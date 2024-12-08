Although one of the most popular genres in film, horror movies rarely get the respect they deserve. Rarely nominated for honors like an Academy Award, horror is passed over for critical recognition even though some of the most legendary movies of all time were designed to frighten their audience.

Those same audiences covering their eyes come back to horror again and again because it’s a genre that opens itself to include romance, mystery, and social commentary while still being capable of terrifying those who watch. The following films are not just fantastic horror movies, they’re examples of a crowning achievement of the arts – masterpieces of cinema to be enjoyed and celebrated.

10 'Scream' (1996)

Directed by Wes Craven

Image via Dimension Films

The town of Woodsboro is stalked by someone with a fanatical love for scary movies in the slasher classic Scream. The brutal death of high schooler Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) sends shockwaves through the community, but as Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and friends find themselves among the targets, they realize the murders are just beginning. The film that kicked off a franchise and revitalized the genre as a whole may be a more recent entry, but it’s nothing short of a masterpiece.

An arguably flawless script by Kevin Williamson crafted a murder mystery that understood the rules of horror movies well enough to know how to break them in plain sight. The teens didn’t live in a vacuum where horror didn’t exist; rather, they revered the medium enough to think their knowledge would provide immunity from the threats around them. Most importantly, Scream was filled with likable characters with distinct personalities—viewers identified with the protagonists enough that when they were in peril, the stakes actually felt important.

9 'Jaws' (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image Via Universal Pictures

The movie that kept audiences away from the beach and created the concept of a summer blockbuster is undoubtedly a masterpiece. Jaws takes viewers to Amity Island, where the arrival of a great white shark causes havoc one eaten tourist at a time. Police Chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) overcomes a phobia of water to organize an expedition to kill the shark before it takes more lives, choosing to battle the shark on its home turf of the ocean.

There’s an argument that Jaws isn’t a horror movie, with schools of thought saying it’s an action flick or a thriller, but the reason Jaws is so iconic is because it is all those things and more. Jaws also has moments of levity while it explores the man vs. nature themes at the core, but when the massive shark attacks, the scenes are nothing short of horrific. The creeping dread built by not seeing the great white shark may have been due to technical limitations, but by creating a hidden threat, the movie builds the monster into a myth before revealing the toothy killing machine.

Your changes have been saved Jaws When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod, it's up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. Release Date June 20, 1975 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Roy Scheider , Robert Shaw , Richard Dreyfuss , Lorraine Gary , Murray Hamilton , Carl Gottlieb , Jeffrey Kramer Runtime 124 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Peter Benchley , Carl Gottlieb Production Company Zanuck/Brown Company, Universal Pictures Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX

8 'Halloween' (1978)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Compass International Pictures

A killer returns home to continue where he left off in John Carpenter’s Halloween. The town of Haddonfield is preparing for October 31, but they weren’t expecting escaped mental patient Michael Myers to return home on a mission to terrorize the local teens. Before the night of Halloween is over, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) will come face to face with the killer and fight to survive the encounter.

Regrettably, later films in the franchise would bend over backward to explain what didn’t require an explanation and give context to Michael’s killing sprees. But, regardless of the depths into which the series of films sank, they could never take away the stripped-down charm of the first Halloween. There were no quippy lines from the killer or elaborate chase scenes, and because of that, the chain of events feels more visceral to the audience, who will check the locks on their doors twice after watching it.

Your changes have been saved Halloween Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date October 27, 1978 Director John Carpenter Cast Donald Pleasence , Jamie Lee Curtis , Tony Moran , Nancy Kyes , P.J. Soles Runtime 91 minutes Writers John Carpenter , Debra Hill

7 'Rosemary’s Baby' (1968)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rosemary’s Baby tells the story of Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) as she moves into a new Manhattan apartment building with her actor-husband, Guy (John Cassavetes). Rosemary soon becomes suspicious of her new neighbors and Guy’s blooming relationship with them, feeling an unease she can’t place. As the young couple plan to have a child, Rosemary’s pregnancy takes on a nightmarish gauntlet of pain and paranoia that confirms the truth about Rosemary’s suspicions being so much worse than she imagined.

Rosemary’s Baby finds the horror in the mundane – slipping the fantastically impossible within a familiar setting. The movie largely rests on Farrow, and she rose to the challenge, giving one of the most defining performances of her career. Those who measure horror movies by body count aren’t going to be satisfied with Rosemary’s Baby’s measured pace, but the final scenes rank near the top of the greatest horror movie climaxes.