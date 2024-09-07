The horror genre has left an undeniable mark on pop culture due to its unique ability to tap into humans' deepest fears and display them. From classic monsters to psychological horrors, certain movies have pushed the boundaries of the genre and redefined it, inspiring and influencing filmmakers for decades to come.

From the claustrophobic terror in a blend of horror and science fiction in Alien to the elevation of the horror genre and pushing the boundaries by The Exorcist, the movies on this list continue to influence filmmakers and resonate with audiences. Each movie on this list has left an enduring legacy.

10 'Alien' (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via 20th Century Fox

Alien follows a crew of seven returning to Earth on the space tug Nostromo. The crew is awakened from their stasis by a transmission from a nearby planet. The crew investigates the planet, and they discover that an abandoned alien spacecraft is the source of the signal. Inside the spacecraft, an alien egg hatches and a creature attaches itself to the face of crew member Kane (John Hurt). After returning to the ship, the crew tries to remove the alien but fail to remove it. Eventually, the alien detaches and dies, but this only marks the beginning of the horror, as a deadly alien emerges from Kane's chest.

Alien was groundbreaking. At the time it was released, science fiction movies focused on speculative hypothetical futures in space, while horror movies were either slasher movies or supernatural movies. Ridley Scott's approach to blend science fiction with horror wasn't new, however, it hasn't been done to the extent of Alien before. The release of Alien prompted filmmakers and audiences to ask if the undiscovered space was terrifying, cementing a new subgenre of horror. Alien was also the breakthrough of Scott as a director. Additionally, Alien has a strong female protagonist, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver).

WATCH ON HULU

9 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rosemary's Baby follows married couple Rosemary (Mia Farrow) and Guy (John Cassavetes), a stage actor, as they move into a new apartment in New York. The couple quickly befriends their neighbors, the Castevets. Eventually, Rosemary becomes pregnant, but her pregnancy is filled with unexplained symptoms and immense pain. Strangely, her husband's acting career starts flourishing out of the blue, and he becomes more distant. As her pregnancy progresses, Rosemary starts to suspect that her husband and neighbors are scheming against her and her unborn baby.

Rosemary's Baby marked a shift in the horror genre, as it forwent all the classic monstrous creatures and jump scares, and focused on the psychological horror of Rosemary's situation. Satan is a major component of Rosemary's Baby, but most of the horror stems from Rosemary's isolation and loss of trust in everybody around her. As her pregnancy progresses, Rosemary gradually realizes the sinister plan conducted by her husband and neighbors and her mental health unravels. Most importantly, Rosemary's Baby brought horror movies to the city when the standard was remote or gothic settings. Rosemary's Baby explored themes of motherhood and bodily autonomy. It is impossible to watch modern horror movies discussing social issues without seeing its influence on the genre.

Rosemary's Baby Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date June 12, 1968 Director Roman Polanski Cast Mia Farrow , John Cassavetes , Ruth Gordon , Sidney Blackmer , Maurice Evans , Ralph Bellamy Runtime 137 minutes Main Genre Drama

8 'Saw' (2004)

Directed by James Wan

Images via Lionsgate

Saw is the first installment in the long lasting Saw franchise. The movie opens with Adam (Leigh Whannell) and Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) waking up at opposite ends of a rotting bathroom with a corpse in the middle holding a revolver and a recording tape. Each man finds a tape in his pocket, and they realize they are the newest victims of a killer known as Jigsaw, who doesn't murder his victims right away but instead puts them through games that can kill them. Jigsaw instructs Adam that he has to survive, while he instructs Lawrence to murder Adam or his family will be murdered. Saw was James Wan's debut into a career to become one of the most important filmmakers in modern horror.

While the horror genre is one of the most popular genres now, in the mid-2000s it was struggling and losing the interest of the public due to the unoriginality of movies. When Saw was released, it reignited interest in the genre due to its new concept and ideas. Saw introduced the concept of survival games that tested its subjects' physically and mentally to horror. Saw also changed how franchises are made, as the Saw franchise has a central narrative revolving around who Jigsaw is and his motives, rather than multiple movies that have minimal connections. The Saw franchise originally had yearly releases, a model that inspired all franchises, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

7 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez

Image via Artisan Entertainment

The Blair Witch Project follows three film students, Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, and Joshua Leonard, who travel to the Black Hills near Burkittsville, Maryland to make a documentary about the local legend of the Blair Witch that has haunted the area for decades. The trio explore the forest to investigate and research the legend. However, the deeper they go into the forest, the stranger things around them become. When they try to retreat and leave the forest, they discover they are hopelessly lost with no way out, and realize there is a sinister spirit stalking them.

The Blair Witch Project was not the first found-footage movie, but it was the movie that popularized the genre, and inspired the creation of many movies, including the Paranormal Investigation franchise. Filmmakers adopted the found-footage technique to create more realism and for its low budgets. Another game-changing aspect of The Blair Witch Project is its marketing. The Blair Witch Project was the first movie to go viral before going viral was a thing. The movie was marketed as real life found-footage of three missing students, with the three main actors never appearing in any events related to the movie. The Blair Witch Project popularized the internet as a marketing means.

The Blair Witch Project Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 30, 1999 Director Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez Cast Heather Donahue , Michael C. Williams , Joshua Leonard Runtime 81 minutes Main Genre Horror

6 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Paramount Pictures

Psycho starts with Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) going on the run after stealing $40,000 cash from her employer. Marion decides to spend the night at a remote motel owned and managed by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and his unseen mother. However, Marion's stay takes a dark turn when she is brutally murdered. Eventually, Marion's sister, Lila Crane (Vera Miles), her boyfriend, Sam Loomis (John Gavin), and a private investigator (Martin Balsam) come looking for Marion.

Psycho is often credited as the very first movie in the slasher subgenre. Psycho had no stereotypical hero, it introduced characters the audience should root for and sympathize with and killed them off, which was shocking at the time. Psycho redefined the horror genre by departing from the usual monsters and creatures, and using a human as the main source of horror. The horror originating from a killer hiding in plain sight is a blueprint still followed today in many classics, such as Halloween, as well as modern horror movies. The use of music and score in Psycho to create tension is something that has been followed in every single horror movie since.

Psycho Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 22, 1960 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Anthony Perkins , Vera Miles , John Gavin , Martin Balsam , John McIntire , Simon Oakland Runtime 109 minutes Main Genre Horror

5 'Frankenstein' (1931)

Directed by James Whale

Image via Universal Pictures

Frankenstein follows Dr. Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive), a scientist obsessed with creating life from death. Henry and his assistant, Fritz (Dwight Frye), gather body parts from graves and recently hanged criminals to create a body for a human. Henry succeeds in creating life by using electricity on the created body. However, he doesn't know that the brain he used is a damaged one. Frankenstein's Monster (Boris Karloff) is childish and innocent, but he is rejected from society and by his creator for his grotesque and monstrous nature.

Frankenstein's Monster has become a symbol of the horror genre, with many adaptations of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel still being produced to this very day. The 1931 Frankenstein was the first full length feature adaptation of Shelley's novel and introduced the visual depiction of the monster to the general public and pop culture. Frankenstein created the early template of creature features, especially those sympathizing with the creatures, and introduced the mad scientist archetype.

Frankenstein (1931) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 21, 1931 Director James Whale Cast Colin Clive , Mae Clarke , Boris Karloff , John Boles , Edward Van Sloan , Frederick Kerr , Dwight Frye , Lionel Belmore Runtime 70 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

4 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Directed by George A. Romero

Image via Continental Distributing

Night of the Living Dead starts with siblings Barbra (Judith O'Dea) and Johnny (Russell Streiner) visiting a cemetery to visit their father's gift. The siblings are suddenly attacked by a pale man and Johnny is killed. Barbara flees to a nearby farmhouse for safety. In the farmhouse, she meets Ben (Duane Jones) who assumes leadership and barricades all the windows and doors. Barbara also finds other people taking shelter in the farmhouse, including Harry (Karl Hardman), his wife Helen (Marilyn Eastman), and their young daughter Karen (Kyra Schon), who has been bitten, as well as a young couple, Tom (Keith Wayne) and Judy (Judith Ridley). Things get more complicated as the house is surrounded by zombies and the survivors have to find a way out.

Despite never using the word "zombie" to refer to the monsters, Night of the Living Dead created the blueprint for the modern zombie. The idea that a zombie is a reanimated, slow, dimwitted, and flesh-eating corpse, killed by having its head destroyed originates from Night of the Living Dead. The movie is also credited with pioneering the splatter genre. While the movie does not include as much extreme violence as many modern splatter movies, it was a pretty violent movie for its time. The casting of Jones as Ben was groundbreaking, as it was uncommon at the time in Hollywood to cast a black man as the main protagonist and hero, inadvertently extending the movie's social commentary to race.

Night of the Living Dead Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date October 4, 1968 Director George A. Romero Cast Duane Jones , Judith O'Dea , Karl Hardman , Marilyn Eastman , Keith Wayne , Judith Ridley Runtime 96 Main Genre Horror

3 'Halloween' (1978)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Compass International Pictures

Halloween opens on the night of Halloween 1963 with Michael Myers stabbing his sister in the suburban Illinois town of Haddonfield. Myers is admitted to a psychiatric hospital, where he stops talking. Fifteen years later, on the night before Halloween in 1978, Myers escapes the institution and returns to Haddonfield. In Haddonfield, he begins stalking Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her friends. Eventually, Myers starts a killing spree targeting Laurie and her friends. Dr. Sam Loomis (Donald Pleasence), Myers' psychiatrist, and Laurie to stop the killing.

While Psycho introduced the slasher subgenre, Halloween defined it and created the standard for slashers to come. Halloween popularized the masked, silent killer who is almost unbeatable and is bordering on being a supernatural entity. This killer archetype is replicated in various slasher movies, including Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Another important contribution of Halloween to the horror genre is the final girl, with Laurie being one of the very first final girls and one of the best. Halloween also revitalized the slasher subgenre in an era where every filmmaker was trying to replicate The Exorcist's success.