Genres like horror, slashers, and thrillers have seen an uprise in interest from viewers everywhere. One study found that watching scary movies “activates threat-response brain regions,” potentially making people feel excited. Another psychological observation suggests we seek horror “to gain novel experiences.”

Whether it’s due to an elevated mood response or simple interest in how the characters and plot develop, the fascination around horror films continues to grow. So, it’s only natural to share a roundup of the best horror movies coming to theaters and streaming platforms this July. Keep in mind, some items in this list are more obvious than others. From Spanish spin-offs to directorial debuts, these titles will surely satisfy any desire for recreational fear in the form of watching films.

Insidious: The Red Door

Release Date: July 7, 2023, in Theaters

Director: Patrick Wilson

Cast: Ty Simpkins, Patrick Wilson, Hiam Abbass, Sinclair Daniel, Andrew Astor, Rose Byrne

The Insidious franchise releases its fifth and apparently final movie, Insidious: The Red Door, this summer. Set a decade after the events in Insidious: Chapter 2, Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) takes his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) to start college at a university out east. Their plans are ruined when their demons return to haunt them, and they must return to the furthers to defeat them once and for all.

With the exciting returns of Rose Byrne, Patrick Wilson, and Ty Simpkins after their absences in the third and fourth installments, Wilson making his directorial debut, and a script from rising screenwriter Scott Teems (Firestarter), we can look forward to a refreshingly horrifying take on the Insidious franchise.

Bird Box Barcelona

Release Date: July 14, 2023, on Netflix

Director: Álex & David Pastor

Cast: Mario Casas, Alejandra Howard, Georgina Campbell, Naila Schuberth, Diego Calva, Leonardo Sbaraglia

Bird Box Barcelona is a spin-off to Netflix's smash-hit 2018 film Bird Box, sharing the same unseeable monsters that terminate any victim that makes eye contact with them. The film is set in the post-apocalyptic near future, with Sebastián (Mario Casas) and his daughter Sophia (Naila Schuberth) trying to survive the impossible.

Written and directed by brothers Álex and David Pastor, this adaptation promises to reveal more about the monsters that terrified fans in the original Bird Box. No strangers to horror, the Pastor brothers teamed up in 2009 to make the American film Carriers, promising an internationally chilling hit to be coming soon.

Cobweb

Release Date: July 21, 2023, in Theaters

Director: Samuel Bodin

Cast: Lizzy Caplan, Woody Norman, Cleopatra Coleman, Antony Starr

In another feature directorial debut, Samuel Bodin, known for directing several miniseries including Marianne and T.A.N.K., brings us Cobweb. This horror film, set in an American town, introduces a young boy, Peter (Woody Norman), who is plagued by incessant tapping sounds from the walls of his house. His parents, Carol (Lizzy Caplan) and Mark (Antony Starr), casually brush off the happenings as a figment of Peter's imagination but an intuitive teacher, Miss Devine (Cleopatra Coleman), detect something more sinister.

Produced by Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures production company, this film is inspired by the famous Edgar Allen Poe story, The Tell-Tale Heart. Similarly, in that tale, a man who is driven to madness by heartbeat sounds under the floorboards is also ignored by family and friends despite his deteriorating mental health. The film will receive a limited release in theaters, so fans will need to keep an eye out for whether or not the film will be playing on the big screen in their area.

Talk To Me

Release Date: July 28, 2023, in Theaters

Director: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou

Cast: Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Zoe Terakes, Chris Alosio, Marcus Johnson, Alexandria Steffensen

This hugely anticipated horror thriller is directed by the sibling YouTubers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, also known as RackaRacka. It’s already debuted at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and in 2022 at the Adelaide Film Festival, garnering lots of attention and positive reactions from critics. Set to release in its home country Australia on July 27, the U.S. release comes just a day later.

Sophie Wilde stars as Mia, joined by her group of friends as they discover the ability to wake spirits via an embalmed hand. The supernatural powers quickly overwhelm them when what started as a gimmick becomes a seriously deadly haunting. Though production started in Australia on this film, the A24 release in the U.S. has caught the attention of fans and critics alike.

Haunted Mansion

Release Date: July 28, 2023, in Theaters

Director: Justin Simien

Cast: LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto

After years of being in development, Disney's retooling of the Haunted Mansion, is finally almost here. Justin Simien (Dear White People) directs the project and is delivering perhaps a more faithful version of the popular ride than the 2003 film. As a former worker at Disneyland, Simien has a unique connection to the company and the ride his movie is based on, which most other directors can only dream of. Not to mention the intimidatingly strong cast of stars, including; LaKeith Stanfield (Knives Out) as Ben, the paranormal tour guide; Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) as Harriet, the psychic; Owen Wilson (Loki) as Ken, the priest; Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Bruce, the historian; Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka) as Gabbie; and so many more.

Nearly two decades after the ill-fated Eddie Murphy film, this adaptation is the second rendition of the story behind the beloved Haunted Mansion at Disneyland. In this version, Gabbie and Travis (Chase W. Dillon) set out to rid the mansion of its evil spirits with the help of their highly skilled crew of paranormal experts. Although this rings the notes of a family comedy, expect plenty of exciting jumps and scares.

Sympathy for the Devil

Release Date: July 28, 2023, in Theaters

Director: Yuval Adler

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman, Kaiwi Lyman, Cameron Lee Price, Burns Burn

Finally, buckle in for the psychological thriller Sympathy for the Devil, starring the one and only Nicolas Cage, known for his Oscar award-winning role in Leaving Las Vegas and a recent meme-worthy lead part in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Alongside Cage, Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad) brings some seriously great acting, not to be mistaken for a couple of rolling stones.

The mysterious plot of the movie feels like psychological terror in itself as the anticipation for its release builds. The only information released about the plot is that a passenger (Cage) holds another man, the driver (Kinnaman), at gunpoint, forcing the driver to, you guessed it, drive the passenger around. But, the audience may be subjected to unexpected twists and turns as the story continues. Look out for updates on the movie when the Fantasia International Film Festival premiers this film; we hope for raving reviews to ramp up our suspense even further.