father, William (Ralph Ineson), has gotten them exiled from their Puritan community, and they must struggle to survive on the edge of the wilderness. Without the support and combined resources of a community, everyday life requires exhausting physical labor. Tensions are already running high, but when the baby Samuel is abducted, the family spirals into hysteria.

Thomasin fights against accusations of witchcraft, but after she loses everything, she relents and turns to the dark side--a turn that has many fans puzzling over her actions during The Witch's now-iconic ending. However, writer and director Robert Eggers's period piece is a powerful film about the madness that can result from a combination of isolation and stress. Throw superstition into the mix, and the situation can turn deadly. The Witch might be light in overt horror, but it more than makes up for it with overwhelming suggestion.

2 'The Blood on Satan’s Claw' (1971)

Directed by Piers Haggard

One-third of the "Unholy Trinity" that birthed the folk horror genre, The Blood on Satan's Claw opens with a young farmer in the 17th century who finds something in the dirt: a strange-looking skull. Unable to identify the creature, the man assumes it must be demonic in origin. The discovery of the skull unleashes a curse on the town's teenagers, who form a cult around Angel, their beautiful and cruel leader.

Director Piers Haggard's iconic film is notable for its low camera angles in the opening scenes, emphasizing that the evil that threatens the village's inhabitants comes from the earth itself. Folk horror is often about unearthing ancient terrors that have been safely buried in the soil for centuries. As people who live off the land, the characters in The Blood on Satan's Claw can't afford to abandon their fields, but they can't afford to ignore the truth behind their superstitions, either. The film shines a light on the predicament of facing horrors in a farm setting, offering an interesting insight into why they might be inescapable.

1 'The Wicker Man' (1973)

Directed by Robin Hardy

Life on Summerisle, a tropical island off the coast of Scotland, seems pretty good: the people are happy, the music's good, and the love is free, but there are hints from the beginning that all is not well. When upright Sargent Howie arrives from the mainland to investigate a missing girl, he's dissatisfied with his pub meal. For an island known for its fertile soil, the people sure do eat a lot of canned food.

Farm life might not be the first thing that springs to mind when one thinks about The Wicker Man, but the whole plot hangs on anxieties about failed crops. As it turns out, the harvest season on Summerisle has been getting smaller every year, and the people are getting desperate. How far will they go to ensure a better harvest next year? Sargent Howie is about to find out. The Wicker Man isn't just the greatest horror movie about farming; it's one of the greatest horror movies of all time. Atmospheric and full of inescapable dread, it's a masterpiece of the genre that perfectly captures the continuous struggle of isolated life and how easy it is for people to fall into delusion when detached from everyone else.

