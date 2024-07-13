The 1980s were a breakthrough decade in commercial filmmaking. While the “New Hollywood” era of artistic independent filmmaking began in the 1970s, the subsequent decade saw the rise of commercially appealing, exciting films that became blockbuster hits. There’s little wonder why there is still so much nostalgia for the 1980s today; many of the best films from the decade still hold up as well as they did during their initial release.

While it was a decade that saw the blockbuster success of films like The Empire Strikes Back and E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, the 1980s were a particularly good decade for innovative horror films. Franchises like Halloween and Friday the 13th were in full swing, and many original horror films were widely praised as well. Here are the highest grossing horror films of the 1980s, according to Box Office Mojo.

10 ‘The Shining’ (1980)

Worldwide gross: $47,516,353

The Shining was a groundbreaking and controversial horror classic, which isn’t all that surprising considering it was directed by the genius Stanley Kubrick. The Shining earned almost $48 million at the worldwide box office, an impressive total for a film that dealt with some rather disturbing ideas. Initial reviews were mixed, but Jack Nicholson was undeniably a box office draw who could inspire interest from many moviegoers.

The Shining was aided at the box office thanks to the popularity of the novel of the same name by Stephen King, who infamously hated the film because of how different it was compared to the original source material. Nonetheless, The Shining continues to be celebrated as a classic to this day; in 2019, Mike Flanagan directed the sequel Doctor Sleep, which attempted to merge both King and Kubricks’ sensibilities into a complete adaptation of the story.

9 ‘An American Werewolf in London’ (1981)

Worldwide gross: $30,800,631

An American Werewolf in London was an audacious take on the horror genre that infused a very dark sense of comedy with a story inspired by the classic monster movies from Universal Pictures that were released in the 1930s. Although it contained some moments of gore that would shock even the most seasoned horror buff, An American Werewolf in London managed to gross an impressive $30 million at the global box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of director John Landis’ career.

An American Werewolf in London was also an industry favorite due to its innovative creature designs and effects. The film won the inaugural Academy Award for Best Makeup, particularly due to a shocking sequence in which the main character transforms into a vicious werewolf. It’s rare to find another film that is just as horrifying as it is hilarious.

8 ‘Poltergeist’ (1982)

Worldwide gross: $77,231,990

Poltergeist remains a controversial film among cinephiles due to its directorial credits; while The Texas Chainsaw Massacre director Tobe Hooper is cited as the film’s official director, many have theorized that producer Steven Spielberg was more creatively involved than initially suggested. Regardless of who was responsible for its success, Poltergeist was a box office smash hit that grossed over $77 million, inspiring several sequels and a 2015 remake with Sam Rockwell.

It’s impressive that Poltergeist did so well within one of the most stacked movie summers of all-time. The summer of 1982 included such all-time classics as Blade Runner, The Thing, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Night Shift, Rocky III, First Blood, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, Tron, The World According To Garp, Conan the Barbarian, Friday the 13th: Part III, and Fast Times At Ridgemont High.

7 ‘Jaws 3-D’ (1983)

Worldwide gross: $87,987,055

Jaws 3-D was the critically reviled third installment in the Jaws franchise, which had begun with Steven Spielberg’s quintessential summer blockbuster classic in 1975. While Jaws 2 was a better sequel than many critics gave it credit for, Jaws 3-D attempted to use the 3D gimmick to its advantage. It ended up being a successful technique to draw a crowd, because Jaws 3-D managed to gross almost $88 million at the global box office.

While it's impressive that the despised film did as well as it did, Jaws 3-D could have grossed even more if it was actually a good movie. It unfortunately did not start a new renaissance era for the Jaws franchise. The subsequent sequel, Jaws: The Revenge, was both a critical and commercial disaster that ensured that there would never be another Jaws sequel, as audiences had finally wisened up.

6 ‘Gremlins’ (1984)

Worldwide gross: $153,908,485

Gremlins was released in a packed month that included other classics like Ghostbusters and The Karate Kid. While generally this level of competition results in some form of commercial disappointment, Gremlins was a massive hit that grossed over $150 million at the global box office. It was successful enough that it inspired the ambitious sequel Gremlins 2: The New Batch, as well as a hit animated series.

Gremlins may have done as well as it did because it appealed to multiple sensibilities. While there are certainly a great number of genuine scares, Gremlins is still ostensibly aimed at a younger audience due to its youthful protagonists and heartfelt themes. The film is also quite funny, which may be why it was so meticulously rewatched by horror movie buffs in the summer of 1984, and why it continues to be viewed as a classic to this day.

5 ‘Fright Night’ (1985)

Worldwide gross: $24,923,585

Fright Night was a surprising mix of genres that served as a major comeback for the vampire movie genre, which had remained largely dormant since the popularity of the Hammer Horror Dracula films in the 1950s. Fright Night grossed almost $25 million at the global box office, which was enough to gauge interest in a sequel. A 2011 remake starring Colin Farrell was also successful, suggesting that nostalgia for the original film was still quite high.

Fright Night managed to be a surprising hit because it appealed to multiple generations of viewers. While it was a film focused on teenagers that dealt with adolescent anxieties, it also included many references to classic horror films, particularly with an extended cameo by Vincent Price. While he may not be listed on the same level as horror maestros like John Carpenter or Wes Craven, Fright Night director Tom Holland deserves credit as an underrated auteur.

4 ‘Aliens’ (1986)

Worldwide gross: $131,060,248

The success of Aliens was not all that surprising, as the original Alien film from 1979 was already regarded as one of the greatest science fiction films of all-time. However, the $131 million worldwide gross of Aliens suggested that audiences were enthusiastic about the radical new direction that director James Cameron had taken the series. While the original Alien was a more confined suspense horror film, Aliens was a blockbuster summer action film. The inclusion of new characters and more extended sequences of suspense resulted in a thrilling R-Rated hit.

Aliens also cemented the star power of Sigourney Weaver, whose character Ellen Ripley is often cited as one of the greatest action heroines of all-time. Weaver earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her performance in the film, and reprised the role in both Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection.