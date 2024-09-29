Being a teen girl is tough. Too much attention from boys can get uncomfortable, long-held friendships can be tested, and hair and teeth can start to grow in strange places. Wait, teeth? That doesn't sound right. In any case, the horror genre features many excellent explorations of teen girlhood and the terrifying transformation from childhood to womanhood.

While the films featured here might not seem like "teen horror" in the traditional sense, they each offer a genuine view of what it's like to be a teenage girl, with all the awkwardness and hormonal weirdness that comes with it. Also, many of the movies were penned or directed by women, who brought their authentic perspectives to the screen, often subverting tropes that were historically associated with male characters. Whether it's a body horror movie about puberty or a slasher movie about creepy men, these are the best female-led horror movies that capture the unsettling reality of growing up, ranked by how accurate and terrifying they are.

10 'Slumber Party Massacre' (1982)

Directed by Amy Jones

Image via New World Pictures

The girls in Slumber Party Massacre just want to have fun, but these men keep getting in the way. The neighbor drops by at awkward times, and the boyfriends crash the party, looking to get laid. And then, of course, there’s the crazed murderer with a power drill who wants them dead. Written by Rita Mae Brown and directed by Amy Holden Jones, the movie is a feminist parody of the slasher genre.

This message makes Slumber Party Massacre stand out from other slashers of the era. It takes aim at the male gaze in an early shower scene, as the camera deliberately pans down and lingers on a girl’s naked behind. A later scene–showing the drill hanging between the killer’s legs before he kills a woman crouched before him–makes the sexual subtext of his murders clear. One great thing about Slumber Party Massacre is that the killer isn’t some shadowy, invincible figure but a creepy guy with a van, and once the girls start working together, they take him down in a satisfying scene.

The Slumber Party Massacre Release Date November 12, 1982 Cast Michelle Michaels , Robin Stille , Michael Villella , Debra Deliso , Andree Honore , Jennifer Meyers Runtime 77 Writers Rita Mae Brown , Amy Holden Jones

WATCH ON Amazon

9 'The Company of Wolves' (1984)

Directed by Neil Jordan

Close

Neil Jordan’s The Company of Wolves is a gothic fantasy that evokes the classic fairy tale “Little Red Riding Hood.” Most of the surreal, loosely-structured film takes place in a dream. Young Rosaleen dreams that she lives in a forest with her grandmother, who warns her against meeting strange men in the woods. Of course, she does exactly that, falling under the spell of a handsome man who turns out to be a werewolf.

The Company of Wolves does a fantastic job of exploring the excitement and the terror of being a young woman whose sexuality is awakening. On the one hand, teen girls often feel burdened by unwanted attention from men. On the other hand, girls have sexual desires that they wish to act on without putting themselves in dangerous situations. The Company of Wolves is also an exciting piece of filmmaking, including strange, unnerving practical effects that contribute to the movie’s dreamlike feel.

8 'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

Directed by Karyn Kusama

Image via 20th Century Studios

“Hell is a teenage girl.” This is the first line spoken in Karyn Kusama’s 2009 film Jennifer’s Body by protagonist Needy. She has been living in the shadow of her best friend, Jennifer, a raven-haired sex kitten with a massive streak of narcissism. Jennifer is already an intimidating figure, but after she gets kidnapped by a band and used in a satanic ritual, she becomes a downright terrifying man-eater…literally.

When it was first released, Jennifer's Body's marketing focused on Megan Fox’s sex appeal, a particularly ironic move given how the film rejects the objectification so many women experience. Audiences were disappointed to find a completely different film from what they’d been sold, finding instead a feminist story about rage and friendship. In the fifteen years since its release, Jennifer's Body has come to be appreciated as a cult classic and one of the best horror comedies of the 2000s.

Jennifer's Body Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 19, 2009 Cast Megan Fox , Amanda Seyfried Runtime 102

7 'Valerie and Her Week of Wonders' (1970)

Directed by Jaromil Jires

Image via Filmové studio Barrandov

Like The Company of Wolves, the 1970 Czech film Valerie and Her Week of Wonders is a dark and dreamlike fairy tale about a young woman coming of age. Thirteen-year-old Valerie has a wild and strange week when she gets her first period. A young man with a crush on her steals her earrings, starting her on a journey that includes dodging sexual assault by a priest, escaping from a coven of vampires, and nearly being burned at the stake as a witch.

Throughout all these horrors, Valerie is mostly unbothered; in fact, she seems to be having the time of her life. If it weren't for Valerie's charming, wide-eyed wonder, the film might be too shocking in how it sexualizes the young star and repeatedly puts her in uncomfortable situations. Although she is on the cusp of adolescence and has boys and men lusting after her, she is undeniably a child and not ready to enter the frightening world of adulthood.

Rent on Amazon

6 'The Lure' (2015)

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczynska

Image via Kino Swiat

With the Disney adaptations looming large, it’s easy to forget that Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid is a tragic tale. The mermaid experiences incredible pain from walking on human legs and risks everything for the love of a human man. After the prince marries another woman, the broken-hearted mermaid turns into sea foam. The Lure takes the classic story of The Little Mermaid and sets it in the 1980s in a Polish club, where two mermaid sisters, called Silver and Golden, perform.

While the musical-fantasy elements can make The Lure feel over the top, the story will resonate with the female experience.

The Lure takes the heightened emotions of being a teen girl in love and expertly turns them into horror. Silver is in love with the band’s bass player and has surgery to get human legs. Her painful transformation--which will also allow her to have sex--can be interpreted as a metaphor for puberty. The boyfriend was turned off by Silver’s fishy mermaid body, but he’s equally repulsed by her bloody, post-surgical body. While the musical-fantasy elements can make The Lure feel over the top, the story will resonate with the female experience.

WATCH ON MAX

5 'Picnic at Hanging Rock' (1975)

Directed by Peter Weir

Image via B.E.F. Film Distributors

More of a mystery than an outright horror film, Peter Weir's Picnic at Hanging Rock is nonetheless filled with an eerie sense of dread. The story is about students at a girls' school in Australia who take a field trip to Hanging Rock, a striking geological formation in the wilderness. Soon, the trip turns tragic when three students and a teacher disappear without a trace. One student is found alive a few days later, but her amnesia infuriates her classmates, who are now desperate for answers.

Picnic at Hanging Rock has a hallucinatory quality that can be unsettling. The rock practically vibrates with a mystical energy that seems to draw the girls deeper and deeper into its disorienting twists and turns. Perhaps there's a feminine energy here at play. Indeed, Picnic at Hanging Rock is suffused with femininity, with images of the girls in bride-like white dresses and the dorm rooms of the school decorated with lace and flowers. At the heart is the connection the girls feel with each other, which makes the disappearances all the more devastating.

Watch on Max

4 'It Follows' (2014)

Directed by David Robert Mitchell

Image via RADiUS-TWC

The sexually transmitted curse in It Follows was a novel twist on the old trope that girls who have sex are doomed to die. The movie quickly became recognized as a modern classic, helping Maika Monro achieve scream queen status. In the story, Jay (Monroe) is chased by an entity that was passed to her by someone she slept with. The only way to rid herself of the entity is to pass it to someone else, knowing that they might be killed.

Sex has always been a big source of anxiety for characters in horror movies, whether over being a virgin, getting pregnant, or catching a disease. The surprisingly clever and atmospheric It Follows appears to be a metaphor for STDs, but it can also represent the stigma that sexually active young women must fight, much more so than young men. The idea that one's "reputation" doesn't just follow them around but can kill them, too, is relatable and terrifying. It Follows had a somewhat open ending, so fans will no doubt be looking forward to the upcoming sequel, They Follow, anticipated for a 2025 release.