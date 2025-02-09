Remakes seem to be everywhere these days. It doesn't matter from what era, from black-and-white to ones from only a few decades ago; many iconic flicks have gotten the remake treatment, sometimes with no success. While there are remakes of different films from multiple genres, horror is where one can find a lot of them.

There have been many great horror remakes, like David Cronenberg's The Fly and John Carpenter's The Thing, but there have been plenty of unfortunate duds. There are, however, some horror classics out there that, thankfully, haven't been remade, and honestly, they should stay that way. The ten films below prove that not all great horror movies need remakes. These are untouchable and iconic, and the very idea of them getting updated or remade just seems insulting. They're essential to the horror genre and continue to drum up good scares and thrill viewers. From Misery to The Exorcist, here are ten horror movies nobody wants to see a remake of.

10 'Misery' (1990)

Directed by Rob Reiner

The legendary Stephen King's chilling film version of his novel Misery is one of the famed horror author's most acclaimed adaptations. A tense psychological horror flick with thrilling suspense and Oscar-winning acting, it is a remarkable story that sees Academy Award winner Kathy Bates shine in her career-defining role as Annie Wilkes, an unstable woman who holds her favorite novelist, Paul Sheldon (James Caan), against his will after rescuing him from a near-fatal car crash.

King's horror film adaptions are constantly being remade these days. Salem's Lot, Pet Sematary, Carrie, and It have all gotten the treatment, but Misery should be one of the few left with only one version. Its great suspense and eerie atmosphere couldn't be replicated the same way again nor topped. And there's no looking past the main reason: no one other than Bates could make Annie Wilkes so memorable. While Lizzy Caplan was decent in the role in the Castle Rock Hulu series, Bate's performance will always reign supreme as the definitive version. While a remake of Misery doesn't seem like it would be all too bad, it just doesn't seem likely it could come close to reaching the level of quality its predecessor reached.

9 'American Psycho' (2000)

Directed by Mary Harron

The turn of the 21st century started off with a bang thanks to early 2000s horror hits like American Psycho. A darkly comedic, chilling cult classic, this one is a favorite among many horror buffs. It tells a thrilling tale about a New York Wall Streeter, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), a banking executive by day and a deranged serial killer by night.

American Psycho has only grown in popularity in the twenty-five years since its release. From the memorable lines and bloody kills to the iconic, thought-provoking ending, it will continue to be rewatched and always praised. This one captured lighting in a bottle that honestly couldn't be repeated, especially when they tried to do it again with the highly unnecessary sequel, American Psycho 2. This one has great moments and an incredible lead performance that a remake can never top. It's best to leave this perfect the way it is.

8 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez

Horror history was made in 1999 with a little low-budget passion project film that changed everything. The Blair Witch Project is