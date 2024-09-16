As the genre of Scream Queens and Final Girls, horror is usually all about the ladies. A scary movie isn’t the first place most viewers turn for a slice of beefcake, but a glance through horror history reveals an abundance of gorgeous hunks with sizzling screen presence. Horror movies often combine pain with pleasure and desire with terror, so the men of the genre are doing their part to make viewers scream.

The definition of a hunk is subjective, and each viewer will have their own ideas about what qualities they find attractive in a man. A hunk of horror isn’t just an actor who is good-looking but also an actor whose charisma is an essential element of the story. From Count Dracula to Candyman, here are the men who make moviegoers go weak in the knees.

10 Bill Skarsgård

'Barbarian' (2022)

When Tess (Georgina Campbell) arrives at her vacation rental in Detroit, she’s shocked to find a strange man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) already staying there due to a mix-up with the booking. Despite the awkward situation, Tess finds herself trusting Keith--it doesn’t hurt that he’s handsome--and agrees to share the house until they can sort things out. The opening scenes of Barbarian play with ambiguity effectively. Has Keith lured Tess into some kind of trap, and is she letting his good looks cloud her judgment?

The ambiguity works, in part, because savvy audiences already know Skarsgård as a famous horror movie villain: the terrifying, shapeshifting clown Pennywise from It. While It has the actor buried under layers of make-up, Barbarian allows Skarsgård to show his natural, gorgeous face. His striking, expressive features make him a great leading man, but a change in angle and lighting can easily make those same features appear sinister.

Barbarian
Barbarian
Horror
Thriller

Release Date
September 9, 2022
Director
Zach Cregger
Cast
Georgina Campbell , Bill Skarsgard , Justin Long
Runtime
102

9 Brad Pitt

'Interview with the Vampire' (1994)

interview-with-the-vampire-brad-pitt
Image via Warner Bros.

Interview with the Vampire, Neil Jordan’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s classic novel, is chock-full of beautiful men. In addition to Brad Pitt, who had been catapulted to heartthrob status a few years earlier by Thelma & Louise and A River Runs Through It, the film also features Tom Cruise, Antonio Banderas, and Christian Slater. However, Pitt’s turn as Louis, a morally conflicted vampire, would make any goth girl swoon.

Brad Pitt is already a devilishly handsome man, but with Louis’s pale skin, flowing dark locks, and vibrant green eyes, he takes on an ethereal quality that’s perfectly suited to the tale of a tragic vampire hero. His doomed romance with Claudia (Kirsten Dunst), a vampire with a grown woman’s mind in a child’s body, is extremely creepy in retrospect, but Louis’s intense scenes with Cruise and Banderas are where the real sexual tension of the film comes out to play.

Interview with the Vampire
Interview with the Vampire
Horror
Fantasy
Drama

Release Date
November 11, 1994
Director
Neil Jordan
Cast
Brad Pitt , Tom Cruise , Antonio Banderas , Stephen Rea , Christian Slater , Kirsten Dunst , Thandiwe Newton
Runtime
123 Minutes

8 Ma Dong-seok

'Train to Busan' (2016)

Ma-Dong-Seok looking menacing in 'Train to Busan'
American audiences got their first taste of Ma Dong-seok in the international hit Train to Busan, a horror-action movie about a zombie outbreak on a high-speed train. The actor, a huge star in South Korea, went on to join Marvel’s Eternals. With his rugged looks and muscular physique, Ma typically plays tough guys, like cops and gangsters. But his turn in Train to Busan taps into the actor’s natural warmth and nobility.

In the movie, Ma’s character Sang-Hwa tries to protect his pregnant wife as the other passengers fall victim to zombie bites. In the commotion, they get separated, and he must find his way back to her before it’s too late. Sang-hwa makes a great leader, helping the other survivors get to the safer parts of the train, and he ends up making the ultimate sacrifice, winning the heart of every viewer.

Train to Busan
Train to Busan
Action
Horror
Mystery
Thriller
Release Date
July 20, 2016
Director
Sang-ho Yeon
Cast
Yoo Gong , Yu-mi Jeong , Dong-seok Ma , Su-an Kim , Eui-sung Kim , Woo-sik Choi
Runtime
118

7 Dan Stevens

'The Guest' (2014)

the-guest-dan-stevens
Dan Stevens has come a long way since his turn as sweet, sensitive Cousin Matthew in the class-focused British drama, Downton Abbey. After his stint on the show ended in 2012, it wasn’t certain what direction his career would take next. His role in Adam Wingard’s 2014 horror-thriller The Guest certainly played against type, featuring Stevens as David, a hunky yet mysterious vet who shows up on the Peterson family’s doorstep, claiming to be a friend of their son who died in combat.

Stevens is flawless in the role of a man who isn’t who he appears to be. At first affable and charming, he reveals himself to be a ticking time bomb with the terrifying persistence of assassin John Wick. Stevens would go on to star in many other horror movies, including Apostle, The Rental, and this year’s Cuckoo, securing his status as one of the genre’s hottest Scream Kings.

The Guest
The Guest
Thriller
Action
Mystery

Release Date
September 5, 2014
Director
Adam Wingard
Runtime
99

6 Patrick Wilson

'Bone Tomahawk' (2015)

Patrick-Wilson-Bone-Tomahawk
As the star of the Insidious film series as well as several movies in the Conjuring universe, Patrick Wilson may be the ultimate Scream King. However, it’s in Bone Tomahawk that Wilson realizes his true potential as a standout horror hunk, an impressive feat considering that the film also stars vintage horror hunk Kurt Russell (The Thing) and TV hunk Matthew Fox (Lost).

In Bone Tomahawk, Wilson plays a cowboy in the Wild West who goes in search of his wife Samantha after she gets kidnapped by a cannibalistic tribe called the Troglodytes. Although his leg has been severely injured, his determination to find Samantha and bring her back safely keeps him going through the long journey into the dangerous wilderness. Wilson brings a wholesomeness to an otherwise gory film. Sometimes, there’s nothing hotter than a guy who will do anything for the woman he loves.

Bone Tomahawk
Bone Tomahawk
Western
Horror
Drama
Release Date
October 23, 2015
Director
S. Craig Zahler
Runtime
132 minutes

5 Jeff Goldblum

'The Fly' (1986)

Scientist Seth Brundle prepares to use his teleportation device in 'The Fly'.
Director David Cronenburg’s body horror film The Fly is about a scientist who undergoes a grotesque transformation after a failed experiment with teleportation. As such, the film required an actor who could bring an offbeat physicality to the role of Seth Brundle, and Jeff Goldblum was the right man for the job. Not only does he spend more than half of his pre-transformation scenes shirtless, showing off his toned physique, but he also lends a mix of sensual charm and endearing awkwardness to the character.

Goldblum has always excelled at bringing a kind of camp sexuality to genre movies, and he has the eccentric, cerebral charisma to pull off playing brainy types like The Fly’s Brundle and Jurassic Park’s Dr. Ian Malcolm. Cronenberg smartly emphasizes Goldblum’s attractive qualities in the early parts of The Fly, making his deterioration all the more heartbreaking to watch.

The Fly
The Fly
Horror
Sci-Fi
Drama

Release Date
August 15, 1986
Director
David Cronenberg
Cast
Jeff Goldblum , Geena Davis , John Getz , Joy Boushel , Leslie Carlson , George Chuvalo
Runtime
96 minutes

4 Chris Hemsworth

'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

Chris Hemsworth appearing shirtless 'Cabin-in-the-Woods'
As far as hunks go, Chris Hemsworth is pretty much the best in the business. The Thor actor has a mighty physique that makes him believable as the hammer-wielding Norse god of thunder. He also has impeccable comic timing, allowing him to lean into the himbo qualities of his characters. This talent for comedy makes Hemsworth right at home among the ensemble cast of the Joss Whedon-penned The Cabin in the Woods.

In the horror-comedy, Hemsworth plays Curt, a handsome football player on a weekend vacation with friends at a cabin. Unfortunately, some unseen power is forcing the characters into archetypal roles associated with slasher movies. As a beefy athlete, it’s only natural that Curt is being forced to play the stereotypical “dumb jock.” The loss of free will is somewhat tragic, but it’s also fun to watch Curt lose a few brain cells (as well as his shirt).

The Cabin in the Woods
The Cabin in the Woods
Horror
Comedy
Mystery
Thriller

Release Date
April 13, 2012
Director
Drew Goddard
Cast
Kristen Connolly , Chris Hemsworth , Anna Hutchison , Fran Kranz , Jesse Williams , Richard Jenkins
Runtime
95 minutes

3 Tony Todd

'Candyman' (1992)

Candyman looking intently ahead in Candyman
With his hulking mass and honey-smooth voice, Tony Todd makes for a villain who’s both terrifying and crush-worthy. In Candyman, Helen (Virginia Madsen) is a graduate student in Chicago studying the urban legend of Candyman, a boogeyman who appears when his name is repeated five times and kills the person who summons him. Candyman was once a man named Daniel Robitaille, the son of a slave who fell in love with a white woman and was murdered for the relationship. Now, he haunts the spot where he died.

The legend of Candyman represents the troubled dynamic between Black men and white women during the time when Black men could be lynched just for glancing in a white woman’s direction. It might seem trivial, then, to claim Tony Todd’s Candyman as a hunk, but considering the important role that sexuality plays in the film, the story wouldn’t work without an actor who can make the screen sizzle.

Candyman (1992)
Candyman (1992)
Horror
Drama
Thriller

Release Date
October 16, 1992
Director
Bernard Rose
Cast
Virginia Madsen , Tony Todd , Xander Berkeley , Kasi Lemmons , Vanessa Williams , DeJuan Guy , Marianna Elliott , Ted Raimi
Runtime
100 Minutes

2 Christopher Lee

'Dracula' (Hammer film series, 1958-1973)