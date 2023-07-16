It's all too easy to yell at the screen while watching a horror movie when characters take actions that lead straight to their demise. While many viewers spout theories of how they would survive in a similar situation, there are a handful of scary movies where the chances of survival are grim.

A conversation unfolded on r/horror about which horror movies would be the hardest to survive. Reddit users took the question extremely seriously and added several titles to the thread. From Freddy Krueger invading victims' dreams to outrunning terrifying fast zombies, these are the movies that Redditors know for certain they would be no chance of making it out alive.

11 'The Evil Dead' (1981)

Image via New Line Cinema

Legendary director Sam Raimi teamed up with Bruce Campbell to release one of the most enduring horror franchises The Evil Dead. A group of friends vacation in a cabin and inadvertently unleash flesh-possessing spirits. The film not only gained a cult following but became a five-film juggernaut (and the awesome series Ash vs. Evil Dead).

Reddit user 0anonymousv thinks it wouldn't be easy to survive against The Deadites, writing, "Evil Dead would be rough." User Ok-Reality-9197 jokingly responded, "Just gotta get a broomstick and a chainsaw." The flick landed on the 25 best demon-possessed movies. Groovy!

9 'The Thing'

Image via Universal Studios

Classic horror fans know that John Carpenter is the man when it comes to building tension in his films and The Thing is the one that put him on the map. A research team in Antarctica is terrorized by a shape-shifting alien that transforms into the likeness of its victims.

It's a scary and well-crafted premise that Redditors know would be nearly impossible to escape. User Ambience_YT wrote on Reddit, "The Thing would be even worse since you're basically not safe from anyone, anywhere." Kurt Russell gives it his best shot as MacReady, but any other details would give too much away.

8 'Cube' (1997)

Another movie that Reddit users think they would have a slim chance of making it to the end is the horror-mystery Cube. Six strangers are placed dropped into a maze filled with deadly traps. Directed by Vincenzo Natali, it's a high concept filled with unpredictable moments.

Redditor BlueRibbon998 said, "The Cube is constantly redesigning itself and inserting traps into its system to intentionally try to kill you. And because you're completely unaware of what's next, you could easily be killed at any time with even the slightest move." This nightmare scenario sounds inescapable.

7 'Bird Box' (2018)

Image via Netflix

Sandra Bullock may not be the first actress that comes to mind when thinking of a final girl, but she tackles the horror genre in Netflix's Bird Box. A mom fights to protect her children from an evil entity that causes people who gaze upon it to end their own lives. It's basically a dystopian nightmare for any parent to imagine.

User Daisfish thinks that the odds would be against them if they found themselves in that dangerous world, writing, "Bird Box (probably not the hardest but the one I wouldn't survive in)." The film was a smashing success for Netflix, paving a new way of marketing for the streaming service. This one is a nail-biter, for sure.

6 '28 Days Later' (2002)

Image via 20th Century Studios

28 Days Later is a pandemic horror film about a virus spreading through the United Kingdom that turns people into zombies. Directed by Danny Boyle (think Slumdog Millionaire), the movie features an arresting performance from Cillian Murphy as his character fights for survival.

The folks over at Reddit believe that they would be unlikely to survive against the zombies. Think_Selection9571 said about the film, "28 Days Later. There's no way I'm running faster than them. Not for long anyway." There's no denying that the slow zombies would be so much easier to outrun.

5 'The Return of the Living Dead' (1985)

Zombie movies are currently having a moment, but the premise has been around for decades. The Return of the Living Dead stands out as one of the best films in the subgenre from the 1980s. Directed by Dan O'Bannon (who was a writer for another horror hit Alien), two hapless employees release a zombie-making gas into the atmosphere.

User stargate-command took some time to explore the survival rate of this film, writing, "Fast-moving zombies are pretty much the world ending. Only upside is a very short intubation period (I think) so it wouldn't travel far very fast. Can't board a plane if you zombify soon after a bite."

4 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

The Blair Witch Project defined late-90s horror with its found-footage format and famously low budget. Fans flocked to the theater to see what the buzz was about (the marketing campaign of presenting it as a true documentary was a stroke of genius). It was one of the 10 highest-grossing found footage movies.

A group of film students enters the woods in Maryland to document the local legend of the Blair Witch. Reddit user Ambience_YT said about the film's survival potential, "Considering the Blair Witch can alter space and time and create time loops, you're literally guaranteed to die, no one has survived a single encounter with it."

3 'Hellraiser' (1987)

There are a handful of 80s horror villains that are destined to become classics and Hellraiser's Pinhead is one of them. Directed by Clive Barker (the creative force behind Candyman), the plot centers around a man who accidentally opens a portal to hell when he discovers a puzzle box (and things get crazy).

Reddit user Astasai wrote about the film, "Hellraiser is up there. Not sure how I would beat extra-dimensional beings who are born from demons." The movies unleashed a franchise behemoth that resulted in a mind-boggling ten films. It's clear that Pinhead and the Cenobites are unstoppable.

2 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Image via New Line Cinema

Perhaps one of the most horrifying characters in horror history is Freddy Krueger, a serial killer who haunts teenagers in their dreams (and kills them in real life as they sleep). Carpenter is the undisputed king of 1980s slasher films and A Nightmare on Elm Street is one of his best.

Reddit user Makoreactors thinks they'd be no match for Krueger, writing, "Nightmare on Elm Street. Everyone has to sleep." The original movie spawned a total of nine films, all of which feature the bladed-glove killer terrorizing young adults for well over a decade.

1 'Final Destination' (2000)

Image via New Line Cinema

James Wong's film Final Destination features a group of friends who must fight to escape death. The movie led the way for a five-film franchise (Final Destination 2 forever changed the way viewers drive near log trucks on the highway). Yet, that iconic scene didn't feature the franchise's gnarliest death.

Redditors all agreed that this film would be the most challenging to survive. User Ambience_YT wrote, "Pretty sure Final Destination has 0% survival rate, so good luck going up against death itself." That's a challenge that most fans would have no interest in pursuing. Although, it does make for a fun horror romp.

