Horror is a beloved genre that exceeds all limits and all expectations. And women have been the backbone of the genre since it began, whether through being the final girls we root for or the monsters that scare us. Unfortunately, historically, women in the genre have been portrayed as either eye candy or damsels in distress. However, recently this has changed, and we have seen women take the role of villains as well as brave, strong female leads.

But what happens when women are the ones behind the camera? What stories do they tell? Who are their lead characters? In recent years, there has been an increase in female directors in horror movies. These are some of the best debut horror movies by female directors.

10 'Censor' (2021)

Directed by Prano Bailey-Bond

Censor follows the story of Enid (portrayed by Niamh Algar) who works as a horror movie censor during Britain's "video nasties craze." During the video nasties phenomenon in the 1980s, British politicians, press, and public believed that watching gory horror movies led to violent crimes. In Censor, Enid believes that her work in censoring horror movies and removing any explicit violent scenes is the only thing preventing violent crime from running rampant in society. However, everything changes after a man murders his family and the press blame it on a movie Enid has censored. Enid's down spiral is further exacerbated when she is assigned to censor a movie featuring a lead actress who looks like a grown up version of her sister, who was lost in the woods during Enid's childhood.

Director Prano Bailey-Bond makes two main points with Censor. The first point is how censorship does more harm than good, and blaming people's violent actions on movies rids them of all responsibility. The second point focuses on the impact of censorship on people. Enid censors herself and her thoughts over and over throughout the movie. At first, she doesn't remember how her sister went missing, despite the fact she was with her when it happened. Even after she believes that the actress is her sister and goes on a journey to find her, she continues to censor herself even further.

9 'Hatching' (2022)

Directed by Hanna Bergholm

In the Finnish body horror and creature feature movie Hatching, we are first introduced to the camera-perfect family of 12-year-old Tinja (portrayed by Siiri Solalinna). Tinja is forced to be a gymnast by her influencer mother (portrayed by Sophia Heikkilä), whom Tinja is desperate to please. One day, Tinja finds an egg in the woods and decides to incubate it. During the same time, a new neighbor, Reetta, moves in, and she joins Tinja's gymnastics team. Reeta proves to be a really talented gymnast, which frustrates Tinja's mother, who pushes her daughter to train harder and harder. At the same time, the egg hatches and a creature emerges.

Tinja calls the creature Alli and throughout the movie Alli's appearance is ever-changing. The movie gives a strong analysis of the divided self between the gentle, rule-abiding Tinja and the feral Alli, who represents Tinja's pent-up frustrations. The divided self concept is not new in cinema or horror movies, it is simply a division between the good and bad. In Hatching, Tinja represents a good, disciplined girl, while Alli represents a more animalistic version of her. Alli also acts as a testament to Tinja's mother's negligence towards her young daughter, and the impossible expectations she has for Tinja.

8 'Relic' (2020)

Directed by Natalie Erika James

On the surface, Relic appears to be just another haunted house horror. The movie starts with Edna (portrayed by Robyn Nevin) going missing and her daughter Kay (portrayed by Emily Mortimer), and her granddaughter, Sam (portrayed by Bella Heathcote) traveling to find her. When Edna comes back, she is naked and covered in mud. Kay and Sam enter the house to find a mysterious mold growing on the walls. Throughout their stay, they hear creaking sounds and whispers which convince them that there is an evil spirit lurking in the shadows.

Director Natalie Erika James has previously stated that the movie was inspired by her experience dealing with her grandmother’s journey with Alzheimer’s. James uses the elements of a classic haunting house horror movie as a medium to show the struggles of people going through Alzheimer's and dementia, as well as the struggles of their loved ones. James perfectly captures the fear of morality and how humans have no power to prevent the loss of their loved ones.

7 'Nanny' (2022)

Directed by Nikyatu Jusu

Nanny tells the story of Aisha (played by Anna Diop), a Senegalese immigrant who works as a nanny for a wealthy white family in New York City. Aisha looks after the family's young daughter, Rose, and they quickly grow closer, as Aisha often stays over when her parents don't come home for the night. The family often neglects to pay Aisha for her work, which in turn impedes her ability to bring her son, Lamine, and her cousin, Mariatou, to the United States. Aisha starts to be haunted by visions, especially visions of drowning and flooding.

Nanny tells the story of the exploitation of immigrant workers, as the parents often left Aisha to work way too much and without much reward. It also tells the story of maternal guilt. Aisha spends all of her time thousands of miles away from her son, taking care of another family's daughter. No matter how much Aisha tries, she cannot bring her son to the United States. In Nanny, the lie of the American Dream falls apart in front of Aisha's eyes.

Nanny Release Date November 23, 2022 Director Nikyatu Jusu Cast anna diop , Michelle Monaghan , Sinqua Walls Runtime 1 hr 38 min

6 'Most Beautiful Island (2017)

Directed by Ana Asensio

In Most Beautiful Island, Ana Asensio is a triple threat as she directed, wrote and stars as the lead character, Luciana. Most Beautiful Island follows Luciana, who is an undocumented immigrant trying to live in New York City for one day in her life. She is working multiple jobs and failing to make ends meet. One day, her colleague asks Luciana to fill in for her at a cocktail party, claiming she will have to do nothing but stand and look pretty. But when she arrives at the party, she discovers she has been tricked.

Most Beautiful Island toes the lines between drama and horror. Asensio has said that she used her experience when she arrived in New York as an inspiration for the movie. Most Beautiful Island only has an 80-minute runtime, but Asensio uses every minute to tell the story of Luciana and the struggles of undocumented immigrants. Most Beautiful Island is a unique movie with a unique perspective.

5 'The Babadook' (2014)

Directed by Jennifer Kent

The Babadook revolves around Amelia Vanek (portrayed by Essie Davis) and her son, Samuel (portrayed by Noah Wiseman) in the aftermath of her husband's death in an accident. Samuel starts to display erratic behavior after he starts believing there is a monster in their home. Amelia ignores her son's claims at first, but when she starts to be haunted by the same monster, the Babadook, she grows scared and impatient with her son. The Babadook is a very scary creature that scared William Friedkin, the director of The Exorcist.

The Babadook monster symbolizes Amelia and Samuel's grief and trauma over the death of the family's patriarch. One sentiment is echoed multiple times throughout the movie, which is that you cannot get rid of the Babadook, exactly how you cannot get rid of grief. Amelia tries to ignore her grief over and over, but the longer she ignores it, the worse things become. Unlike most monsters and demons, the Babadook grows stronger when it is ignored and neglected.