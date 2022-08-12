Horror is a controversial genre — you either love it or you hate it. While there's a huge community of horror fans out there, there are just as many people who despise it. Some find those kinds of films too frightening and don’t find any sort of enjoyment in paranoia or a gory splatterfest. Others find the majority aren’t worth their time due to low production value or a level of cheesy predictability. Now, there certainly are more than a few flops out there that mimic a myriad of overused horror tropes and plot lines. However, to discredit the entire genre based on these would be unfair — there are some incredible, critically-acclaimed horror films out there.

And so, we have the perfect compilation of great horror films to help change the opinions of those self-proclaimed horror haters. These films in particular are objectively fantastic films that were well received by both audiences and critics. Some are scarier than others, some are tamer for the faint of heart. A mix of everything, perfect for picking out the most palatable film for your next movie night with your horror-skeptic friends.

The Thing (1982)

There's a reason The Thing has endured throughout horror history as one of the greatest sci-fi horror films ever made. The film was directed by the master of horror, himself, John Carpenter, the brilliant mind that brought us the Halloween franchise. The Thing follows a group of researchers (including frequent Carpenter collaborator Kurt Russell) in Antarctica that discover a parasitic alien being with the ability to imitate other life forms. The team is filled with dread when they realize the “thing” could be any one of them. One of the main complaints in horror is stupid people that make stupid decisions, like running upstairs instead of out the front door. The Thing is one of those rare horror movies where the characters are simply outmatched. They are all intelligent people, making decisions that we think we would make in a similar situation but they just can’t win. Combine that with an atmosphere of intense paranoia and some incredible practical effects and your friends will be wondering why the hell they didn’t watch this movie sooner.

It Follows

It Follows is another film that blew up upon its release. After teenager Jay (Maika Monroe) sleeps with her new boyfriend for the first time, she learns she had contracted a horrifying curse that travels from victim to victim through sexual encounters. The film is a slow burn, but ultimately worth it, even if it does make you a little paranoid after viewing. The film also goes against many horror tropes. The entity isn’t the typical ravenous monster terrorizing a group, it’s slow and unassuming, but it’s inevitable. It Follows is deeply frightening on all levels, but incredibly unique and difficult to fault.

Scream (1996)

Scream is another film on this list directed by a horror legend — Wes Craven. The film has everything you could possibly want out of a slasher horror. An incredible cast, an iconic horror villain, gruesome deaths, and an unpredictable plot twist. Scream follows the story of young Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her friends in their sleepy little suburban town, Woodsboro, as a masked maniac is running loose, stalking and killing high-schoolers. While the plot sounds like any other ensemble slasher, Scream is incredibly self-aware. It parodies the essence of slashers and pays tribute to the originals such as Halloween and Friday the 13th without turning into a full-blown comedy. The film is horrifying, wickedly funny, and has one of the greatest opening scenes in horror. Ask any horror fan and many would say Scream was their first scary movie, making it the perfect starting point to begin your friend’s love affair with the genre.

Silence of the Lambs

Silence of the Lambs is perhaps the most renowned selection on this list, hailed among audiences and critics alike as a masterpiece. It’s one of the few films which has swept through the Oscars, winning “The Big Five,” an impressive feat for any film, let alone a horror. The film follows FBI trainee Clarice Sterling (Jodie Foster) and her hunt to find serial killer “Buffalo Bill” (Ted Levine). In order to catch him, she must enlist the help of brilliant psychiatrist yet notorious cannibal maniac, Hannibal Lector (Anthony Hopkins). Even with only 16 minutes of screen-time, Hannibal Lector has become one of the most well-known and terrifying horror movie villains. The interactions between Clarice and Hannibal are chilling and leave you on the edge of your seat wanting more. Along with the night-vision sequence, one of the tensest sequences in all of horror - and you have yourself an absolute horror masterpiece that no horror hater can deny the scope of.

Shaun of the Dead

Steering away from the straight-edge horror films, this is a much-needed comedic injection. Edgar Wright's Shaun of the Dead is simultaneously a great deconstruction of the zombie genre and a fantastic zombie movie in its own right. Shaun (Simon Pegg) is a salesman with a dull, simple existence which includes a lot of time on the couch with his dim-witted best friend, Ed (Nick Frost). That is until his uneventful life takes a drastic turn when the zombie apocalypse begins and he’s forced to step up. The film is witty, ridiculous, and laugh-out-loud funny. At the same time, there are some genuine and heartfelt scenes in which you really connect with the characters. Every character is real and flawed, there are some incredible shots (like the tracking Steadicam scene where Shaun enters the store), and some great recurring gags throughout. It’s the kind of horror you could even watch with your mum. As long as she doesn’t mind a bit of gore. It is a zombie film, after all.

The Others

Image Via StudioCanal

The Others is one of the more underrated films on this list. It’s a beautiful piece of Gothic horror with an incredible performance by Nicole Kidman. The film puts a fantastic and completely unexpected twist on the haunted house genre. The Others depicts the usual tale of a single parent moving into a new house with her kids, which she comes to believe is haunted. However, it builds to a crescendo that eventually flips the story completely upside down. While the film is chilling, there’s not a single ounce of gore. Every scare is nuanced, it’s a slow burn that will have you peeking around every corner and feeling just as paranoid as Grace. The horror is intertwined with family drama, mystery, and emotion. For those of your friends who hate gore, this film is the perfect introduction to horror that won’t leave anyone nauseated.

The Invitation

Another underrated film, The Invitation hooks you in from the beginning and leaves you hanging in constant suspense. The film is incredibly bizarre and does a fantastic job of getting into your head. Will (Logan Marshall-Green) and his girlfriend accept an invitation from his ex-wife to attend a dinner party with her new husband and their friends (some mutual, some new to him). However, at the party, Will grows increasingly suspicious that the two have an ulterior motive. While the pacing is slow, there’s not a moment where it feels dull or uninteresting. The build-up is paced perfectly and has you constantly second-guessing yourself. The tension is palpable and the anxiety will have your friends biting their nails down to the quick. It steers clear from quite a few horror tropes, like excess gore, jump scares, and shaky cam. While it’s not outright terrifying, the unsettling nature of the film and unexpected twist makes it an unmissable watch.

Ready or Not

Back to the fun side of horror, Ready or Not is a dark comedy-horror with a fantastic final girl and an extremely unique premise. The film takes place after her wedding when Grace (Samara Weaving) marries into the wealthy Le Domas family. However, on their wedding night, she is forced to participate in a seemingly innocent game as her initiation but soon learns the truth behind the family’s twisted rituals. Much like the above, this film also has a satirical take on the opulent, pointing a finger at those who are more than happy to make the less fortunate suffer for their own benefit. The film is the perfect sleepover movie — it’s not too serious that you fall asleep and it’s action-packed and seriously entertaining. It is quite gory and has many gross-out moments, though it isn’t too terrifying. This horror is best for those friends with a stronger stomach who are looking for something fun.

American Psycho

American Psycho has prevailed as a cult classic horror while still being widely loved by many audiences outside the horror community. Set in the late ‘80s, we get an insight into the life of affluent businessman Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) who lives a second life as a psychotic serial killer with an insatiable bloodlust. It’s an excellent film with an intelligent, satirical take on the super-wealthy and the corruption of the corporate world. While the movie is somewhat of a dark comedy, it is grueling and gory, but not overtly scary. This film is great for those friends who love movies that have them analyzing every detail and questioning their own morals and the world we live in. It’s not one for an easy watch, but it’s definitely the kind of horror everyone needs to see at least once. Plus, it’s incredibly quotable. I could go on… but I have to return some videotapes…

Zombieland

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Yet another comedy-horror on the list, Zombieland has remained a beloved film since its original release. We watch from college student Columbus’ (Jesse Eisenberg) perspective as he teams up with three eccentric strangers in order to survive the zombie apocalypse and find their own safe haven. One of the reasons it still works so well is the fantastic characters (Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin) and their relationships with each other. Though it is different from most zombie horror movies which focus heavily on survival and character drama. Zombieland shifts its focus to the fun side of the apocalypse. Sure, your neighbor might be trying to gnaw your face off, but when else could you break into a celebrity’s house or destroy an entire store? Obviously, this one’s a gory film as it’s about flesh-eating zombies, but it’s another perfect pick for a fun, easy watch.

The Shining

A Stephen King novel adaptation, The Shining is one of the most well-known and referenced horror films out there. The haunting film takes place at the Overlook Hotel, where Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) and his family move in for the winter as caretakers. However, the isolation eats away at Jack, and he begins to lose his sanity. Many consider Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation to be a masterpiece and it was one of the scariest films of its time. While, by today’s standards, it’s not quite as terrifying, it’s certainly unsettling. A lot of this is achieved through Kubrick’s unique filming style and the harrowing performances by Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. This film is definitely not for light viewing, but it is a genuinely great movie that even the most devout horror haters would have trouble denying its brilliance.

Get Out

Jordan Peele is quickly becoming a household name among the masters of horror, all of which began with his film, Get Out. The story follows Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a Black man, who is spending the weekend at his caucasian girlfriend’s family home and meeting her parents for the first time. As the weekend progresses, Chris finds himself wholly unprepared for the horrors he comes to face. The film is a refreshing breath of air compared to many horrors out there, seeing as there’s really nothing like it. Every twist and turn takes you somewhere you never expected to be without it being too convoluted. In addition to this, the film deconstructs systemic racism, using horror to make the viewers feel what it’s like to experience this. It’s a fantastic social commentary that utilizes horror aspects to make a topical point, making it a must-watch for any audience.