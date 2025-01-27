It’s all well and good to pretend the Oscars don’t matter all that much, but if you're reading this right now voluntarily (and very sorry if someone is forcing you to read this against your will; that must be horrible!), there’s a good chance you care a little bit about the Oscars. They happen every year, give people reasons to celebrate every year, and grind the gears of certain people every year. One group of people likely to be the most puzzled by the Academy Awards are die-hard horror movie fans, seeing as it’s pretty rare for a film of such a genre to earn nominations, let alone win trophies.

There’s a helpful Letterboxd list that’s compiled every Best Picture nominee in the history of the Academy Awards, and of the 612 nominated films, only seven are considered – wholly or in part – to be horror movies. It took until 1973 for even a single horror movie to earn such a nomination, which is wild, considering the Academy Awards have been a thing since the late 1920s. Anyway, those seven movies are ranked below, not necessarily by how great they are, but based on how scary they are (two slightly different metrics, with this one naturally meaning that those horror movies that aren’t just horror movies will probably get ranked a bit lower than expected).

7 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

There’s certainly a strong supernatural element at play in The Sixth Sense, but it wouldn’t be fair to just call it a horror movie and then leave it at that. There are some unsettling scenes and the premise – which involves a kid who claims he can see ghosts being helped by a child psychologist – is also unnerving, but the mystery elements here probably shine the brightest. For good reason, the film is best known for certain unexpected directions its story goes in, especially as the ending approaches.

It's still the film for which M. Night Shyamalan is best known, and the one he might well never top quality-wise (though he has put out his fair share of movies – some good, some not so good – in the years since). It’s not really in your face or extreme when it comes to horror, meaning the level of scariness here isn't too full-on, but it’s effectively spooky on occasion, and is still a great movie, even if those familiar with the horror genre probably won’t find themselves kept up at night after watching it or anything.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Sixth Sense Release Date August 6, 1999 Runtime 107 minutes Director M. Night Shyamalan

6 'Jaws' (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Universal Pictures

Perhaps a little like The Sixth Sense, Jaws isn't entirely a horror movie, so it ranks a little lower for present purposes. It’s a masterpiece, make no mistake, but as it goes along, it becomes more of an adventure/thriller film than an outright horror movie. The shark attack sequences early on are the most frightening (especially the opening scene), but things get a little more traditionally exciting once the film’s three main characters team up to put a stop to the shark terrorizing a small coastal town during the holiday season.

It is perhaps as good as this kind of no-nonsense creature feature gets, and though Steven Spielberg made more sophisticated and weightier movies in the decades since Jaws, this might well remain his very best blockbuster. Hell, it’s one of the best blockbusters of all time, not to mention essential for being one of the first, as the term’s currently understood. That it has some scary moments to make it something of a horror movie is just icing on the cake, because – in a good way – it’s so much more than just a horror film.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Jaws Release Date June 18, 1975 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



5 'The Substance' (2024)

Directed by Coralie Fargeat