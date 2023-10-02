Horror movies make a killing during the Halloween season, and what better time to enjoy one than when the browning leaves are slowly dying and the fog of winter gently creeps in? If masked slashers, the dark side of religion, or something to melt your psyche fulfills that spine-chilling itch, this October has exactly what you need. So, put on a costume and hit the theaters, or dim the lights and lock your doors because there is no escaping these 12 horror movies hitting screens this month.

Appendage

Image via Hulu

Release Date: October 2, streaming on Hulu

Director: Anna Zlokovic

Cast: Emily Hampshire, Hadley Robinson, Deborah Rennard, Brandon Mychal Smith, Kausar Mohammed

When the insecurities of fashion designer Hannah (Hadley Robinson) overcome her well-being, her feelings manifest themselves into a physical form. After pushing her to the point of becoming physically ill, malignant growth begins forming on her body. A vicious cycle begins as the appendage grows stronger through Hannah’s deteriorating self-esteem. A shimmer of hope gleams when she realizes she is not alone and others share her condition. Appendage is a haunting metaphorical tale that underlines the importance of mental health awareness.

Totally Killer

Image via Blumhouse Productions

Release Date: October 6, streaming on Prime Video

Director: Nahnatchka Khan

Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Julie Bowen, Randall Park, Olivia Holt, Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson

In Totally Killer, Jamie Hughes, played by Kiernan Shipka, is completely unsympathetic to her mother's trauma from over 35 years ago when her friends were brutally slaughtered on Halloween. That is until the infamous Sweet 16 killer returns and targets Hughes herself. While hiding in a photo booth, she is transported back to 1987, just before it all began. Now faced with a task to save her mother's friend group of mean girls before their murders, Jamie must break into the group and gain their trust. Director Nahnatchka Khan perfectly captures a blend of comedy and horror with the help of a brilliant cast, including Julie Bowen, who plays Hughes's adult mother Pam, and Lochlyn Munro, her father Blake.

When Evil Lurks

Image via IFC

Release Date: October 6, in select theaters; October 27, streaming on Shudder

Director: Demián Rugna

Cast: Ezequiel Rodríguez, Luis Ziembrowski, Demián Salomón, Federico Liss, Silvina Sabater

Out in the Argentinian countryside, a small farm town is plagued by a demon, and the villagers will do anything to destroy it. Unfortunately, the more they try to stop it, the further it spreads through the neighborhood. There seems to be nothing these people can do When Evil Lurks.

V/H/S/85

Image via Shudder

Release Date: October 6, streaming on Shudder

Director: David Bruckner, Scott Derrickson, Natasha Kermani, Mike P. Nelson, Gigi Saul Guerrero

Cast: Freddy Rodríguez, James Ransone, Jordan Belfi, Dani Deetté, Chelsey Grant

From the original found footage style V/H/S franchise comes five different terrifying tales that will leave the audience unsettled and unsure if what they witnessed was real or fiction. V/H/S/85 is broken up into segments, all brought to life by different directors. David Bruckner’s "Total Copy" is about a sentient being named Rory who turns violent when scientists provoke it to communicate. Gigi Saul Guerrero’s intro piece, "God of Death," uncovers footage from an earthquake rescue mission that takes a turn for the worst. Scott Derrickson brings us "Dreamkill" with gruesome videotaped murders by a serial killer. Natasha Kermani’s "TKNOGD" involves a performance artist who enters virtual reality to find the god of technology. Mike P. Nelson’s segment, "No Wake," is about a group on a boat that begins getting picked off by a sniper from the woods one by one. Nelson’s other story, "Ambrosia," follows a young girl who shows a home video to her relatives, sending her family into a frenzy. Fans of the franchise can expect to be pleasantly surprised with this fresh take where there’s at least one terrifying story that will take them over the edge.

The Exorcist: Believer

Image via Universal

Release Date: October 6, exclusively in movie theaters

Director: David Gordon Green

Cast: Ellen Burstyn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jennifer Nettles, Ann Dowd, Olivia O'Neill

When two missing girls reappear after being lost in the woods, they begin to exhibit strange behavior. As strange turns to evil, the father of one girl seeks the help of Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), a returning character from the iconic original 1973 The Exorcist.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

Image via Paramount+

Release Date: October 6, streaming on Paramount+

Director: Lindsey Anderson Beer

Cast: Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Henry Thomas, David Duchovny, Natalie Alyn Lind, Pam Grier, Samantha Mathis

A prequel to the 2019 adaptation of the Stephen King classic, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines finally unveils the secrets behind this unholy burial ground. Jackson White plays a young Jud Crandall, set on leaving his small town in Maine, but he’s reined back in by the secrets that haunt the town.

The Mill

Image via Hulu

Release Date: October 9, streaming on Hulu

Director: Sean King O'Grady

Cast: Lil Rel Howery, Pat Healy, Karen Obilom

The Mill follows a businessman, played by Lil Rel Howery, who wakes up trapped inside a mill where he is forced to work by an ominous voice from a computer. Desperate to escape and witness the birth of his son, will he manage or remain a modern-day Sisyphus?

Dark Harvest

Image via MGM

Release Date: October 11, for one night only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas; October 13, on digital

Director: David Slade

Cast: Casey Likes, Emyri Crutchfield, Dustin Ceithamer, Alejandro Akara, Ezra Buzzington, Luke Kirby

Every Halloween, Sawtooth Jack (Dustin Ceithamer) returns to a small western town, hell-bent on slaughtering everyone in town. Similar to Hunger Games, the young boys of the town gear up and await their chance for glory in slaying the legend and gaining their freedom from the haunted town.

Dear David

Image via Lionsgate

Release Date: October 13, in select theaters & on digital

Director: John McPhail

Cast: Augustus Prew, Justin Long, Andrea Bang, René Escobar Jr, Cameron Nicoll

When BuzzFeed artist Adam Ellis (Augustus Prew) responds angrily to an internet troll, his life suddenly becomes a nightmare. After learning secrets about a boy named David (Cameron Nicoll), Ellis finds himself haunted during sleep paralysis, struggling to decipher between what is real and imaginary.

Five Nights at Freddy's

Image via Blumhouse

Release Date: October 27, in movie theaters & streaming on Peacock

Director: Emma Tammi

Cast: Matthew Lillard, Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Mary Stuart Masterson, Kevin Foster

Five Nights at Freddy's is the long-awaited film adaptation of the ever-popular video game franchise that began in 2014. In an abandoned family entertainment center called Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, a young security guard, Mike Schmidt, played by Josh Hutcherson, discovers that the animatronics are alive and evil. He must make it through five nights and, along the way, learn the unnerving truth behind his job.

Sister Death

Image via Netflix

Release Date: October 27, streaming on Netflix

Director: Paco Plaza

Cast: Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor, Maru Valdivielso, Luisa Merelas, Consuelo Trujillo

Sister Death is a Spanish horror film that follows Sister Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a novitiate nun with supernatural capabilities who becomes a teacher at a Christian all-girls school. However, the school has terrifying secrets that haunt Sister Narcisa as she unravels the truth of its sinister past.

Suitable Flesh

Release Date: October 27; in select theaters & on digital

Director: Joe Lynch

Cast: Heather Graham, Judah Lewis, Barbara Crampton, Bruce Davison, Johnathon Schaech

When a psychiatrist, played by Heather Graham, has an affair with her client (Judah Lewis), she learns that his multiple personalities go beyond what’s in his head when she realizes it’s inside her. From the twisted mind of legendary writer H.P. Lovecraft, creator of grim stories like Re-Animator and Color Out of Space, Suitable Flesh promises to be an unnerving story that will stick with its audience.