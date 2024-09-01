Horror has existed as long as storytelling has existed, and horror movies have been around for the entire history of cinema. An enormously popular, reactionary, somewhat divisive genre, horror movies are churned out in enormous quantities year after year because they're generally so profitable. The sheer amount of horror films, of course, means they're not all going to be gold, but there undeniably are classics that will stand the test of time, and in some cases, transcend the genre.

There are many reasons to watch violent and scary movies (or even horror movies that aren't really very much of either, settling for spooky). Hell, even awful horror movies can be a great time in the right mindset; also, the simple reality is watching a truly great horror film is an experience that hardcore genre enthusiasts and casual viewers alike will tell you is, truly, unforgettable. The following represent some of the greatest, most terrifying horror movies ever made. All of these horror classics are pretty much flawless, and anyone who loves film and filmmaking should watch each of them at least once.

10 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Among the best-loved Best Picture Oscar winners of all time (and more than likely the grisliest), The Silence of the Lambs is a movie that was quick to establish, and has long maintained, a kind of mythic status. Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins gave their most iconic (and many might say, their best) performances in a gripping procedural based on Thomas Harris' bestseller about a green FBI trainee probing the mind of one serial killer to track another, who's recently kidnapped a senator's daughter.

Mythic really is the named of the game here, as much of what makes this psychological horror crime film so enduring can be traced back to the classic hero's journey popularized by Joseph Campbell, and other storytelling from way before the late 20th century. The quotable, erudite, endlessly charismatic Hannibal Lecter was perhaps more prolific in pop culture, but it's important to remember The Silence of the Lambs also gave us a hero for the ages: a rookie, imperfect agent whose male colleagues tower over her in an elevator. Harris' book and Ted Tally's script heavily imply that Clarice Starling's innate feminine instincts are essential to her ultimate victory against Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine), and it's hard to overstate the moral, sturdily determined center Foster brought to the part. This is one of those hyper-rare movies that improves upon an already great book in every conceivable way.

9 'Alien' (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Thanks in no small part to an immersive, cleverly disorienting screenplay that ranks among the best in the horror, the impeccable stylings of director Ridley Scott, and the disturbingly sexual creature design of H.R. Giger, this studio-backed B-movie became perhaps the best haunted house movie ever. As an added bonus, it's sci-fi, and the house is a spaceship. Sigourney Weaver made a name for herself in Hollywood as Ellen Ripley, the cool-headed sole survivor of the xenomorph's rampaging of the USCSS Nostromo. Weaver would be Oscar-nominated for James Cameron's action-heavy 1986 Aliens. Both films are high-water marks for genre craftsmanship; which one is "better" is a matter of personal preference.

The franchise these two essential genre pictures jump-started is uneven and weird, endearingly so. You'll never hear two identical opinions about David Fincher's visually splendid Alien 3, and Alien Resurrection is often inspired, occasionally awful French chaos. Two late-career sequels from Scott are ambitious, inferior and extremely pretty. Generally consistent horror director Fede Alvárez's recent Alien: Romulus did a lot right, ultimately derailed by baffling, illusion-breaking callbacks to the original duology. The decades-spanning ups and downs that followed have done nothing to tarnish Scott's original, a work of pure, vivid and dark imagination.

Alien In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey home to investigate a distress call from an alien vessel. The terror begins when the crew encounters a nest of eggs inside the alien ship. An organism from inside an egg leaps out and attaches itself to one of the crew, causing him to fall into a coma. Release Date June 22, 1979 Director Ridley Scott Cast Sigourney Weaver , Tom Skerritt , John Hurt , Veronica Cartwright , Harry Dean Stanton Ian Holm , Yaphet Kotto Runtime 117 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

8 'Scream' (1996)

Directed by Wes Craven

Isn't it funny how some of the most horror-obsessed people in this world are also among the kindest, most open-minded? By all accounts a teddy bear in real life, the late, untouchable and incomparably great Wes Craven pushed boundaries his entire career, beginning with his infamous grindhouse debut The Last House on the Left (still something of an endurance test over half a century later), further expanding with the startlingly original and wildly successful A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Though A Nightmare on Elm Street is hard to match for innovation, it was hindered slightly by a tacked-on, awful ending that Craven never wanted. Over a decade later, thanks to Kevin Williamson's sharp-as-hell, meta script about serial killers (spoiler!) who are obsessed with horror movies, Craven had another shot at making a perfect movie. He succeeded. The first and most famous sequence in Scream (it was Drew Barrymore's own idea to play Casey Becker, who's killed horribly 12 minutes in) sets an aggressively unpredictable tone, and Scream ultimately gives us horror's toughest, bravest final girl thanks to an ace, star-making turn from Neve Campbell. All at once, this movie is incredibly violent and scary, and it's a glossy, fun and funny ride that even non-horror fans can easily dive into. It's a pop masterpiece.

Scream Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a masked killer who targets her and her friends by using scary movies as part of a deadly game. Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore , Neve Campbell , Skeet Ulrich , Matthew Lillard , Jamie Kennedy , Rose McGowan Runtime 111 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Kevin Williamson Tagline Don't answer the phone. Don't open the door. Don't try to escape. Website http://www.dimensionfilms.com/scream Expand

7 'Dawn of the Dead' (1978)

Directed by George A. Romero

Image via United Film Distribution Company

More than likely the best horror sequel ever filmed (it's between this and James Whale's classic Bride of Frankenstein), and easily the king of zombie pictures, George A. Romero's follow-up to Night of the Living Dead from a decade prior stars David Emge, Gaylen Ross and Ken Foree as survivors of a flesh-eating apocalypse who seek refuge in a shopping mall. Dawn of the Dead was remade rather well, and successfully from a financial standpoint, by Zack Snyder in 2004. That was one of the higher points of the aughts' horror remake craze, but it still can't hold a candle to the rawness and deadpan wit that made Romero's film a historic achievement.

All the more commendable for being made in a time when movie sequels were a rarity, often stigmatized, Dawn of the Dead is absolutely everything a sequel should be: it's a better, more confident film made with more time and more resources. Roger Ebert gave Dawn of the Dead his highest rating of four stars, and said: "It is gruesome, sickening, disgusting, violent, brutal and appalling. It is also (excuse me for a second while I find my other list) brilliantly crafted, funny, droll, and savagely merciless in its satiric view of the American consumer society."

Dawn of the Dead A nurse, a policeman, a young married couple, a salesman and other survivors of a worldwide plague that is producing aggressive, flesh-eating zombies, take refuge in a mega Midwestern shopping mall. Release Date May 24, 1979 Director George A. Romero Cast David Emge , Ken Foree , Scott H. Reiniger , Gaylen Ross Runtime 127 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers George A. Romero Studio United Film Distribution Company Tagline When there's no more room in hell, the dead will walk the earth. Expand

6 'The Babadook' (2014)

Directed by Jennifer Kent

The early 21st century was hardly a hot spot for great horror movies; the genre was generally kept afloat by the Saw movies and other torture-related fare that critics mostly trashed (perhaps with good reason). The dawn of "elevated horror" would change the genre permanently; that's a term that caught fire sometime in the 2010s thanks to movies like It Follows, Hereditary, Get Out, and certainly thanks to Jennifer Kent's critically acclaimed The Babadook. The supernatural thriller stars Essie Davis and Noah Wiseman (both performances were awards-worthy, though Davis's received more attention) as a grieving widow and a hyperactive problem child who are stalked by a sinister, shape-shifting presence.

The monster effects here, especially Mister Babadook's first appearance in seamless stop-motion, are terrifying. The film is a harmonious blend of slow-burn tension, atmosphere, and mercilessly effective jump scares (so, really, everything in a horror filmmaker's toolbox), but the scariest thing about Jennifer Kent's masterwork of horror might just be how well the drama works. This movie is scary enough to give you nightmares, maybe even to disrupt your sleeping schedule for an extended period of time, but it's also a tender, insightful story about a family in crisis.