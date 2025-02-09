Horror is arguably the most versatile genre of movies. A good horror movie does what it can to elicit feelings of fear, shock or disgust from its audience. Whether it's copious amounts of gore, jump scares, or establishing a general aura of dread, there are countless methods by which horror movies can frighten their viewers. Effective horror movies attack the senses and play tricks on the mind.

Most horror movies are only as good as the performances driving them. After all, tension and fear come from a perceived sense of narrative believability, and strong performances are necessary. In many cases, mediocre genre movies can be elevated by stellar acting. In honor of the upcoming 97th Academy Awards, where horror as a whole is far too often overlooked, this list offers a selection of Oscar-worthy performances in 2010s horror movies. There won't be any ranking, as all these performances are deserving of love despite being criminally snubbed by the Academy.

10 Jane Levy as Mia

'Evil Dead' (2013)

Five friends head to a remote cabin in the hopes of rehabilitating their friend Mia's (Jane Levy) opium addiction. Shortly after arriving, the group discovers a Book of the Dead. Within its pages is an incantation that summons evil, and after it's accidentally spoken, demons arise and demand souls.

In this wicked and spectacularly gory soft reboot of the Evil Dead franchise, Levy's performance is the absolute standout. Her character transitions from a struggling addict to a foul-mouthed demon and, finally, to a truly bad-ass final girl who wields a chainsaw with a grace that would make Leatherface blush. Unfortunately, Academy voters are unlikely to recognize a horror movie as horrifically violent and grim as Evil Dead, but nonetheless, Levy gives a splatter movie performance with a supreme conviction that's sure to leave an impression.

9 John Goodman as Howard

'10 Cloverfield Lane' (2016)

After a car accident that left her unconscious, Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up in an underground bunker. Her savior, Howard (John Goodman), insists that the world outside as they know it has ended and the bunker is the safest place to be. Michelle is naturally skeptical but questions concerning both Howard and the state of the outside world reveal harrowing truths.

10 Cloverfield Lane is a tight, brilliantly acted, and visceral genre blend that is patient to show its hand. Perhaps the movie's strongest element is Goodman's performance as Howard, a cryptic doomsday prepper whose intentions gradually become apparent. Goodman's subtly sinister demeanor and vaguely threatening posturing allow the twisty narrative developments of 10 Cloverfield Lane all the more tension. Howard isn't a traditional villain and is far from the only antagonistic force of the movie itself. Still, Goodman brilliantly plays Howard in accordance with 10 Cloverfield Lane's more grounded and claustrophobic sensibilities.