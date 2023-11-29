The Big Picture Horror films push the boundaries of extreme violence, including child death, to instill fear and create a memorable experience.

What do we watch horror films for? Well, to be frightened, of course. Being scared when you know there's no real threat to yourself is fun; plain and simple. Fear is a strong emotion that can be cathartic as hell if experimented in a safe environment, much like rollercoasters. That's perhaps why one of the first-ever hit feature films, Nosferatu (soon to be remade), was a macabre tale of terror and not a rom-com or a drama — if done right, horror films have the potential to be more thrilling and exciting than any other genre. To shock, to terrify, to disturb... this is the mission of horror films ever since those early days of Nosferatu, and the thousands of awesomely terrifying flicks we've gotten since have approached this mission in both more and less intense ways, which begs the question: Is there a limit? Should we as a society draw a line of morality on what horrifying concepts and ideas are considered too much for entertainment purposes?

During the century of life that cinema has lived, most horror films have had an ever-changing and somewhat conflicted relationship with one such moral line that many would say shouldn't be crossed: child death. Children represent innocence, and it's always inevitably horrifying for child characters to be in danger, harmed, or killed off in films as a result. Many would consider it too horrifying — tasteless even — placing it alongside sexual violence in terms of concepts that cross the moral boundaries of entertainment. But if a horror intends to horrify, what reasons would it have to hold back in that regard? There have always been exceptions, of course, as early as 1931's Frankenstein, and it seems that this taboo, in particular, has worn off with the more extreme horror films of the past two decades, similar to the influx of gore in recent mainstream horror movies. But still, the grand majority of horror films still avoid seriously harming child characters, especially on-screen. Horror's relationship to the safety of children is an interesting one in this sense, as it reflects the eternal debate of where the "limit" lies for the genre, with what is considered "going too far," and what goes from playfully thrilling to excessively disturbing.

Is Child Death "Too Far" for Horror Movies?

Although the safety of child characters has pretty much always been an unspoken rule of cinema (enforced by studio execs and national moral panic crowds), a dastardly troublemaker would say that "rules are meant to be broken!" in response, and the horror genre has always been the rebellious, edgy teenager of the film industry. The unspoken rules of taboo topics are almost considered a challenge in the realms of horror. It makes sense why though: Playing it safe and tasteful is the antithesis of panic and fear. How can we feel scared if we're in a safe space? Avoiding taboos and exploitation is directly contradictory to horror, which is why a few filmmakers have dared do the unthinkable over the years and... killed some children in their movies!

We can find depictions of child death almost as far back as the birth of cinema itself. As early as 1931, films such as Frankenstein and M dared to include children being killed in their stories, albeit not graphically. Frankenstein briefly shows a child being thrown in a lake, and M uses suggestive shots to depict the abduction and murder of a child. It wasn't until the 1970s that mainstream films would become more rebellious in their artistic expression, fighting against the moral restrictions of the (at the time) moralistic, clean-cut, white-American Hollywood. Films became more daring and explicit, and would actually show child death on screen. Jaws was released in 1975 and was considered one of the most terrifying films on the market. We've all heard the expression "X film does to Y what Jaws did to sharks" to express just how deeply the horrors of Jaws impacted pop culture, and this is in no small part thanks to the film showing the shark eating a young boy on a raft. Then, of course, there's The Exorcist, which, although not depicting any death of a child, doesn't hold back from showing brutal, mean-spirited, and excessive harm done to the film's central character, young Regan (Linda Blair).

Fast-forward to the 80s, and stranger danger was in full swing in the moral panic of America. Children's photos were beginning to appear on milk cartons and horrifying cases of child abduction were being announced on the news almost daily. The pop culture impact of violent serial killers like Bundy, Dahmer, Gacy, and Ramirez was creating a media obsession with home invasions, abductions, and assaults. As the horror genre loves to reflect the current fears of the society that produces them, child murder got a lot more creative, graphic, and downright brutal during the decade of punk. Films such as the Stephen King adaptions It, Pet Cemetery, Children of The Corn, and The Shining depicted the murder of young kids to varying degrees of explicitness. One of the biggest slasher franchises was built around the supernatural child murderer Freddy Krueger. And B-Movie films like The Blob, Beware! Children At Play, and The Toxic Avenger (soon to be remade) treated kids no differently than adult canon fodder in their wacky splatstick romps.

These last three films in particular stand out as some of the most graphic examples of child harm in horror. The Blob shows a child literally melting alive in the titular Blob's acidic goo, screaming as his face slides off of his skull like hot pizza toppings. The Toxic Avenger shows a young boy being run over, his head popping under the tires like a melon (even more shockingly, the scene is played for laughs), and Beware! is just one big, over-the-top child murdering frenzy (albeit so cheaply made and tongue in cheek that it's more slapstick than disturbing.)

Child Death Has Made a Comeback in Recent Horror Movies

The 90s and early 2000s saw the beginning of new-world mass fear in the form of rising geopolitical tensions, terrorism, and an increasingly pessimistic and macabre 24/7 news cycle. In the wake of 9/11, mainstream horror slid into the sadistic realms of the torture porn genre, reflecting how our biggest fear was becoming the senseless cruelty of humanity itself. With the Splat Pack taking mainstream horror to gory new lengths, slashers and ghosts were out, and graphic violence was in. While the 80s prepped us for the occasional child getting killed in some shocking and sudden way in our movies, seeing a child handcuffed to a chair in the basement of the Hostel building would have been a whole other story and so, we saw less and less child violence in mainstream horror. Soon, however, contemporary extreme cinema found its baby steps outside of Hollywood, with New French Extremism flicks like Martyrs and Inside or Japan's ultraviolent Battle Royale. Mainstream Hollywood horror read the room, saw the success of these flicks, and began to take its moral restrictions off once more. Throughout the 2010s, child death slowly infiltrated mainstream horror with popular hits like The Witch depicting baby eating, It: Chapter One's little Georgie getting eaten within the first five minutes, and Hereditary inflicting one of the gnarliest horror kills of all time on a 12-year-old girl.

And, in 2023, this has shown no signs of slowing down. This year's gore-fest hits When Evil Lurks, Evil Dead Rise, and Talk To Me. These films are among 2023's most popular horrors, and all three will likely be committed to memory by fans of the genre as shining examples of contemporary terror. These films also happen to include some of the most brutal, unforgiving, and graphic child harm of recent memory. The stand-out scene of Talk To Me sees a possessed young teenager smashing his face on a table and ripping his own eye out with his fingers, When Evil Lurks features a pitbull savaging a little girl and violently flinging her corpse around like a ragdoll, as well as a little boy getting his head ripped open and his brains eaten by his own mother (yes, on-screen), and the three adolescent protagonists of Evil Dead: Rise all get their fare share of Deadite-induced, bloody vomit drenched carnage.

So... Is it OK For Horror Films To Kill Their Child Characters?

2023 has undoubtedly been an amazing year for the horror genre, perhaps even a mini-renaissance of terror. When Evil Lurks, Evil Dead Rise, and Talk to Me were all awesomely, terrifyingly, uncompromisingly fun films. When Evil Lurks is one of the highest-rated horror movies of the year, all the while being low-budget and non-English spoken. Evil Dead Rise brought one of the genre's most iconic franchises back from hiatus, blew old and new fans away, and showed sequel flops like Exorcist: Believer how it's done. Talk To Me has, excuse the pun, been talked about non-stop throughout the year as a golden standard for horror, all while being the feature film debut of a team of YouTubers. Now, were these films tasteful? I don't think that's the word you would use to describe them. Does these films' use of graphic child harm serve an artistic purpose other than fear, disgust, and horror? Probably not. But does the child violence in these films make them scarier and more memorable than most of their tame, Blumhouse counterparts of 2023? Absolutely. And we horror fans are eating it up!

So, horror movies killing off children right before our eyes — is it good or bad? Does crossing a line like this dampen the value of a film? Or is it a good thing that art goes to extreme lengths to depict the worst sides of humanity and existence? It's a difficult one to call, and everyone is going to have their own views on it. But thanks to the recent success of so many extreme, gory horror flicks being packed to the brim with graphic child deaths and mutilations, one thing is clear: We horror fans are A-okay with child death as long as it remains somewhat playful or, in the absolutely traumatic case of a film like Hereditary or The Witch, serves a strong thematic or plot-driven purpose.

