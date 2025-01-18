Horror is one of the most profitable genres in all of cinema. Since the early days of motion pictures, horror has been dominating the box office, drawing in viewers to experience some of the most chilling movies imaginable. Yes, there have been many compelling horror movies over the years, even a few masterpieces, and there have been a lot of flops. But there have also been a lot of movies that were in between good and bad.

The following ten horror movies are neither terrible nor particularly perfect but a mix of both. They have a lot of great ideas but also a few flaws that make them shy of being some of the greats. From James DeMonaco's The Purge to Osgood Perkin's Longlegs, these mostly stellar horror flicks are scary and remarkable but have some notable issues. They may not be the best, but they sure are entertaining. Here are ten near-great movies for all you horror lovers to enjoy.

10 'The Purge' (2013)

Directed by James DeMonaco

Starting off, let's talk about James DeMonaco's 2013 low-budget smash hit The Purge, starring Ethan Hawke and Lena Heady. A brutal, claustrophobic home invasion flick, it's a gripping tale that's set in an alternate future where all crimes, including murder, are legal for one night. Dark and often intense, there are lots of thrills and decent suspense here to make it a fun watch, so long as you look past its absurd premise.

Admittedly, it's not the most well-made film; the characters are a bit one-dimensional, the plot is nonsensical, and the overall social commentary doesn't get all that explored, but The Purge is not as dumb as some might remember. It's anything but boring, and as outlandish as the idea of almost everybody going crazy one night out of the year might seem, it does make for an interesting premise. It's a very fun but flawed horror film that's become a standout of the early 2010s.

9 'The Ritual' (2017)

Directed by David Bruckner

Proving that folklore and survival horror make a perfect combination, The Ritual is a 2017 horror film directed by David Bruckner and based on a novel of the same name by Adam Nevill. It's an intense mix of supernatural and psychological scares, a thrilling tale about four hiking friends who are stalked by a mysterious, sinister beast while hiking in the woods of Sweden.

A frightening film with near-perfect acting, powerful suspense, and superb cinematography, The Ritual is an impressive modern horror movie destined to become a classic. Granted, it doesn't have the most original premise, and the characters aren't too compelling, but the talented cast and gorgeous locations make this a fun and chilling experience. It may not be for everyone's liking, but it doesn't frustrate you when watching it.

8 'Burnt Offerings' (1976)

Directed by Dan Curtis

Looking for a chilling haunted house flick that doesn't get much attention these days? Check out Dan Curtis' Burnt Offerings, a 1976 supernatural horror mystery thriller starring Karen Black and Oliver Reed. With a plot that feels similar and actually predates Stephen King's The Shinning, the story follows a couple and their son as they rent a 19th-century mansion for the summer only to be plagued by sinister spirits trying to collect their souls.

A slow-burn mystery with great performances and eerie psychological tension, Burnet Offerings is a decent '70s horror flick that anyone calling themselves a horror buff should not skip over. Admittedly, it doesn't have that many scares, and the plot isn't all that memorable, but it's for fans who are looking for a thrilling story that isn't heavily reliant on cheap scares and over-the-top terror. It's an underappreciated gem that often gets overshadowed by the other more memorable horror films of the 1970s.

7 'Us' (2019)

Directed by Jordan Peele

From visionary modern horror filmmaker Jordan Peele comes his scariest project yet: Us, the 2019 psychological horror thriller starring Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o. A thought-provoking bind-bender with decent twists and riveting performances, it's an intense tale about a family of four trying to survive after the country is attacked by murderous doppelgängers.

Us is one of the more one-of-a-kind types of film that excites and terrifies viewers with its original and bizarre story. But it is also a divisive film, as the argument could be made that it gets a little too head-scratching and sometimes confusing. And there's no looking past the absurd idea that the film tries to make that everyone in the country seemingly has an identical copy living in hidden tunnels underneath the group. Us has its notable flaws that might put off a few viewers, but it's still a unique film with some definite highlights and effective scares. It just requires a lot more suspension of disbelief.

6 'Final Destination' (2000)

Directed by James Wong

Taking the horror genre by storm in the post-Scream-era slasher boom, James Wong's Final Destination came and blew audiences away with a shocking concept. Starring Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, and the late Tony Todd, it's a paranoia-inducing story about a high schooler who saves a lucky few from disaster after having a premonition of a plane crash but struggles to save them again when the actual grim reaper comes back to claim their lives.

It's a genuinely thrilling horror flick that came to define the horror genre in the early 2000s, but admittedly, it's not the most perfect. Though a box office success, Final Destination received a mixed reception from critics who poked holes in the plot and noted the absurdity of the death scenes. The characters are also not the most well-written. Besides Sawa's Alex Browning and Larter's Clear Rivers, the rest are mostly unlikable, forgettable characters who make dumb decisions like ones typically found in any generic teen slasher flick. Final Destination is not a masterpiece, but it is not terrible, and it is more enjoyable to watch than some other movies out there.

5 'The Crazies' (1973)

Directed by George A. Romero

From the late great George A. Romero comes one of his true underrated horror gems, the 1973 outbreak movie The Crazies. After a military plane carrying a deadly bioweapon crashes near a small town, the contents contaminate the local drinking water and cause infected residents to turn into violent killers, leading the government to try and put an end to this fast-spreading epidemic at all costs.

Though not one of his zombie-related masterpieces, this is still a fantastic tale booming with social commentary. If one looks past its cheap production quality and admittedly over-the-top acting, you'll find a frighteningly gripping story of an uncontrollable epidemic and the ensuing social collapse. It's a truly horrifying film with a few forgivable filmmaking issues.

4 'The Invitation' (2015)

Directed by Karyn Kusama