The holidays are over and now everybody is stuck inside while the cold and dreary weather stays past its welcome. The days are bitterly cold and miserable, and the nights are even worse. Some people would prefer to watch something bright and cheerful, like a comedy or feel-good drama, but if you’re reading this article, you’re looking to double down on the darkness that comes with the winter months. Of course, January releases can sometimes be a "red flag" to those who consider December to be a “movie dump” month, where all the biggest hits are released just before the year is over, but January’s releases this year offer something interesting for all types of horror fans. Whether you’re into science-fiction, supernatural, psychological, folk, etc., there’s a horror movie waiting for you to discover it this month. Read on to see what’s in store for January's big horror movie releases!

Theaters:

‘Wolf Man’ (January 17)

Director: Leigh Whannell

Cast: Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Matilda Firth, Sam Jaeger

Continuing down the path of revamping the Universal Classic Monsters, Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man) has now directed a retelling of Wolf Man, starring Christopher Abbott (It Comes At Night), Julia Garner (Ozark), Matilda Firth (Subservience), and Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale). Blake (Abbott), his wife, Charlotte (Garner), and daughter, Ginger (Firth) are relocating from San Francisco to a remote and vacant farmhouse in Oregon that Blake inherited after his estranged father disappeared and was presumed dead. On the way there, they experience a traumatic car crash in the middle of the woods, leaving the moving truck on its side, suspended above a ravine. They manage to escape the cab of the truck, but not before a strange creature attacks them and slashes Blake’s forearm. They then flee on foot to the farmhouse and take cover, but before long, Blake starts to exhibit signs of infection and drastic changes in behavior. Now, Charlotte has to protect herself and her daughter from the man she once knew and loved as he transforms into something monstrous. The movie was originally pitched to Universal by Ryan Gosling, who was also set to star, but later dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. However, Gosling is still close to the project, as he and Jason Blum serve as the film’s producers. Wolf Man will have an exclusive theatrical release on January 17.

‘Presence’ (January 24)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Lucy Liu, Julia Fox, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, Eddy Maday

The Presence is a new take on the haunted house subgenre of horror. Of course, it still has the usual trope of a family relocating to a new home in the suburbs who quickly feel uneasy in their house. Rebecca (Lucy Liu) and Chris (Chris Sullivan) move into their new home with teenage children Chloe (Callina Liang) and Tyler (Eddy Maday) and it doesn’t take long for them to get the sense that they are not alone in the house. This seemingly standard format takes a turn, however, as the film is entirely from the perspective of the ghost that haunts them. The film gives a voyeuristic feel as the ghost, or presence, eavesdrops on their complicated private lives and occasionally frightens them. Similar to the film, In A Violent Nature, this horror film is entirely made up of the POV through the eyes of the antagonist. When the film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, it was well-received, but several audience members walked out during the movie due to its intensity, with one viewer saying: “I cannot take this stress so late at night.” The Presence will have an exclusive theatrical release on January 24, distributed by NEON.

‘Companion’ (January 31)

Director: Drew Hancock

Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, Rupert Friend

If you’re a fan of Jack Quaid’s performance as “Wee Hughie” from The Boys, mentally prepare yourself for this drastic change in character from Quaid. Those who have seen the movie have already warned others that it’s “best to go in blind,” but had nothing but high praise for Sophie Thatcher as she gains scream queen momentum following Yellowjackets, The Boogeyman, and most recently, Heretic. As vaguely as possible, the film follows Iris (Thatcher) and her friends who spend the weekend at a billionaire’s lakeside estate, only to find out things are not as they seem once they arrive. Further details about the plot have been kept under wraps, but knowing that it’s written and directed by Drew Hancock (My Dead Ex) and produced by Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules, and J. D. Lifshitz, all of whom have worked together previously on Cregger’s 2022 horror film, Barbarian. Companion will have an exclusive theatrical release on January 31.

‘The Damned’ (January 3)

Director: Thordur Palsson

Cast: Odessa Young, Joe Cole, Lewis Gribben, Siobhan Finneran, Rory McCann, Francis MaGee

Set in the 19th century, Eva (Odessa Young) is the recently widowed owner of a remote Icelandic fishing outpost, renting supplies, boats, and equipment to fishers as well as providing them with food and lodging for the season. The outpost is located in a small inlet, surrounded on one side by mountains and, on the other side, by jagged rocks that protrude through the water, known as “the Teeth.” One day, the fishermen witness a foreign ship capsize after hitting the Teeth. Some of the men want to go over to help, but their leader, Ragnar (Rory McCann), and Eva both decide it would be too dangerous of a mission. They are also running low on food supplies and would not be able to house and feed any survivors. This decision plagues them all, as Eva’s highly superstitious advisor, Helga (Siobhan Finneran), warns her of the “draugr,” an evil creature from folklore who can manipulate the minds of its victims, causing them to do terrible things. If you’re a fan of snowy Nordic folk horror, such as The Terror, or even The Thing... The Damned is the right choice for you to check out in theaters this January.

‘Screamboat’ (January 24)

Director: Steven LaMorte

Cast: David Howard Thornton, Jesse Posey, Kailey Hyman

Screamboat is a fun parody of horror slashers featuring the titular character of Disney’s 1928 black-and-white animated short film, Steamboat Willie. Immediately after Steamboat Willie entered the public domain, writer and director Steven LaMorte (The Mean One) wasted no time swooping in and twisting the iconic Mickey into a ruthless and savage killer. Said to have been lurking in the underbelly of the NYC ferry for over 90 years, “Screamboat Willie” has finally emerged to wreak havoc on commuters, crew members, and tourists on a late-night ferry. David Howard Thornton, who is best known for his portrayal of Art the Clown from the Terrifier franchise, will don the white gloves and captain’s hat as he systematically torments and dispatches the people stuck onboard with him. Screamboat will have a theatrical release on January 24 before moving to streaming platforms and VOD.

Streaming:

‘Get Away’ (January 10)

Director: Steffan Haars

Cast: Nick Frost, Aisling Bea, Sebastian Croft, Maisie Ayres

If you’re a fan of horror comedies, Get Away is a great choice for you to check out once the movie comes to Shudder on January 10. Written by Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) and directed by Steffan Haars (Krazy House), the film follows a British family consisting of Richard (Frost), Susan (Aisling Bea), and their children, Sam (Sebastian Croft), and Jessie (Maisie Ayres), as they embark on a family vacation to a remote island off the coast of Sweden. They are met with hostility from the locals once it is learned that the family plans to stay on the island, despite the island’s haunted past, and they soon learn that they’ve stumbled into the territory of a deranged serial killer. This movie comes to Shudder on January 10!

‘The Front Room’ (January 10)

Directors: Max Eggers and Sam Eggers

Cast: Brandy Norwood, Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap, Neal Huff

The Front Room is a psychological suspense thriller that revolves around a young couple, Belinda (Brandy Norwood) and Norman (Andrew Burnap), as they purchase a house to prepare for their expected first child. Unexpectedly, Norman receives a call telling him that his father has passed away and that he is now responsible for his estranged mother, Solange (Kathryn Hunter). Upon meeting, Solange proposes a deal where she can live with Belinda and Norman for her final days, and in exchange, they can inherit the large fortune left behind by Norman’s father. Financially unstable after the purchase of the house and having a baby on the way, the couple agreed to the terms. Little does Belinda know that Norman is estranged from his family for a good reason, and those reasons quickly become apparent not long after Solange enters their home and their lives. If you’re a fan of stressful, anxiety-spiking movies like Darren Aronofsky’s Mother!, then mentally prepare yourself to check out The Front Room on Max starting January 10.

‘Red Rooms’ (January 14)

Director: Pascal Plante

Cast: Juliette Gariépy, Laurie Babin, Elisabeth Locas, Maxwell McCabe-Lokos

This French-Canadian crime thriller follows the high-profile murder trial of Ludovic Chevalier (Maxwell McCabe-Lokos) for the crime of murdering three teenage girls and selling the footage of the acts on the dark web as snuff films. Kelly-Anne (Juliette Gariépy) wakes up early every day to secure a seat in the courtroom during the trial, where she meets Clementine (Laurie Babin), another “fan” of the sensationalism and controversy surrounding the trial. Kelly-Anne invites Clementine to stay with her in Montreal for the duration of the trial, as Clementine is convinced of Chevalier’s innocence. Kelly-Anne refuses to reveal why she is so invested in the trial, but it quickly becomes evident as more information is introduced to the case. Red Rooms, also known as Les Chambres Rouges, will be available to watch on Shudder on January 14.

‘Hereditary’ (January 15)

Director: Ari Aster

Cast: Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne, Milly Shapiro, Ann Doud

Although Hereditary came out in 2018, if you haven’t seen the movie yet, it’s well past the time you do if you’re a fan of Ari Aster (Midsommar) and other A24 horror movies. This psychological thriller follows themes of generational trauma, guilt, and manipulation that surround the Graham family. After the death of her estranged mother, Annie (Toni Collette) struggles with her work as a miniature artist. Her psychiatrist husband, Steve (Gabriel Byrne), tries to keep peace within their home despite Annie’s volatile behavior. This is further exacerbated after a horrific incident involving her 16-year-old son, Peter (Alex Wolff), and her 13-year-old daughter, Charlie (Milly Shapiro). While in a support group for bereaved family members, Annie meets Joan (Ann Doud), who claims to have known Annie’s mother. While initially dismissive of what Joan says, Annie soon finds herself trusting and believing in the spiritual communications that Joan claims to have with her deceased grandson via séance and decides to try it with her own family. Keep your heads on, Hereditary will be available to watch on Max starting January 15.

‘Grafted’ (January 24)

Director: Sasha Rainbow

Cast: Jess Hong, Jared Turner, Mark Mitchinson, Eden Hart, Xiao Hu

This body-horror movie is executive produced by Phil Hunt (Talk to Me) and Daniel Negret (Possessor) and promises to be just as disturbing and terrifying. Grafted revolves around a young transfer student, Wei (Jess Hong), who is extremely intelligent but socially awkward, mostly because of a large birthmark on her face that makes her self-conscious. Following her late father’s scientific work, Wei developed a new skin-grafting breakthrough that could revolutionize cosmetic surgery. Incensed by her desire for popularity, she begins to experiment on herself, transforming how she looks and taking over a whole new persona as “Angela.” If you’ve seen The Substance, then you should have an idea of what you’re in for if you decide to watch this movie on Shudder or AMC+ starting on January 24.