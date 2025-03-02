Horror is arguably the most versatile genre of movies. A good horror movie does what it can to elicit feelings of fear, shock or disgust from its audience. Whether it's copious amounts of gore, jump scares, or establishing a general aura of dread, there are countless methods by which horror movies can frighten their viewers. Effective horror movies attack the senses and play tricks on the mind.

Editing is one of the fundamental pillars of filmmaking. Pertaining to editing, the flow of a movie, or lack thereof, can greatly impact the film's overall quality and the viewer's ability to engage with it. Great editing work is often seamless, allowing for a consistent pace and flow in the sequencing of a movie's events; this is an essential element of horror movies that rely on sustained tension and scares. This is a selection of 10 horror movies with scary-good editing.

10 'The Descent' (2005)

Directed by Neil Marshall

Image via Pathé

A year after a tragedy that destroyed her family, Sarah (Shauna MacDonald) joins her friends on their annual caving expedition in remote North Carolina. Claustrophobia turns to terror when the girls realize that they are not alone in the caves. Hopelessly lost miles below ground and hunted by ravenous monsters, Sarah must pull the group together and lead them to the surface.

The Descent is a horror classic that preys upon primal fears more effectively than most other genre efforts, making for a visceral and almost unbearably intense experience. The editing of The Descent plays a large part in the movie's effectiveness; trimmed down to a brisk 100 minutes, The Descent doesn't overstay its welcome and offers near-constant thrills and chills. Horror movies rarely come as skillfully engineered and white-knuckle as The Descent​​​​​.