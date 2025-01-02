For over a century, horror has been a revolutionizing genre. It's a known fact that horror is hard to get right due to bad writing, cheesy scripts, embarrassing CGI, and even over-the-top jumpscares. However, when horror works, it really works. Monster films like The Thing and Frankenstein have proven to be some of the most popular horror films to date, but other horror classics that dwell on real-life horrors can be very real to a certain extent. Examples like Get Out and Psycho are known for terrifying viewers for their realistic stance on modern-day life.

How and when did horror get popular, and how did its subgenres get defined as they are today? A lot of gratitude can be given to the classics that helped define modern-day horror sub-genres, such as vampire and zombie films.

These are the most important films in horror movie history, the projects that revolutionized the genre and transformed it into the commanding and overwhelmingly popular cinematic force it is today.

10 'Halloween' (1978)

Directed by John Carpenter

On Halloween night, young Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) babysits Tommy Doyle (Brian Andrews). However, throughout the day, she notices that a strange, masked man follows her. Later that night, to her horror, Michael Myers (Brian Andrews)—previously incarcerated for killing his sister—begins a killing spree and attempts to kill her.

Halloween is an extremely popular horror franchise that has inspired plenty of other horror movies; in fact, it pretty much invented the modern slasher genre. The franchise has kept producing films for years, from John Carpenter's original films to Rob Zombie's adaptations. No slasher film compares to Halloween, and no serial killer competes with Michael Myers. It's essentially the franchise that made Jamie Lee Curtis the star she is today, not to mention a bonafide horror film icon.

9 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

On August 18, 1973, a group of five friends—Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns), her brother Franklin (Paul A. Partain), Jerry (Allen Danziger), Pam (Teri McMinn), and Kirk (William Vail)—travel via a van through Texas for a road trip. They stop by a Texas gravesite to check on Sally and Franklin's grandfather's grave upon hearing that graverobbers have been disturbing the peace. Along the way, they pick up a hitchhiker whose crazy antics frighten the group. Later on, at a family cabin, Sally's friends go missing, and she encounters the chainsaw-wielding cannibal named Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen).

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is another influential slasher series, though for unique reasons. Leatherface is iconic for his big, hunched-over figure and disfigured face and is the primary influence behind power tool usage in slasher films. The Texas Chain Sae Massacre is a classic slasher film that has been selected to be preserved for the United States National Film Registry. Even in 2022, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre saw another addition to its franchise, and it has culminated over nine films, at least one in every past decade up to its debut.

8 'Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror' (1922)

Directed by F. W. Murnau

In 1838, in Wisborg, Germany, Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) meets with real estate client Count Orlok (Max Schreck), who is interested in purchasing a property across from Thomas' home. Though Thomas is welcomed by Orlok, he notices odd things like mysterious bite marks on his neck in the middle of the night. After realizing his host is a vampire, Thomas returns home, but Orlok follows, and many deaths follow upon his arrival.

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror is one of the earliest vampire movies. An unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, Nosferatu is arguably the most influential horror film ever and one of the very first ones. It essentially popularized the genre and has spawned plenty of vampire films to date. A silent film to remember, Nosferatu is one of the most notable horror films of the last century.

Nosferatu Release Date February 16, 1922 Cast Max Schreck , Gustav von Wangenheim , Greta Schröder , Georg H. Schnell , Ruth Landshoff Runtime 95 Minutes Writers Henrik Galeen

7 'Frankenstein' (1931)

Directed by James Whale

In an attempt to create the ultimate lifeform, Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) and his assistant Fritz (Dwight Frye) use freshly buried remains and criminal remains in their experiment. Everything goes wrong, however, when Fritz steals a criminal's brain, and they use it for the monster. This monster is innocent, but Frankenstein doesn't understand its intentions and plans to have it killed.

Frankenstein is the original monster film. Based on the now-iconic story written by Mary Shelley, this adaptation depicts the childlike innocence of Frankenstein's monster better than any future version. It has spawned countless successful sequels and spinoffs, and its take on Frankenstein's monster remains the most well-known. A true monster classic, Frankenstein remains culturally relevant in pop culture even to this day.

6 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

When real estate agent Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) steals forty-thousand dollars in cash from her employer, she drives to her boyfriend's house, who had previously complained of debt problems. During the journey, Marion becomes stuck in a rainstorm and stays the night at the Bates Motel; that same night, the proprietor, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), finds her dead. Marion's sister Lila (Vera Miles) visits the motel to search for her sister, unbeknownst that a serial killer is also on the property.

Psycho is wonderfully directed by Alfred Hitchcock, who has been considered to be way ahead of his time in terms of horror and thriller films. Psycho is arguably his most notable film, having spawned a successful television series called Bates Motel in 2013 and leading to its relevancy in modern media, with many shows and films referencing the famous stair and shower scenes. Hitchcock's eye for horror is worth studying, especially with Psycho having influenced plenty of horror films. Interestingly enough, Janet Leigh is an icon in horror in the same way that her daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis.

5 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Directed by George A. Romero

When Barbra (Judith O'Dea) and Johnny (Russ Streiner) visit their father's gravesite in Pennsylvania, they are attacked by a man in a tattered suit. Johnny is killed, and Barbra flees to a farmhouse, where she finds six other people hiding out after being attacked by the dead. Barbra and the remaining survivors attempt to make it through the night with the dead walking outside, though death appears to be certain.

Though not the first zombie film, Night of the Living Dead has definitely popularized the genre, revolutionizing the then-struggling horror genre in similar ways that Nosferatu and Frankenstein have. It is an essential watch because it redefined how Americans viewed zombies, helping the subgenre garner immense popularity even beyond the confines of horror. Without Night of the Living Dead, shows like The Walking Dead would not be where they are today.