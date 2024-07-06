Horror cinema has changed radically since its inception, as audiences now look for different qualities when it comes to the genre. While many of the all-time great horror films like Jaws and Psycho were able to disturb viewers, despite showing very little gore on screen, the horror genre has become less subtle in the 21st century. Making prolonged sequences of tension is hard, but it’s far easier to insert cheap jump scares that may only temporarily spook the viewers.

Although they’re often seen as being the purest example of lazy filmmaking, jump scares can be used appropriately if they are intertwined with a creepy atmosphere. Films that rely solely on jump scares may fail, but savvy horror directors can use them to help heighten the suspense of the story. Here are ten great horror movies that combine jump scares with atmosphere.

10 ‘The Exorcist III’ (1990)

Directed by William Peter Blatty

The Exorcist III is one of the few horror sequels that lives up to the legacy of its predecessor. While The Exorcist II: The Heretic was an infamous disaster that is often cited as being one of the worst horror films ever made, the underrated third installment in the series told a unique story about Lieutenant William F. Kinderman (George C. Scott) investigating the “Gemini Killer” (Brad Dourif). While a majority of the scares come from Dourif’s creepy performance, there are prominent jump scares when Kinderman wanders through an abandoned facility. This helped the film become deeply unsettling, even if the on screen violence was relatively tame.

The Exorcist III weaponizes nostalgia to create some clever jump scares. Several characters from William Friedkin’s original film from 1973 appear in cameo roles as malevolent spirit versions that haunt Kinderman as he continues his investigation.

The Exorcist III Release Date August 17, 1990 Director William Peter Blatty Runtime 110 minutes

9 ‘Scream’ (1996)

Directed by Wes Craven

Scream was a film that changed the horror genre forever because it dared to take a meta approach to slasher cinema. Wes Craven made the brilliant choice to include characters like Sydney (Neve Campbell), Dewey (David Arquette), and Gail (Courteney Cox) that were already well aware of the cliches in horror films like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, and Friday the 13th. Craven managed to incorporate jump scares reminiscent of those franchises, whilst still constructing a clever neo-noir mystery story.

The jump scares in Scream make sense because the killers themselves are modeling themselves on the characters that they see in movies. A merging of jump scares with a creepy atmosphere is why the franchise continues to be so successful, and has maintained a consistent level of quality and commercial success with the most recent entries in the last five years.

Scream Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Runtime 111 minutes

8 ‘The Blair Witch Project’ (1999)

Directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez

The Blair Witch Project kicked off the “found footage” craze that would soon become a landmark in horror. While franchises like REC and Paranormal Activity quickly transcend any notion of believability, The Blair Witch Project succeeded by immersing the audience in a camping trip that goes disastrously awry when supernatural forces show up. The slow pacing proved to be very beneficial in establishing a sense of existential dread, relating to the universal fear of being lost and not being able to communicate.

However, a few shocking jump scares in the final act help destabilize the viewer when they have their guard down. This is unfortunately not a lesson that the sequels to The Blair Witch Project have kept in mind, as they’ve aimed for spectacle over any sense of legitimacy when it comes to the way that the jump scares are sprinkled throughout the story.

The Blair Witch Project Release Date July 30, 1999 Director Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez Runtime 81 minutes

7 ‘The Descent’ (2005)

Directed by Neil Marshall

Although it had a darker ending that somehow concluded the film on an even bleaker note, The Descent is a haunting examination of the lasting effects of grief and willful isolation. Even though the film includes supernatural creatures that prey upon a group of cave divers, the most disturbing moments are those that deal with the legitimate feelings of depression and guilt that can come up in the aftermath of the death of a loved one.

However, director Neil Marshall creates a uniquely claustrophobic environment where any sudden noise or strange incident can shock the viewer in their seats. It’s an immersive, often cruelly dark story about the power of survival, proving that jump scares can help the viewers form a tighter connection with the films’ heroes. In the case of The Descent, this dichotomy resulted in one of the greatest “final girls” in the history of the horror genre.

The Descent Release Date August 4, 2006 Director Neil Marshall Runtime 99 minutes

6 ‘Insidious’ (2011)

Directed by James Wan

James Wan is one of the most exciting horror filmmakers working today because he understands the importance of merging interesting stories with creepy imagery. Insidious is both a film and franchise that has succeeded by only hinting at what horrors might exist in the background; impressively, Wan has managed to terrify audiences within the confines of a PG-13 rating. It’s proof that audiences are often more scared when they are left to draw their own conclusions as to what is really going on.

However, the few jump scares moments in Insidious don’t feel cheap because Wan has already established the mythology of the undead and how they interact with the mortal world. The effectiveness is also due in large part to the powerful performances, as Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne do a great job at playing a realistic couple that the viewer can relate to.

5 ‘Sinister’ (2012)

Directed by Scott Derrikson

Sinister is known for having some of the gnarliest kills in the history of the horror genre; even compared to the other films released by Blumhouse, Sinister feels particularly mean-spirited and ruthless.

Maintaining that consistent level of intensity may have been hard if the film was only relying on jump scares, but Sinister does a great job at introducing a neo-noir element to the story that gives it a creepy atmosphere. Much of the story focuses on an author (Ethan Hawke) as he attempts to conduct research for his upcoming book about a mysterious group of killings. The semblance of reality somehow makes the film feel even creepier; director Scott Derikson also does a good job at using archive video footage to serve as jump scares in a creative way. It’s a level of mastery of the craft that film’s sequels were sadly not able to recapture.

Sinister Release Date March 29, 2012 Director Scott Derrickson Runtime 110

4 ‘The Conjuring’ (2013)

Directed by James Wan

The Conjuring is unique among horror franchises because it at least claims to be somewhat inspired by a true story. While obviously Wan took a great deal of liberty when it came to incorporating supernatural elements, the notion that the film is an investigative mystery story does add a creepy semblance of realism that many other possession films lack.

However, The Conjuring is a great example of how jump scares can be used to undermine the audience’s skepticism. The characters in the films themselves are cautious about accepting anything they feel may be a hoax, so jump scares are needed in order to ensure that there’s a legitimate reason for them to continue their investigation. The Conjuring is often unnerving due to its dark visuals and possession concepts, so the jump scares offer a necessary break in the tension that allows the film’s pacing to remain consistent.

The Conjuring Release Date March 20, 2013 Director James Wan Runtime 112

3 ‘It Follows’ (2014)

Directed by David Robert Mitchell

Horror films are often at their most effective when they manage to turn an accepted aspect of reality into a nightmare, and that is certainly the case when it comes to David Robert Mitchell’s astounding directorial debut. It Follows examines changing viewpoints about adolescent sexuality with the concept that a sexually transmitted disease is a supernatural killer. The film rests on the tension that is placed on the teen characters, who avoid expressing their desires in order to protect themselves.

The few jump scare moments in It Follows are befitting for a film that plays upon youthful urges. The unpredictability of the scares are necessary in order to convince the skeptical set of protagonists that the threat their facing is in fact legitimate. It Follows star Maika Monroe has teased that the upcoming sequel will be even more scary, suggesting that Mitchell may put a greater emphasis on jump scares to continue the series.

It Follows Release Date March 15, 2015 Director David Robert Mitchell Runtime 100 minutes

2 ‘The Babadook’ (2014)

Directed by Jennifer Kent

The Babadook is one of the best horror films ever made about grief because of how realistic it is in showing maternal guilt. Essie Davis gives a performance for the ages because there’s nothing about her characterization of coping with loss that feels inarticulate. Jennifer Kent created a shocking, yet occasionally moving story about how built up anxieties can lead people to have conflicted interpretations of reality.

However, the jump scares in The Babadook are effectively utilized because they are designed to specifically terrify the characters by drawing upon the imagery that is common within their nightmares. Dreams themselves are often illogical, so it makes sense that some of the scariest moments in The Babadook would be brief flashes of horrific imagery that are intended purely to shock the characters into making a major change or decision in their lives.

The Babadook Release Date January 17, 2014 Director Jennifer Kent Runtime 94

1 ‘It: Chapter One’ (2017)

Directed by Andy Muschietti

Audiences had waited generations for a satisfying adaptation of Stephen King’s It, as the made-for-television miniseries starring Tim Curry didn’t exactly do the source material justice. It: Chapter One succeeded because it was a coming-of-age story about children trying to confront the realities of growing older, especially in a town like Derry where the adults seem to be ignorant of the trauma that they are experiencing.

Bill Skarsgard’s interpretation of Pennywise the Clown was an effective horror villain because he transforms himself to relate to each member of the “Loser’s Club’s” greatest fear. What scares each child is different, leading to some memorable different transformations on Pennywise’s part. However, It: Chapter One ultimately has an uplifting message about the lasting power of friendship, as it is by working together to confront their fears that the young heroes are able to defeat Pennywise and continue living their childhoods.

It (2017) Release Date September 6, 2017 Director Andres Muschietti Runtime 135 minutes

