Horror is one of cinema’s oldest and most famous genres. It is also one of the few genres to have had a stern female focus, not just in recent years, but over the course of decades when male-centric films dominated the screens. As such, many of horror’s most famous and iconic movies have passed the Bechdel test with ease.

Conceived in 1985, the Bechdel test can determine how much presence women have in a film by examining whether a movie has at least two named female characters who converse about a topic relating to anything other than men. From some of the most famous scary movies ever made to acclaimed modern masterpieces of the genre, these iconic horror movies are worth celebrating for how they incorporate women in their story so intently.

10 'Rosemary’s Baby' (1968)

Despite coming out in the '60s, Rosemary’s Baby remains a deeply unsettling psychological horror which crawls under the viewer's skin. It focuses on Rosemary (Mia Farrow) as she moves into an apartment with her husband and begins hearing and dreaming strange things which lead her to fear for her family when she falls pregnant.

In addition to being a great depiction of feminine strength and resolve (especially for its era), it also passes the Bechdel test with absolute ease. Rosemary has many conversations with other women in the apartment complex on a wide range of topics, including a particularly memorable discussion with Terry Gionoffrio (Victoria Vetri) in the building's basement.

9 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

One of the most iconic horror titles of all time, A Nightmare on Elm Street saw Freddy Kreuger (Robert Englund) become one of the most feared antagonists in cinematic history. The Wes Craven masterpiece follows Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) as she learns her classmates are being slain in their sleep by a dream-stalking killer who has come back from beyond the grave.

Nancy’s status as one of the genre’s greatest final girls is enough to prove the film can be viewed as an empowering horror hit, one which closely revolves around her teenage lifestyle. The movie gives some focus to her relationship with her mother Marge (Ronnie Blakley), with the two conversing about school and Nancy’s lack of sleep among other things.

8 'Get Out' (2017)

An instant horror classic, Get Out excelled not only as a brilliantly unsettling psychological thriller, but as an astute, socially aware critique on racism in modern America as well. As Jordan Peele’s ground-breaking directorial debut, the film follows a young black photographer who visits his white girlfriend’s family estate for a weekend visit and is confronted by their liberal racism, but soon discovers something even more evil afoot.

While it is more celebrated for its deep dive into racial tensions more so than for its feminist rhetoric, Get Out still manages to pass the Bechdel test quite easily. It features several named female characters such as Rose (Allison Williams), Missy (Catherine Keener), and Georgina (Betty Gabriel), who have occasional miscellaneous conversations with one another.

7 'Psycho' (1960)

In the realm of horror there is perhaps no greater influence than Alfred Hitchcock, and no film more definitive than his creepy masterpiece Psycho. The celebrated classic follows Marion (Janet Leigh) as she leaves town after stealing money from her boss, and the ensuing investigation into her disappearance conducted by her lover, Sam (John Gavin), and her sister, Lila (Vera Miles).

While it could be deemed only a marginal pass, the film does feature a conversation between Marion and her co-worker Caroline (Pat Hitchcock) quite early on. They discuss a range of topics, and while they do talk about men, they also speak about Lila and sedative pills to aid Marion’s headache.

6 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

In addition to being an entrancing horror movie, A Quiet Place is also a fascinating film to analyze in reference to the Bechdel test. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has been decimated by monsters which hunt through sound, the film focuses on the Abbott family's struggle for survival.

One thing which helps them is the fact that their daughter is deaf, resulting in them all knowing sign language and being able to communicate in total silence. Given the nature of the film, none of the characters are expressly named and the vast majority of conversation transpires as ASL with subtitles. As a film with complex central characters who have incredible agency in the story, it's a definite pass; whether it meets the criteria of the Bechdel test on a technical level though is up for interpretation.

5 'Hereditary' (2018)

An unbelievable directorial debut from Ari Aster, Hereditary saw the filmmaker burst onto the scene with a true modern horror classic. The terrifying film follows a grief-stricken family in the wake of a relative’s death who find themselves being haunted as the family members begin to unravel disturbing secrets of their ancestry.

A significant reason why Hereditary was so terrifying was because Aster grounded the film with layered characters who remained believable even when the story became a supernatural nightmare. A major thematic focus of the movie is grief and loss, something Annie (Toni Collette) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro) discuss in depth.

4 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs is widely heralded as a feminist film of great importance, yet it only marginally passes the Bechdel test. While Clarice is undoubtedly the central character of the film, much of the story revolves around her interactions with men, ranging from deranged killers to her FBI colleagues who tower over her.

Clarice does occasionally speak with women throughout the film though, such as her conversations with Ardelia Mapp (Kasi Lemmens) which, while they do relate to men, more pointedly focus on the case at hand. To date, itis the only horror film to win Best Picture at the Oscars, and it remains a scintillating genre classic decades after its release.

3 'Alien' (1979)

Following the crew of the Nostromo as they fight against a predatorial alien after making contact with a mysterious spaceship, Alien is a much-celebrated gem of the horror genre. It also features one of cinema’s greatest female icons in Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), the Nostromo’s warrant officer and the woman who ultimately kills the dreaded xenomorph.

Given the film is very much a feminist hit, it may come as a surprise to many that Alien only marginally passes the Bechdel test through a handful of conversations between Ripley and Lambert (Veronica Cartwright) about navigation and the alien itself. Aliens did pass the Bechdel test more emphatically, marking the series as an all-round brilliant source of empowering, horrifying entertainment.

2 'The Exorcist' (1973)

A quintessential film for any movie lover, The Exorcist is now 50 years old and yet it remains the absolute gold standard of the horror genre. It follows a mother who seeks help expert when her daughter exhibits strange behavior after interacting with an Ouija board, with two priests concluding that the young girl is possessed by a demon.

Finding much of its grounded terror in the core mother-daughter relationship, the film features many conversations between the two leading ladies. The masterful horror movie went on to win two Academy Awards from 10 nominations, numbers which are frankly unheard of for a horror movie.

1 'Suspiria' (1977)

Something of a rarity in 1970s cinema, Suspiria featured a majority female cast and gave most of those characters real power within the narrative. The heavily stylized slasher film follows Suzy (Jessica Harper), an American ballerina who travels to Germany to attend an academy where she begins to realize something horrible is at play as a series of murders engulf the school.

The vast majority of the film features Suzy talking with classmates, namely Sara (Stefania Casini) as she tries to figure out what is going on. The film is so female centric that it actually fails the reverse Bechdel test. The masterful horror film earned a 2018 remake which, while earning critical acclaim, also passed the Bechdel test without featuring a single male character.

