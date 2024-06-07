Some of cinematic history's most compelling horror movies aren't always the most terrifying. Since the dawn of motion pictures, horror has become a goldmine for entertainment. It's a genre with unlimited potential where creative horror filmmakers can work their magic, bringing to life incredible and engaging stories that leave a lasting effect on audiences.

Over the years, many remarkable horror films have stood out for their fantastic plots and brilliant storytelling but not so much for being particularly frightening. Whether they've lost their scare factor over the years or horror was just a tiny part of the story, these not-so-scary horror flicks are brilliant but don't make viewers cover their eyes in terror. While most horror movies are made to scare people, these flicks tell incredible tales without needing to leave viewers shivering in their seats.

10 'The Menu' (2022)

Directed by Mark Mylod

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy star in Mark Mylod's The Menu, a brilliant Eat-the-Rich dark comedy that satirizes the food industry and high society. Set on an exclusive island restaurant, it follows a young woman, her food enthusiast date, and a unique group of rich folk and food critics. Unexpectedly, they find themselves the targets of the restaurant's sinister head chef, Julian Slowik (Fiennes), in a deadly revenge scheme that he doesn't expect anyone to survive.

A unique combination of the horror, comedy, and psychological thriller genres, The Menu tells a spectacular story full of tension and suspense that's also incredibly funny and darkly humorous. It doesn't rely on jumpscares, gore, or over-the-top violence to tell an engaging horror story; instead, it lets tension and dread do all the heavy lifting. Thanks to its gripping themes and hilarious social commentary, The Menu is slowly on its way to becoming a modern horror classic.

9 'Tremors' (1990)

Directed by Ron Underwood

Image via Universal Pictures

A story about giant carnivorous worms in a horror setting seems destined to be nothing more than low-grade, campy schlock. However, add a likable cast, a few inventive special effects, a wonderful blend of horror and dark comedy, and one gets Tremors, a 1990 B-movie creature feature cult classic that delivers incredible laughs. Kevin Bacon, the late Fred Ward, Finn Carter, and Michael Gross round out a remarkable ensemble of worried desert townsfolk forced to defend themselves when giant subterranean creatures, known as the Graboids, descend upon their small town, picking them off whenever they make a sound.

Tremors succeeds in its admittedly cheesy premise. It delivers audiences a fun, light-hearted, monster-attack adventure story that was never intended to be scary. The cast adds to the film's comedic tone, being likable and charming enough to make audiences invested in their quest for survival. It's a giant monster comedic masterpiece that's become integral to the horror genre despite not being too frightening.

Tremors Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date January 19, 1990 Cast Kevin Bacon , Fred Ward , Finn Carter , Michael Gross , Reba McEntire , Robert Jayne Runtime 96 Writers S.S. Wilson , Brent Maddock , Ron Underwood

8 'House' (1977)

Directed by Nobuhiko Ôbayashi

Image via Toho

Coming from 1977, the gold year for horror movies, Nobuhiko Ôbayashi's uniquely bizarre horror comedy House is an outlandish and fun haunted house flick where nothing makes sense. It follows a troubled school girl who, along with her six friends, goes on a relaxing get-away trip to her estranged and eccentric Aunt's home in the Japanese countryside. However, once settled in, a series of bizarre occurrences lead the girls to realize something strange and supernatural is lurking in the house.

House is a wacky, bonkers horror comedy that never lets up on the absurdity. While there are a few graphic and pretty unique kills scattered throughout, they're all mostly played for laughs and only complement the film's darkly hilarious tone. It's far from genuinely scary, but House remains a one-of-a-kind story with a few creative effects and a comedic plot that certainly entertains.

House (1977) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date July 30, 1977 Director Nobuhiko Obayashi Cast Kimiko Ikegami , Miki Jinbo , Ai Matubara , Kumiko Oba , Mieko Sato , Eriko Tanaka , Masayo Miyako , Yōko Minamida Runtime 88 Minutes Writers Chiho Katsura

7 'Army of Darkness' (1992)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Universal Pictures

Taking the genre by storm with his iconic splatter horror franchise, The Evil Dead, Sam Raimi crafted a film saga that wowed audiences with impressive gore and darkly comedic violence. The first Evil Dead and its far superior sequel, Evil Dead II, feature a near-perfect blend of horror and camp. However, the franchise's wildly entertaining third installment, Army of Darkness, is a stand-out that packs many laughs and thrills without needing to be particularly scary.

Bruce Campbell, who plays the franchise's sole surviving protagonist, Ash Williams, makes a remarkable transition from a terrified, wide-eyed survivor to a boomstick-wielding action hero, and Army of Darkness is a prime example of his journey. Army of Darkness is an exciting, action-packed horror comedy sequel that, while not as frightening as its predecessors, tells an engaging story that's fun for many horror fans looking for something light and entertaining.

Army of Darkness Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date October 31, 1992 Cast Bruce Campbell , Embeth Davidtz , Marcus Gilbert , ian abercrombie , Richard Grove , Timothy Patrick Quill Runtime 81 Writers Sam Raimi , Ivan Raimi

6 'Get Out' (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele

Image via Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele's remarkable directorial debut film, Get Out, was a massive hit that started this talented young filmmaker's career on an incredibly high note. Starring Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya as photographer Chris Washington, it follows his supposedly peaceful weekend trip to visit his new girlfriend's wealthy parents, which takes a dark turn for the bizarre as he slowly realizes this family isn't as friendly as they appear.

Get Out is an engaging psychological thriller that draws audiences into its compelling mystery and keeps them guessing what will happen next. While plenty of eerie and sometimes disturbing moments are scattered throughout the story, Get Out focuses more on a slow-burning mystery that delves heavily into complex themes. It's also littered with light moments of humor and meta-comedy, especially whenever actor Lil Rel Howery graces the screen with his comic relief role as the hilarious Rod Williams, who owns each of his scenes with impeccable comedic charm.

5 'Dracula' (1931)

Directed by Tod Browning

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the most influential gothic horror novels of all time, Bram Stroker's Dracula continues to be relevant in cinema. While plenty of remarkable reinterpretations of the classic Count have come out throughout the past two centuries, it's undeniable that Todd Browning's 1931 live-action version is the best and most influential.

Bela Lugosi, a name synonymous with the classic Universal Monsters verse, gives a captivating performance as the titular Transylvanian vampire, developing characteristics and iconic lines that would become staples of the character for years to come. As with many black-in-white horror movies, this 1931 original has admittedly lost much of its scare factor over the years. Even so, it endures as a horror classic that any cinema lover could easily recognize.

Dracula (1931) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date February 14, 1931 Cast Béla Lugosi , David Manners , Helen Chandler , Dwight Frye Runtime 75 minutes Writers Garrett Fort

4 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, in what's undeniable his greatest achievement, The Sixth Sense tells the compelling story of Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), a troubled young boy with the disturbing ability to see and communicate with the dead. As everyone around him slowly thinks he's becoming unhinged, a determined child psychologist named Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) is on the case to help the poor child and figure out how to help him.

Rounding out an incredible decade in horror cinema, The Sixth Sense was a marvel of the genre, a perfect blend of suspense and supernatural terror that left a remarkable impression on audiences. Aside from its few effective jumpscares and eerie tone, The Sixth Sense is an incredibly nuanced and dramatic story. It's further supported by complex and heartwarming performances by Willis and Osmond, the latter of whom received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination, a rarity for a child actor and one in a horror movie.

3 'The Others' (2001)

Directed by Alejandro Amenábar

Image via Dimension Films

Alejandro Amenábar's eerie psychological horror thriller The Others has become synonymous with the haunted house subgenre. Starring Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, it follows a grieving mother of a World War II soldier as she hopelessly awaits her husband's return while caring for her two sickly children. As months of isolation and paranoia set in, a series of bizarre supernatural occurrences lead her to believe something sinister is lurking in the house.

While The Others is an effectively creepy film dripping with tension and atmosphere, at its heart is its heartbreaking character drama of a woman's inability to let go of her past traumas and heartbreak. Kidman is superb in the lead, driving the film's more dramatic tone with her emotionally gripping performance. Coupled with its bleak, heart-wrenching twist finale, The Others is a complex story that's not a run-of-the-mills spooky ghost flick that's undoubtedly more thought-provoking and deep and requiring more attention from the audience.

The Others Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date August 10, 2001 Cast Nicole Kidman , Fionnula Flanagan , Christopher Eccleston , Alakina Mann , James Bentley Runtime 104 Writers Alejandro Amenábar

2 'Let the Right One In' (2008)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson

Image Via Sandrew Metronome

Praised as one of the most compelling international horror movies ever made, Swedish director Tomas Alfredson's dark coming-of-age vampire flick Let the Right One In is packed with incredible performances and tragic themes. Starring Kåre Hedebrant and Lina Leandersson, it follows a lonely adolescent schoolboy who sparks a tender friendship with a mysterious young girl secretly harboring an insatiable thirst for human blood.

While its central premise, about a centuries-old vampire trapped in the body of a twelve-year-old girl, is noticeably creepy, Let the Right One In is much more complex than a straightforward horror movie. It delves more into the in-depth themes of complicated relationships, loneliness, and the struggles of moving on through past heartbreaks. Though it features brief, shocking death scenes, they don't overshadow the film's dramatic moments and tone. Let the Right One is an incredibly dark romance drama that's equal parts tender and touching but not afraid to be a little terrifying.

Let the Right One In Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date January 26, 2008 Cast Kåre Hedebrant , Lina Leandersson , Per Ragnar , Henrik Dahl , Karin Bergquist , Peter Carlberg Runtime 114 minutes Writers John Ajvide Lindqvist

1 'The Bride of Frankenstein' (1935)

Directed by James Whale

Image via Universal Pictures

Today, James Whale's Bride of Frankenstein ranks among the greatest horror movies in film history, thanks to its remarkable storytelling and iconic performances. Starring the previous Frankenstein's two leads, Boris Karloff and Colin Clive, along with the talented Elsa Lanchester as the titular bride, it follows the brilliant Dr. Henry Frankenstein as he's forced by his creation and the sinister Dr. Pretorius (Ernest Thesinger) to bring a new monster to life as a suitable mate.

Bride of Frankenstein is an all-time classic of the Universal Monsters era. It tells a compelling narrative, with memorable dialog and captivating and career-defining performances, and features an iconic and tragic dark gothic romance that's become ingrained in pop culture. Though its few scares and horror aspects seem tame by today's standards, Bride of Frankenstein is still a quintessential horror film that needs to be seen by all fans of the genre.