Halloween may be over, but that does not mean the holiday scares are. There is still plenty of time for jingle bell slashers, and turkey may not be the only thing getting carved up this Thanksgiving. With the end of daylight savings for many people in the U.S. on November 5, 2023, there will be ample time to head to the theaters or cozy up at home and throw on a good horror movie.

The selection of high-quality horror for the month of November might vary from, snowy tundras, questionable dinners, and downright unnatural disasters. While there are not a ton of creepy releases this month, there is still plenty to be terrified about. 'Tis the season though, so whether you deem yourself a conventional classic connoisseur or the anti-holiday massacre aficionado, we have discovered everything you need to tune in, turn on, and drop-dead to.

While you might see other horror titles being released this month, we can assure you that nothing will top the list of scares Collider has in store for you. Get ready for seven crazy nights because this holiday season has the hits you have been waiting for. Without further ado, here are the seven best new horror movies to watch in November 2023.

Deadland (November 3)

Image via Bridge Films

Director: Lance Larson

Cast: Chris Mulkey, Julio Cesar Cedillo, Luis Chávez, Julieth Restrepo, McCaul Lombardi

Kicking off the list isDeadland, which might feel a bit unconventional for horror at first. However, this mystery thriller has plenty of moments that will leave you a bit horrified and on the edge of your seat. When a group of border patrol agents makes a routine arrest of an undocumented migrant, played by Luis Chávez, an unexpected turn of events leads to his death. Attempting to cover up the alleged accident, Agent Angel Waters (Roberto Urbina) begins to be haunted by the ghost of Chávez's character. Will the guilt-ridden agent be forced to confess, or will he accept his haunting forever?

Squealer (November 3)

Image via Lionsgate

Director: Andy Armstrong

Cast: Wes Chatham, Theo Rossi, Tyrese Gibson, Kate Moennig, Danielle Burgio

Tyrese Gibson, who is best known for his role as Roman in the Fast & Furious franchise, stars in the action horror thriller, Squealer. The film followsPaul, a police officer investigating the mysterious disappearances of women in the area. Paul and his partner Jack (Wes Chatham) begrudgingly team up with a social worker whose concern for the missing woman takes her beyond the line of duty. But what they discover may be one of the most disturbing serial killer stories in history. Based on the murders performed by deranged Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton, who used his family pig farm as a way to dispose of any evidence, this story will haunt you forever.

There's Something in the Barn (November 10)

Director: Magnus Martens

Cast: Amrita Acharia, Townes Bunner, Martin Starr, Jeppe Beck Laursen, Zoe Winther-Hansen

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it is finally acceptable to start dusting off the Christmas-themed movies. When a family takes a trip to the winter wonderland of Norway, the safe Scandinavian haven they anticipated is anything but.Martin Starr (Freaks and Geeks) takes on the part of the father, who has just inherited a new Norse getaway. However, as the son Lucas (Townes Bunner) is warned by a wary local, there’s an unsavory character inhabiting the barn on their property. The movie plays similar to National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation mixed with terrifying Nordic folklore, perfect for anyone who wants a nostalgic Christmas movie with a sinister twist.

It's a Wonderful Knife (November 10)

Image via RLJE and SHUDDER

Director: Tyler MacIntyre

Cast: Jane Widdop, Joel McHale, Justin Long, Jess McLeod, Katharine Isabelle, William B. Davis

In this blood-filled twist on a classic Christmas tale, Winnie Carruthers (Jane Widdop) stops a masked serial killer, played by Justin Long (Barbarian). But the trauma and stress seem to be too much for her, to the point where she makes a wish that she’d never existed. Be careful what you wish for because when hers is granted she’s transported to a world where nobody recognizes her and the murderer is still on the loose, staring her right in the face. As the murders are now recognized as a regular occurrence, the viewers might ask themselves whether she will be able to jog her family and friends' memories before it’s too late.

Wintertide (November 14)

Image via Fairpoint Films

Director: John Barnard

Cast: Sydney Sabiston, John B. Lowe, Marina Stephenson Kerr, Niamh Carolan, Josh Strait

When Beth, played by Niamh Carolan, takes on a role to watch over a remote Northern Canadian town, its citizens begin to depict an incredibly bizarre behavior. As the area remains dark during the cold winter months, people turn into mindless beings in an apparent survival adaptation to the harsh months. However, things take a turn when Beth begins to meddle with the zombie-like people and prays for the underlying truth behind this strange phenomenon.

Monsternado (November 14)

Image via Dark Abyss Productions

Director: Tyler-James

Cast: Derek Miller, May Kelly, Danielle Scott, Lila Lasso, Jase Rivers

No, it’s not Sharknado, this is completely different, sort of, it doesn’t have just sharks but unsettlingly large snakes, killer crocodiles, unknown beasts, and more. As storm chasers discover the Monsternado whirling its way to cities, their warnings are a mere foreshadowing of the inevitable doom on the way. Prehistoric monsters tear their way through buildings and tunnels and there seems to be no escape. For fans of horror, who don’t always take it too seriously this is a must-watch, incorporating a much-needed reimagining of the Sharknado franchise.

Thanksgiving (November 17)

Image via TriStar Pictures

Director: Eli Roth

Cast: Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, Patrick Dempsey, Milo Manheim, Addison Rae

If it isn’t terrifying enough in your household, then hit the theaters and see Thanksgiving on the big screen. A sinister-looking Rick Hoffman (Suits) hosting the traditional dinner sets the scene for a horrific display of brutally imaginative killings. The slasher reveals a person dressed in pilgrim attire seemingly inventing new ways to murder the victims amidst the thankful holiday. Will these casualties become a new item on the menu?