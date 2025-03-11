Who doesn't love a good twist? Some of the greatest stories ever told featured enticing plot twists and shocking reveals that delightfully pulled the rug right from underneath audiences, leaving them satisfied and wanting to come back to re-experience the surprise. In cinema, few other genres have greater twists than horror.

However, not every twist will leave viewers satisfied. Some even risk the rest of the film's appeal once people discover the shocking reveal. This list will discuss horror movies with bland or mediocre twists that significantly dragged their film's quality down a peg. Not all these films are bad, but they don't give the most satisfying payoffs, and it makes it hard to come back to these movies for multiple rewatches.

10 'Identity' (2003)

Directed by James Mangold

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

A unique blend of classic murder mystery and modern horror tropes, Identity is a 2003 slasher thriller directed by James Mangold. With an impressive cast, including John Cusack, Alfred Molina, Amanda Peet, and the late Ray Liotta, it's a tense mystery film that follows ten strangers as they're picked off one by one at a motel, leaving a few to figure out who among them is the killer. An interesting concept that could have resulted in multiple possibilities, Identity, unfortunately, ends with two mediocre twists that don't feel right.

First, it's revealed that all ten strangers are different personalities of a convicted serial killer named Malcolm (Pruitt Taylor Vince), who is struggling with an identity disorder, and the whole plot takes place in his mind as part of a medical experiment to find and eliminate his murderous side. The final twist reveals that the darkest personality was a little boy named Timmy (Bret Loehr), who had slowly and effectively used the experiment to take over Malcolm's mind completely. These reveals, while not entirely bad or poorly set up, ruin much of the intriguing premise. They're overused twists that most audiences have already seen before.