Oh, L’amour, the month of romance and loving gestures after the major winter holidays… unless you’re a horror fanatic. There are plenty of Christmas-themed horror movies that come out in November and December, but it’s far less common to see a horror movie in February. Of course, there have been a few Valentine’s Day horror releases over the years, like My Bloody Valentine, but this year comes with surprising new movies to shock and thrill you as you endure the remainder of the wintery months. Read on to find out what new horrors await you this month!

Theaters:

5 ‘Heart Eyes’ (February 7)

Director: Josh Ruben

Cast: Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Jordana Brewster, Devon Sawa

Mason Gooding

February... the month known for celebrating love. With a perfectly timed release, Heart Eyes comes to theaters on February 7, 2025, just one week before Valentine’s Day. However, the movie is not your usual charming romantic date night flick, but a slasher movie that revolves around a serial killer who specifically targets couples on that holiday. The film stars Olivia Holt (Cloak & Dagger) as Ally and Mason Gooding (Scream) as co-workers in the early stages of a workplace romance. The two of them are forced to work late on Valentine’s Day, and are quickly marked as the notorious serial killer known as “The Heart Eyes Killer.” Even though they’re not officially a couple, both of them will have to work together and trust one another to survive the night. Heart Eyes will have an exclusive theatrical release before moving to streaming platforms.

4 ‘The Monkey’ (February 21)

Director: Osgood Perkins

Cast: Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Christian Convery, Adam Scott

Tatiana Maslany Lois

Longlegs director Osgood Perkins teams up with producer James Wan, who directed Insidious and worked as a writer and producer for the Saw franchise, to create a new adaptation of a Stephen King short story of the same name… The Monkey. When twins Hal and Bill Shelburn discover a toy monkey in their attic that plays a snare drum that rests in its lap. In the original story, the monkey played the cymbals, but those are percussive facts. They quickly realize that every time the monkey plays its instrument, something devastating and deadly occurs. They attempt to dispose of the toy and go their separate ways as adults. Years later, suspicious deaths and accidents begin to surround them, forcing the two brothers to reunite and end the cursed toy once and for all. The younger version of the twins is portrayed by Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), who will also be voicing Oliver in the latest season of Invincible, and the adult versions of Hal and Bill are portrayed by Divergent’s Theo James. Elijah Wood appears as the character Ted Hammerman, Adam Scott is Pete, the absent father of Hal and Bill, and Osgood Perkins also appears in the film as Chip, Hal and Bill’s uncle, along with Tatiana Maslany, who portrays Lois, Hal and Bill’s mother. The movie will have a theatrical release on February 21, 2025, before it moves to streaming platforms.

Streaming:

3 ‘The Gorge’ (February 14)

Director: Scott Derrickson

Cast: Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sigourney Weaver

Anya Taylor-Joy Drasa

William Houston Erikas

Samantha Coughlan Janet

The Gorge is an action-thriller that follows two highly trained snipers assigned to spend a year guarding a deep crevice in the ground. Posted on opposite sides of The Gorge, they are forbidden to communicate with each other. Their only mission is to prevent whatever lies below them from surfacing and wreaking havoc on the world. Revisiting her Russian accent days is Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu), as Drasa, posted on the Eastern side of the gorge. Across from her, on the Western side of the mysterious crevasse, is Miles Teller (Whiplash) as Levi. Neither of them knows what lies beneath them, but they form a bond as the days pass and they interact out of curiosity and boredom. After an emergency, Levi attempts to cross the gorge via zipline, but he is dropped to the unknown depths below causing Drasa to embark on a rescue mission. Sigourney Weaver also appears in the film, which is directed by Scott Derrickson (The Black Phone). The Gorge is an Apple TV+ original film and will be available to watch on the platform on February 14, 2025.

2 ‘Wolf Man’ (February 4)

Director: Leigh Whannell

Cast: Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Sam Jaeger, Matilda Firth