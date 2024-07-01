Providing audiences with adrenaline rushes and offering them safe ways to confront and release their fears in the comfort of their homes, the horror genre is understandably one of the most popular and beloved, particularly because it can easily be blended with a wide range of subcategories that can appeal to different audiences.

While some movies provide horror elements from the very beginning and do not refrain from introducing scares, other movies feature a slow-burn narrative that takes a while longer to develop, gradually building tension and suspense and sometimes even changing genres halfway through. We look back at some of the best examples of the latter, from Malignant to Psycho.

10 'Malignant' (2021)

Director: James Wan

While it does not appeal to everybody's taste, James Wan's movie invites audiences on an intriguing horror rollercoaster starring Peaky Blinders' Annabelle Wallis. The story follows Madison, who is paralyzed by shocking visions of terrifying murders. Her torment worsens when she learns that the dreams are actually realities.

Although Malignant is an eerie and atmospheric film from the very beginning, it initially feels more like a drama, with all the jaw-dropping, at times even light-out-loud horror taking place towards its end, even if slightly clichéd at times. Because of the funny bits it delivers and its creative narrative, Wan's divisive horror movie is regarded as a campy and cult film by many and also manages to deliver some unforgettable gory thrills.

9 'Barbarian' (2022)

Director: Zach Cregger

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Georgina Campbell, and Justin Long, Zach Cregger's Barbarian is Zach Cregger's directorial debut, a sinister horror mystery focusing on a woman staying at an Airbnb on the evening before a poignant job interview. Eventually, Tess discovers that the house she rented is hiding secrets between its walls.

Barbarian is the kind of movie best enjoyed going into blind, especially considering how its plot slowly unravels into something more alarming. What's so shocking about Cregger's first film is how difficult its final act is to anticipate, with the premise growing increasingly creepier throughout. While some argue that the movie feels like different films in one, many thoroughly enjoyed Barbarian's surprising twists and believe they helped make it memorable.

Barbarian Release Date September 9, 2022 Cast Justin Long Georgina Campbell , Bill Skarsgard Runtime 102

8 'Fresh' (2022)

Director: Mimi Cave

Mimi Cave's movie initially feels like a regular thriller, with Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones as the young Noa, who has recently quit dating apps, at its center. When she meets the supposedly perfect man (Sebastian Stan) and accepts his invitation to a romantic getaway, Noa eventually unravels his terrifying secret and finds that he has been hiding some wild appetites.

Fresh is a great body horror thriller with a few gory moments that leave an imprint on audiences. However, Fresh takes a wild turn after the first half, becoming a generally darker and twisted movie. Although it does not feature any jumpscares, it is still an enjoyable time in front of the screen for body horror enthusiasts featuring solid performances at its center.

Fresh 7 10 Release Date March 4, 2022 Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Jojo T. Gibbs , Sebastian Stan , Andrea Bang Runtime 114 minutes

7 'Audition' (1999)

Director: Takashi Miike

Directed by Takashi Miike, Audition blends the drama, horror, and mystery genres and follows a widower (Ryo Ishibashi) who accepts an offer to screen girls at an audition that has been arranged for him to find a new wife. There is an unexpected turn of events when the one he likes (Eihi Shiina) proves that things are not always as they seem.

Based on the 1997 novel by Ryu Murakami, Audition is a shocking slow-burn that makes jaw drops essentially towards its end, with brutal, violent scenes irresistibly capturing viewers' attention. Although disturbing to sit through throughout, the Takashi Miike picture only gets better with time, managing to build up tension from beginning to end and resulting in an explosive closure.

Audition Release Date October 6, 1999 Cast Ryo Ishibashi , Eihi Shiina , Tetsu Sawaki , Jun Kunimura , Renji Ishibashi , Miyuki Matsuda Runtime 115 minutes

6 'Black Swan' (2010)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Featuring Natalie Portman in one of her finest performances to date, Darren Aronofsky's Black Swan is a psychological thriller that centers around an insecure and mentally unstable even if incredibly talented ballerina on the verge of huge success. Audiences witness her being pushed to the breaking points and descend into a terrifying nightmare.

While more of a thriller, it is not shocking that some would classify it as a horror movie, particularly for the way it deals with the psychological aspects it features, making it hard for viewers to sit through Nina's deteriorating mental health (which is heavily influenced by her obsessive-compulsive disorder and eating disorder). Black Swan's horror elements are more evident halfway through and nearer the end.

5 'Deliverance' (1972)

Director: John Boorman

John Boorman's three-time Academy Award-nominated and five-time Golden Globe Award-nominated Deliverance sees an outdoor enthusiast named Lewis Medlock (Burt Reynolds) who takes his friends on a seemingly fun canoeing trip into the dangerous American Cahulawasse River determined to see it before it is damned and turned into a lake.

Often known for its music scene near the beginning, the soul-shattering Deliverance is an entertaining and memorable adventure drama. However, its horror elements are a big reason why Boorman's movie was so successful and disturbing (the fact that it features an explicit sexual assault scene may have something to do with it). Although it starts as an adventure flick, Deliverance is ultimately a shocking and terrifying movie because of how realistic and harsh it is.

Deliverance Release Date July 30, 1972 Cast Jon Voight , Burt Reynolds , Ned Beatty , Ronny Cox , Ed Ramey , Billy Redden Runtime 109

4 'From Dusk Till Dawn' (1996)

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Directed by Robert Rodriguez but written by Quentin Tarantino (from a concept and story by Robert Kurtzman), the entertaining even if overly violent From Dusk Till Dawn sees two criminals (George Clooney and Tarantino) and their hostages unknowingly seeking temporary refuge in a truck stop populated by vampires, with expected chaotic results.

Although From Dusk Till Dawn kicks off as a somewhat realistic crime drama, it eventually takes a dark turn into horror that vampire enthusiasts may enjoy, as its leads end up in a bar that serves as a haven for vampires. This particular genre shift through supernatural elements is part of what makes From Dusk Till Dawn a memorable movie, with its stylish cinematography and great performances being the cherry on top.

3 'Possession' (1981)

Director: Andrzej Żuławski

Although Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is generally considered a scary movie, it taps into the horror genre more effectively as it progresses. The story follows the relationship between an international spy (Sam Neill) and his wife (Isabelle Adjani), whose mental health state deteriorates and she begins acting strangely after asking her husband for a divorce.

While it does get even more twisted halfway through, psychological thriller elements are present pretty much from the beginning (much like the previously mentioned Black Swan), with this character study only getting more and more intense and surrealist as the plot builds up. Furthermore, Possession deals with mental health and universal themes of marriage, particularly the downfall of a relationship, with identity and duality also being examined.

Possession (1981) Release Date May 25, 1981 Cast Isabelle Adjani , Sam Neill , Margit Carstensen , Heinz Bennent Runtime 124 minutes

2 'The Vanishing' (1988)

Director: George Sluizer

George Sluizer's The Vanishing (Dutch: Spoorloos) is labeled as a mystery thriller. However, that does not mean it doesn't send chills up viewers' spines, like a true horror film would, as the plot advances. The story focuses on a young couple (Gene Bervoets and Johanna ter Steege) on vacation who stop at a busy service station where Saskia is abducted. Three years later, Rex begins receiving mysterious letters.

This nightmarish movie is an intriguing study about grief and obsession, providing audiences with a genuinely absorbing narrative. The fact that it builds tension gradually just makes it an even more engrossing feature that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. However, The Vanishing's unsettling atmosphere and horror towards its end cement the film as a must-see.

The Vanishing (1988) Release Date October 27, 1988 Cast Bernard-Pierre Donnadieu , Gene Bervoets , Johanna ter Steege , Gwen Eckhaus , Pierre Forget Runtime 107 Minutes

1 'Psycho' (1960)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

It's not for no reason that Alfred Hitchcock's Pyscho is a major landmark in cinema, particularly in the horror and thriller genres. This 1960 movie follows a frustrated secretary (Janet Leigh) who impulsively steals $40,000 from her employer. On the run, she stops at the isolated Bates Motel, run by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), with devastating consequences.

Featuring masterfully crafted creepy ambiance and suspense and particularly known for its shocking and unexpected twists, Hitchcock's groundbreaking movie is one of the best examples of films that become horror halfway through, as it is initially set up as a crime story that turns into a horror slasher. To this day, Psycho remains essential in the category and still keeps audiences on edge.

Psycho Release Date June 22, 1960 Cast Anthony Perkins , Vera Miles , John Gavin , Martin Balsam , John McIntire , Simon Oakland Runtime 109 minutes

