Perhaps the most important element in making a horror movie a thrilling experience for audiences is the soundtrack. Horror movie music has a tough job: it must create and build suspense, tension, and feelings of dread and terror while not overshadowing the visuals and action on screen, keeping the audience unaware of what it's doing. The best directors fully understand the importance of music in their films and tend to collaborate in depth with their favorite composers. Imagine Alfred Hitchcock films without the presence of Bernard Herrmann's brilliant scores. Both Steven Spielberg and George Lucas relied heavily on John Williams' symphonic compositions to bring their thrills to the screen. The quirkiness of Danny Elfman's scores fit naturally with Tim Burton's offbeat and sometimes terrifying visions, and John Carpenter was so aware of how important music is to a director's vision he composed his music.

The movies in this list have soundtracks that use everything from classical leitmotifs to electronica and Gregorian chants to create some of the most iconic music ever written for the screen. These are the best horror movies with memorable and acclaimed soundtracks — genuine works of melodic art that enhance the themes and messages of the story, often stealing focus from the action itself. They will be ranked based on how effective they are within the narrative, how memorable they are, and how big an impact they made on cinema.

10 'Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Music by Danny Elfman

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

In the over thirty years since its release, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a certified holiday classic. "This Is Halloween," the film's opening piece, is up there with the Ghostbusters theme and Michael Jackson's "Thriller" as among the most requested Halloween songs. Although Danny Elfman was well into his career as a film composer, having written the scores for Burton's Batman, Edward Scissorhands, and Beetlejuice, among others, he was feeling weighed down by his other job, frontman for the new wave band Oingo Boingo. Working on Nightmare convinced him it was time to leave, and the band would break up two years later.

Nightmare was Elfman's first movie musical, and he drew from the works of masters of musical theater like Cole Porter, Rogers and Hammerstein, and perhaps most importantly, Gilbert and Sullivan, giving the soundtrack the feel of an operetta in which characters' turning points are sung, not spoken. Elfman also weaved in familiarly creepy horror movie leitmotifs to give it an eerie feel. His song "Making Christmas" makes use of a four-note musical phrase from a 13th-century Gregorian chant known as "Dies Irae" (a phrase that pops up frequently in many films) to great effect, and the entire score is memorably creepy and fun.

9 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

Music by Richard Hartley and Richard O'Brien

Adapted from the London stage play written by Richard O'Brien, The Rocky Horror Picture Show was an initial flop at the American box office. Thanks to midnight screenings and quirky fans, it quickly became a cult classic like none other. At the height of its madness, fans would attend screenings dressed as their favorite characters, shout lines of dialogue along with the characters, and throw props at the screen.

Just as the movie itself is an homage to a mashup of horror movie tropes, O'Brien's songs and Hartley's arrangements use a wide variety of popular music styles mixed with familiar horror movie themes. From the danceable pop of "Time Warp" to the bombastic rock star belting of Meatloaf's "Hot Patootie - Bless My Soul" and Tim Curry's glam rock showstopper "Sweet Transvestite," the soundtrack has an offbeat frenetic energy combined with unsettling themes, adding up to ghoulish fun. It may have taken a while to catch on, but by 1978, the soundtrack album reached number 49 on Billboard's Hot 200, was certified gold by the RIAA in 1981, and remains a popular Halloween favorite today.

8 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Music by Wendy Carlos

Image via Warner Bros.

Nominally science fiction, Stanley Kubrick's terrifying vision of the future features shocking scenes of violence and depravity just as brutal and horrific as almost any horror film. Composer Wendy Carlos weaves together Classical pieces (everything from "The William Tell Overture" to "Pomp and Circumstance" and "The Thieving Magpie") with inventive electronic music as almost a counterpoint to the brutality on screen. The film's main theme is an electronic arrangement of Henry Purcell's "Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary" but is not above using Gene Kelly's "Singing In the Rain" while gang leader Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) viciously beats a man.

Perhaps most memorable is her arrangement and use of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony. The piece itself plays a prominent role in the film as Alex's favorite music, which is ultimately used against him. Carlos' "March from 'A Clockwork Orange" was based on the choral movement of Beethoven's 9th in which she used a vocoder (an early synthesizer) to create electronic voices, inspiring synthpop bands for decades to come. The fourth movement is used as background to the "conditioning film" Alex is forced to watch, and later, the second movement accompanies his attempted suicide. Carlos' blending of classical music with electronics gives the soundtrack an overall feeling of creepiness and dread that lingers long after the film is over.

7 'The Shining' (1980)

Music by Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind

Image via Warner Bros.

Kubrick would return to that same blending of electronic and classical music used in A Clockwork Orange for his ultimate horror masterpiece, The Shining. He brought back Wendy Carlos, along with her producer and composing partner, Rachel Elkind, to create the score, which is chock-full of classical music nuggets from Bela Barok and Krzysztof Penderecki. Their strange synthesized soundscapes make for eerie and offputting moments throughout the film.

The opening sequence is probably the most memorable. In the scene, Jack Torrence (Jack Nicholson) and his family are driving through beautiful New England mountains. Looks like a charming, rustic vacation, but the score tells a different story. Carlos and Elkind adapted a 13th-century Gregorian chant, "Dies Irae" (which loosely translated means "day of wrath"), using deep booming horns that evoke a journey into the very bowels of hell. The sense of foreboding right from the start grips the viewer and does not let go, ensuring a scary and haunting experience will be had.

6 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

Music by Krzysztof Komeda

Image via Paramount Pictures

In Rosemary's Baby, director Roman Polanski opens on a seemingly normal Manhattan skyline. The camera pans in, accompanied by low strings, gentle guitar, and a female voice singing the soft "la, la, las" of a lullaby. Nothing unusual here, but the slightly menacing tones and minor chords make it one of the most unsettling openings to a horror film ever. Why? Thank the genius of Krzysztof Komeda and his oddly beautiful and intensely weird score.

Komeda's jazz instrumentation and melodies seem perfectly normal at first, as does the sophisticated Manhattan lifestyle Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) and her husband Guy (John Cassavetes) are living. The city, with all its hustle and bustle, is an unusual place for a horror film; much easier to build a sense of dread and terror in an old country house with all its shadows and creaks. But just as Polanski begins revealing the horror lurking beneath it all, Komeda's score becomes increasingly unhinged with some of the wildest uses of instruments ever recorded for a horror movie. Squawking trumpets, violent strings, and choral phrases that seem to battle them all create a chillingly hellish atmosphere to match Polanski's terrifying visuals.

5 'The Omen' (1976)

Music by Jerry Goldsmith