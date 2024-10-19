Halloween is one of society’s strangest holidays; celebrating all things scary seems counter-intuitive at first glance. Perhaps the best way to describe Halloween’s appeal is something akin to sitting indoors while it’s raining outside. The rain reminds us we’re in a warm, safe home, but you’d never want to sit outside getting drenched. Halloween gives us a certain thrill and adrenalin, but there’s a comfort in knowing these monsters aren’t real, and we’re safe from harm. While we revel at the prospect of monsters and demons, Halloween carries a jovial spirit. In terms of cinema, many turn to horror movies during the spooky season. There is an ongoing debate about whether Halloween constitutes watching horror movies, and the difference between a good horror film and a good film to watch on Halloween. The answer might be more complicated than you think.

What Is a Horror Movie?

The difference between a horror film and a Halloween film boils down to a few factors. Before questioning the difference between them, we must first ask a more important question – what is a horror film? Lots of movies contain scary scenes or bone-chilling moments, but that doesn't necessarily make it horror. The baby hallucination scene in Trainspotting is absolutely traumatizing, but no one is considering that movie a horror. Similar to how Marvel movies aren't filed under the comedy genre just because Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) rattles off a few jokes during a fight scene. Horror films are meant to do more than just scare the viewer. The aim is to leave audiences deeply unsettled and force them to confront the most daunting aspects of our nature as human beings.

Faith is something almost every person will struggle with at some point in their life. Is there life after death? Is God real, and if he is, does he protect us? These are questions everyone is afraid to ask, so a film like The Exorcist will bring that fear to the forefront of our minds. Birth is perhaps the purest aspect of humanity as a species, it gives hope to all people. So Alien corrupts the cycle of nature and shows how even our purest notions can be turned into acts of violence and horror. Similarly, The Shining explores loneliness and isolation, one of the biggest detrimental factors to our mental health. It’s hard to imagine anyone would want to celebrate a national holiday by watching Jack Nicholson slowly going insane and chasing his family with an axe. This begs the question, if horror films aren’t necessarily appropriate for Halloween, what’s the alternative?

Are Slasher Flicks Halloween-Appropriate?

Slashers are often considered more Halloween-appropriate. While they're still considered horror, they generally tend to carry a lighter tone, with more jokes and relatable characters. Although slashers are less scary for the most part, they often deal with more realistic threats. A paranormal demon isn’t real (probably), but a madman in a mask with a machete is entirely plausible. Many slashers got their inspiration from true events and real-life serial killers. Audiences still desire a certain thrill from a scary movie, even if they don’t want to confront their deepest internal fears. Slasher movies toe that line fairly well. The Godfather of the genre takes its name from the holiday itself – Halloween, but that doesn’t necessarily make it a perfect movie choice for the occasion.

Halloween Is a Child-Friendly Holiday

There is an argument to be made for Halloween films being set during the holiday, but Hocus Pocus and E.T. aren’t exactly going to leave you on the edge of your seat. The Batman contains horror elements and is set on Halloween, but it would undoubtedly fall into the superhero genre before anything else. Many people consider The Nightmare Before Christmas a great example of a Halloween film, despite the title’s reference to an entirely different holiday. But The Nightmare Before Christmas bears one crucial trait that needs to be considered when having this discussion, it's accessible to children, much like Halloween.

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone taking their children to see Rosemary’s Baby on Halloween, but a spooky-themed film like Hotel Transylvania or Scooby-Doo would be much more fitting. These movies aren’t remotely scary for adults. So while they may be an ideal Halloween film for a certain period of time, they have an expiration date. But there must be some middle ground between Nosferatu and Casper the Friendly Ghost.

What Are the Perfect Halloween Movies?

Ghostbusters is the perfect example of an ideal Halloween movie. While the film is comical and entertaining, it has some genuinely scary moments. Coraline is a masterclass in tone, featuring amazing visuals that entice the young mind, but also stir up a little fear in the eerie underworld hiding behind a little girl’s living room. Monster House and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban are other great examples because they carry a sense of comfort while also peppering in moments that fill you with fear, even if it is only for a brief few moments.

While there is a definitive difference between a horror film and a Halloween movie, no one has to follow a set formula. Everyone’s tastes are different, and while some viewers need a spooky watch to entertain the kids, others want to feel a genuine sense of fear on Hallow’s Eve. The holiday’s origin is rooted in ancient Celtic culture. It was a day to beckon the coming of winter, that many believed to be a night on which spirits of deceased loved ones returned to their homes, while others who had died that year began their journey to the beyond, similar to el Dia de Muertos, Mexico’s Day of the Dead. So while we focus on the scarier aspects of the supernatural, there is also an uplifting element to the occasion, and a good Halloween film should reflect that. But like all things in cinema, it’s up to the viewer.

