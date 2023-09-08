The Big Picture The portrayal of a demonic nun in horror movies is unsettling because it takes an innocently pure figure and transforms it into a terrifying monster or places it in impossibly scary situations.

The Nun II was released in 2023, reminding audiences of the wicked and wild world of Nunsploitation horror. Nunsploitation, you say? If you're not a major horror buff, this may be a new subgenre for you to explore. Nunsploitation is very niche but focuses on creating an unsettling environment in a place where many people find solace: the church. This type of horror has been around since the 1920s, with classics like Häxan sending shockwaves to viewers who have never seen such demented acts from a Godly woman on screen. From here, films like The Devils, Killer Nun, The Nun, and The Nun II started emerging from the depths of hell to remind you that evil finds a way, no matter how holy a person is.

If you're intrigued by what's potentially hiding behind the church walls and have already seen all of your standard Nunsploitation films, then get yourself a ticket to the new horror release, Immaculate. Sydney Sweeney stars as Sister Cecelia, a woman of incredibly devout faith who embarks on a new journey in her holiness. She travels from America to the Italian countryside to devote herself to a convent that seems picture-perfect from the outside. The trailer shows us that things are not always what they seem, and the new home she has rushed to is full of sinister secrets and more bloodshed than you might expect from a Nunsploitation horror film. The cast includes Alvaro Morte as Father Sal Tedeschi, Simona Tabasco as Sister Mary, and Benedetta Porcaroli as Sister Gwen. Immaculate was directed by Michael Mohan, who also directed The Voyeurs in 2021, starring Sweeney.

What Is Nunsploitation Horror?

What is it about Bonnie Aaron's deranged portrayal of a demonic nun in The Nun and The Nun II that inspires so much fear in audiences? It isn't just the piercing blue eyes and razor-sharp teeth that make her scary. It's the overall allure. Horror has a way of taking innocently pure beings and turning them into monsters, invoking our worst nightmares. A nun is typically a benevolent and comforting force, representing purity and serenity, so it is particularly unsettling when they are exploited and become evil. An image of a nun is full of uncertainty and mystery. They are always privately hidden behind the walls of a convent, fully covered in their habits, and many are completely silent. This lack of knowledge and understanding creates an air of mystery and even fear of the unknown that transcends into religious horror. Whether the nun in question is absolutely terrifying, like in The Nun films, or looks seemingly normal and attractive, like Sister Cecelia in Immaculate, the fear still translates. The fascination with making evil out of good spawned the great Nunsploitation horror genre that began in the 1970s and 1980s.

We can trace some of our fears with nuns back to the Renaissance period. In one journal article in The American Historical Review, there was an alleged demonic possession among the Ursuline nuns in Loudun, France. A spirit was reported to have caused chaos in the convent that led to the execution of a priest and the disgrace of the nuns involved. This story, in addition to many horrific stories of the Catholic Church and the nuns and priests who inhabit it, sparked filmmakers to cash in on our fears. As the subgenre has evolved, it has gone from lusty nuns who want to sin and commit evil acts to full-on possessed nuns who are vessels for Satan and his demons. These real-life accounts and the imagination of horror writers and directors gave us cinematic gold.

When Did Horror Movies Starring Nuns Begin?

Häxan is a 1922 movie featuring the first demonically possessed nun on film. Haxan is directed by Benjamin Christensen and is a silent film that is part documentary and part fiction. The film mostly explores witchcraft and satanism through black-and-white images, artwork, real footage, and reenactment footage. While mostly about witchcraft, Häxan does shift its focus to a demonically possessed nun at one point. The scene features eerie facial expressions from the possessed nun, the devil, and a crazed dance routine from a group of nuns inside a church. Watching the film back now, the nun scene is a little goofier than it is scary, but if you were watching in 1922, you probably would've wanted a lobotomy.

Almost 50 years after Häxan, one of the first popular Nunsploitation horror films was The Devils, released in 1971. Ken Russell's movie is about a sexually charged nun, Sister Jeanne (Vanessa Redgrave), who accuses a priest of being a warlock and sends him to her nunnery. From there, we realize they are a murderous satanic cult and out for blood. The Devils was highly controversial as it had many scenes depicting torture, naked nuns, and sexual acts. Sister Jeanne is a terrifying force in the film, even without being possessed by an evil spirit. Her character was even more malevolent because it was just her, not a demon possessing her. The Devils was based on Aldous Huxley's The Devils of Loudun, which was the true account of the Loudun demonic possession mentioned previously.

How Did Nunsploitation Horror Movies Become Popular?

From here, the nuns broke free of the convent, slithered, and crawled their way onto our screens more frequently. Another killer nun in film is Sister Gertrude (Anita Ekberg) of the aptly titled Killer Nun. Following a life-saving brain tumor removal, Sister Gertrude starts exhibiting very strange behavior. Not strange behavior like talking or laughing at yourself like most of us do when looking at our phones, but instead, sexual acts of transgression and fits of psychotic rage. One memorable scene is her shouting "disgusting!" over and over again while stomping on an old woman's set of dentures. I'm unsure what she has against teeth, but I'm not questioning her. Sister Gertrude is another nun in the nunsploitation genre who isn't possessed but just falls off the righteous path.

Italian and Spanish filmmakers use older women to depict unholy nuns, making us wonder just how long evil has been infiltrating the holy land. The first one is Dark Waters, which was released in 1994. Dark Waters is Lovecraftian Nunsploitation horror about a group of nuns living in a convent on the edge of crumbling mountains in Italy. The ruler of the convent is Mother Superior (Mariya Kapnist), a blind nun who orders those beneath her to carry out her evil-doings. On the opposite end, 2017's Veronica doesn't use a sinister sister as the film's main focus, but her imagery is terrifying enough. Veronica showcases Sister Narcisa (Consuelo Trujillo), also known as Sister Death, a scary figure that haunts the main characters briefly and leaves an impact. Sister Death is actually set to get her own prequel, aptly named Sister Death.

All these films and others walked so The Nun II and Immaculate could levitate and hover-run into mainstream popularity. The shift of Nunsploitation films has been more centered around creating the most demented-looking villain and really tampering with our perception of the wholesome sisters in their habits. However, the genre doesn't stop there. Films like Saint Maud and Immaculate are taking real-life horrors that women face and making them even more malevolent if you can imagine. The bounds of Nunsploitation don't exist and will continue to push the boundaries of how we view seemingly perfect and holy places.

Immaculate is out now in theaters.

