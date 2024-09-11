There's a common consensus that horror movies aren't scary anymore, but that's not necessarily true. A lot of the time, many horror movies are either missed, fly under the radar or (thankfully) do end up getting the recognition they deserve. Whether they're acknowledged or not, there do happen to be many horror movies of the modern era that are incredibly scary and leave those who believe that modern horror movies aren't scary eating their words.

Horror comes in many shapes and sizes. Sometimes a film has an abundance of horrific gore, is psychologically bending or just downright disturbing in its visuals and ideas. Regardless of how, a horror film has many ways to be terrifying and all styles and forms of doing so are still utilized today. The last five years of horror have been quite good, and it needs to be acknowledged.

10 'Good Boy' (2022)

Directed by Viljar Bøe

When Sigrid (Katrine Lovise Øpstad Fredriksen) decides to go on vacation with a man she's been talking to named Christian (Gard Løkke) and Frank (Nicolai Narvesen Lied), who dresses up and lives his life like a dog, things take a dark turn when Frank begins to speak. While some may be led to believe the "bad guy" of the film to be Frank, due to his looks, it takes a twist when Christian is revealed to be the deranged one.

The terror felt within Good Boy is suspenseful as Sigrid tries her best to pretend that she doesn't know about Christian's truth while trying to figure out how to navigate her dire situation. At any moment, it feels like she could get outed and murdered (or worse) by Christian. It's a tense film that pays off excellently when things get crazy.

9 'The Dark and the Wicked' (2020)

Directed by Bryan Bertino

If there's anything that The Dark and the Wicked can be considered, it's a hidden gem. The Dark and the Wicked may not invent completely new tropes or stereotypes for the horror genre, but the film is directed in such a way that they work regardless, thanks to the talent of Ryan Bertino. There's a mercilessness delivered in the directing that makes the audience feel like absolutely anything could happen.

There's something about the familial and generational trauma at play in The Dark and the Wicked that connects a lot of viewers to the characters within the film, making them care for their well-being even more. Watching this movie makes the audience feel like they're shrouded in darkness with no light of hope or optimism to grasp onto as they fly through the 1 hour and 34 minute runtime.

The Dark and the Wicked In this chilling horror film, two siblings return to their family farm to care for their dying father, only to find themselves haunted by a malevolent presence. As strange and terrifying events escalate, they begin to unravel the dark secrets lurking within their home, questioning their sanity and the nature of the evil they face. Release Date November 6, 2020 Director Bryan Bertino Cast Marin Ireland , Michael Abbott Jr. , Xander Berkeley , Lynn Andrews , Julie Oliver-Touchstone , Tom Nowicki , Ella Ballentine , Michael Zagst Runtime 95 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Bryan Bertino Expand

8 'V/H/S/99' (2022)

Directed by Flying Lotus, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Johannes Roberts, Joseph Winter & Vanessa Winter

2022 was clearly a great year for the horror genre and, with such great competition, V/H/S/99 sets itself apart as an anthology film featuring five different horror stories for viewers to watch. Each segment of the film is directed by a different director(s), keeping it feeling fresh and unique the whole way through. V/H/S/99 also individualizes itself by adopting the "found footage" sub-genre and utilizing it to capture different horror stories all taking place in 1999.

The analog VHS vibe and visuals of V/H/S/99 set a tone that is eerie. Each segment of the film brings its own twist and interesting set piece that keeps viewers engaged and interested throughout its 1 hour and 49 minute runtime. Not only does the era of 1999 feel nostalgic to the early days of filmmaking at the turn of the century, it provides a unique look into life in 1999 and uses it to present great horror.

7 'The Sadness' (2021)

Directed by Rob Jabbaz

Jim (Berant Zhu) and Kat (Regina Lei) are trying to reunite in a city as it is completely overrun by a pandemic that has turned those within it into homicidal killers and savages. With The Sadness, director Rob Jabbaz defines his new and fresh voice in the horror genre with a timely depiction of how the mass populus manages to consistently let each other down when the world is faced with a catastrophe or tragedy.

The Sadness specifically hits home due to it coming out at the tail end of a real-world pandemic that effectively turned the world's populus against each other. The film is quite gory, leaning fully into the lengths the couple must go to in order to survive, enhancing the feeling of disparity that hangs over the film. Scenes can be incredibly hard to watch and gut-churning.

6 'Smile' (2022)

Directed by Parker Finn

Who knew that something so friendly as a smile could be so absolutely terrifying? 2022's Smile takes that friendly gesture and makes viewers' hearts drop at the sight of it. Aside from Sosie Bacon bringing an incredibly compelling performance, Smile shook audiences in a way that got under their skin and stayed there for quite some time. Smile lives in the tingle on one's neck or the things they think they see when they're not paying attention. Smile brings anxiety.

Smile may not do anything very unique that sets the film apart from everything coming out around it, but it takes the most classic of horror tropes and stereotypes and manages to use them excellently. It's the type of film that makes viewers want to look away, but somehow glues their eyes to the screen, forcing them to see the intense creepiness at play. With the film spawning a sequel coming soon, Smile 2, it's safe to say that it was successful for a good reason.

5 'New Religion' (2022)

Directed by Keishi Kondo

After the tragic death of her young daughter, Miyabi (Kaho Seto) begins working as a call-girl in an attempt to cope with the loss. But as a new customer begins to ask for various pictures of her body parts, she quickly learns that with every new picture, her daughter's lost soul gets closer to reaching out to her mother.

New Religion just so happens to be the debut film for director Keishi Kondo and, for a debut director, New Religion is astoundingly impressive. The performances within the film help sell the plot at play and make it very believable. Fantasy goes head-to-head with reality as Keishi attempts to discover what is going on with her and crafts a very immersive experience of a film that leaves audiences with much to talk about during the film's credits.

4 'Roh'/'Soul' (2019)

Directed by Emir Ezwan

No, this film does not have anything to do with Disney Pixar's Soul. Roh, also known as Soul, is a horror film that follows the likes of a family, comprised of two children and a single mother, as a young girl begins to appear in their lives, and before she soon dies, she informs the family that they, in fact, will be dead by the next full moon. As the days move forward, things grow far more weary for the small family.

One of the scariest things on the planet is the unknown. Roh leans into the unknown and expertly utilizes it to enhance the horror within the film. The film is a slow-burn, which is exactly what brings that feeling of the unknown to the forefront and makes it the primary source of fear for both the family and the audience. It's incredibly suspenseful and worth a watch. Roh knows how to make an audience fear something they're not even sure is real.

3 'Incantation' (2022)

Directed by Kevin Ko

After being cursed many years ago, Li Rou-nan (Hsuan-yen Tsai) must now do absolutely everything she can to protect her young daughter from her past coming back to haunt her. Incantation may be a true definition of what a masterpiece looks like when it comes to the psychological horror genre. It lives in the minds of viewers everywhere for quite some time after their viewing of the film. The visuals of the film are also nightmare instigating.

The film is so terrifying that it was banned in China for not meeting the guidelines of the CCP, which states that films cannot promote superstition. It failed to meet this guideline because the film had convinced a plethora of viewers that they had actually been cursed by watching the film. The extremely talented director, Kevin Ko, actually needed to publicly state that the curse within the film is, in fact, not real and completely fiction.

2 'Talk to Me' (2023)

Directed by Danny Philippou & Michael Philippou

Growing up with YouTube fame from making films on their YouTube channel, RackaRacka, Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou took a break from the platform and produced their own horror film, Talk to Me. It's safe to say that the film was groundbreaking, with legendary indie film distributor, A24, grabbing it to add to their catalog. The film had a budget of $4.5 million and brought in a total of $92.2 million. The success was for many reasons, with one of the biggest being how great and scary of a horror film it is.

Talk to Me excels in almost everything it attempts to do and then some. The horror isn't just from scares, either, as there are sequences that are not necessarily scary, but also incredibly uncomfortable. It can be very gross at times and brutal both physically and, more so, emotionally. Many titled it the best horror film of the year, and it's easy to understand why. Fans and critics alike were excited to hear they'd be scared more, with the Philippou brothers announcing a prequel short film has been produced and A24 confirming that Talk to Me 2 was in active development.

1 'When Evil Lurks' (2023)

Directed by Demián Rugna

Possession is a classic and often overdone trope in the horror genre, especially with how oversaturated the genre as a whole already is. But When Evil Lurks takes that typical trope and finds a way to make something absolutely amazing with it. While the performances are great and the filmmaking at play is wonderful, the biggest praise goes to director Demián Rugna. His astounding ability to direct a horror film that not only delivers great scares, but a super compelling and thematic story to tag along with it, makes him a name in the film space that must be remembered.

As stated, not only is When Evil Lurks scary, but it's got a story that keeps audiences engaged. As if the gut-wrenching violence isn't already going to do so. There is so much to love about When Evil Lurks, and they make it such a great horror film to watch. A lot of horror films tend to have good scares with an alright story or vice versa. When Evil Lurks is one of those films that finds that perfect combination of both great scares and good story.

