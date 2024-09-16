The horror genre is simply one of cinema's best, with countless additions to the timeless style considered legendary. Horror has gone through many transitions as a genre, from the early days of German Expressionism to the wild success of independent productions in the 21st century. One such decade that both added to the great legacy the genre had and pioneered for a new generation was the 1980s, with many people's favorite horror stand-alones and franchises originating in these 10 years.

It is certainly fair to say that horror is at its best when creatives are given the freedom to push boundaries, and often this is only possible with an R-rating from CARA. With this restrictive rating designed to keep children away, mature themes and visuals can thrive, making for unforgettable and often nightmare-inducing experiences. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at the 10 best R-rated horror movies of the 1980s, ranked.

10 'Child's Play' (1988)

Directed by Tom Holland

Image via Universal Pictures

You'll never look at a doll the same way again. Child's Play, directed by Tom Holland (no, not that one), sees serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) transfer his cruel soul into the body of an unassuming doll, Chucky. When a little boy becomes the owner of the doll, he inadvertently takes the soul of a killer into his home and unleashes hell.

A unique, twisted rollercoaster ride of horror mayhem, Child's Play was an instant hit with 1988 audiences, almost quadrupling its production budget. However, even with such success, no one could have predicted just how popular the doll would become, with Chucky now one of cinema's greatest-ever villainous creations. Despite what its title may suggest, Child's Play is anything but a walk in the park.

Child's Play Release Date November 8, 1988 Director Tom Holland Cast Catherine Hicks , Chris Sarandon , Alex Vincent , Brad Dourif , Dinah Manoff , Tommy Swerdlow Runtime 87 Main Genre Horror Writers Don Mancini , John Lafia , Tom Holland Tagline You'll wish it was only make-believe. Expand

Watch on Freevee

9 'Tenebrae' (1982)

Directed by Dario Argento

Image Via Titanus

The Italian master of proto-slashers, and a pioneer that influenced the likes of John Carpenter and David Cronenberg, Dario Argento's work in the horror sphere has become the stuff of legend. One of his best, Tenebrae follows an American novelist, Peter Neal (Anthony Franciosa), as he travels to Rome on a typical promotional tour for his latest work. However, he suddenly notices that a string of murders start to copy the contents of his book, with Peter discovering he has a particularly sadistic admirer.

Misery meets Don't Look Now in this gorgeous, harrowing horror that never lets even an ounce of tension go to waste. Argento's trademark visual style is met with one of his more easy-to-follow plots, shockingly inspired by his life, for a flick that doesn't feel as isolating as some of his other works. Bolstered by a haunting score that neatly punctuates every striking moment of terror, Tenebrae is a frightening experience simply everyone must try.

Tenebrae Release Date October 27, 1982 Director Dario Argento Cast Anthony Franciosa , John Saxon , Daria Nicolodi , Giuliano Gemma , Carola Stagnaro , John Steiner , Veronica Lario , Mirella D'Angelo Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Dario Argento Studio(s) Sigma Cinematografica Distributor(s) Titanus Expand

Rent on Prime

8 'Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn' (1987)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Rosebud Releasing Corporation

After crafting an exciting beginning to a burgeoning franchise back in 1981, Sam Raimi would return six years later with a follow-up that betters the original. The sequel once again follows the iconic Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell), who, alongside his girlfriend Linda (Denise Bixler), accidentally unleashes evil onto the world from the confinement of a secluded cabin. With a malevolent wave of destruction heading their way, can they survive?

In terms of identity, Evil Dead 2 is very much dedicated to replicating the success of the first. However, Raimi and co do what so many seem to fail at and neatly build on the best aspects of their previous work. With the stakes raised and the tension palpable, Ash's next cabin trip benefits from the inevitable sense of dread that comes with making the same mistake for a second time. Visually striking and narratively enthralling, it's no wonder this franchise has stood the test of time.

Evil Dead 2 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 13, 1987 Director Sam Raimi Cast Bruce Campbell , Sarah Berry , Dan Hicks , Kassie Wesley DePaiva , Ted Raimi , Denise Bixler Runtime 84 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Sam Raimi , Scott Spiegel Studio Renaissance Pictures Tagline Kiss Your Nerves Good-Bye! Expand

7 'Videodrome' (1983)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Image Via Universal Pictures

The masterful Cronenberg's most famous horror of the 1980s is surely The Fly. However, Videodrome is perhaps his most deftly crafted, with a story ripped right from a nightmare. Max Renn (James Woods) is the producer of an adult television station, one that seems to lack a moral compass. When a strange broadcast sparks Max's attention - the titular torture show Videodrome - he goes looking for the root of the evil, which turns out to be the biggest mistake he could make.

For true Cronenberg lovers, this complex, winding story marks an artistic peak for the legendary filmmaker, with many even citing this as his greatest triumph. By blending the psychologically challenging with the visually horrifying, Cronenberg makes a viewing experience that lives long in the memory. A story of alienation and hidden truths, the politically-charged Videodrome has much more to say about the world it was crafted in than many may give it credit for.

Videodrome Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 4, 1983 Director David Cronenberg Cast James Woods , Sonja Smits , Deborah Harry , Peter Dvorsky , Leslie Carlson , Jack Creley Runtime 87 Main Genre Horror Writers David Cronenberg Tagline First it controls your mind. Then it destroys your body. Expand

6 'Near Dark' (1987)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Image via DeLaurentis Entertainment Group

Some 20 years before she was the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director, Kathryn Bigelow was at the helm of this blend of Western and Horror. After farmer's son, Caleb Cotton (Adrian Pasdar), meets and falls for Mae (Jenny Wright), he unknowingly ends up in the hands of a band of southern vampires, who turn him into the undead and initiate him into their violent clan.

In between the horror spectacle, Bigelow offers a breakdown of the 'alpha male' stereotype and hypermasculinity as a whole, making for a vampire flick that feels just as poignant as it does terrifying. Despite not finding success at the box office, Near Dark was an instant hit with critics and has only increased its reputation over subsequent years, until 2024, when the movie has a certain legendary mystique about it.

Near Dark Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 2, 1987 Director Kathryn Bigelow Cast Bill Paxton Adrian Pasdar , Jenny Wright , Lance Henriksen Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Eric Red , Kathryn Bigelow Expand

5 'Possession' (1981)

Directed by Andrzej Zulawski

Image via Gaumont

A broken marriage leads to supernatural horror in Andrzej Zulawski's Possession. After learning his wife Anna (Isabelle Adjani) is becoming unhappy with their relationship, Mark (Sam Neill) returns from a business trip and faces divorce, something he doesn't take well. The situation escalates quickly out of control until their emotional turmoil turns awfully sinister.

It's easy to say that a horror movie's job is to strike fear into the heart of an audience. Of course, every project attempts this, but many get it quite as right as Zulawski with Possession. An unadulterated, stomach-churning movie that pulls no punches in its delivery of horror, Possession takes the very violent and adds in a sadistic twist of humanity. For every beat of gutwrenching terror, audiences feel a visceral, breathless reaction, the sort of which can only be achieved by the very best of the genre. Sadly, Possession would cause intense emotional pain for co-lead Adjani, who admitted to needing years to recover from the project. Alas, her legacy was cemented with a top-tier performance that has withstood the test of time.

Possession Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 25, 1981 Director Andrzej Zulawski Cast Isabelle Adjani , Sam Neill , Margit Carstensen , Heinz Bennent Runtime 124 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Andrzej Zulawski , Frederic Tuten Studio Gaumont Expand

4 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Directed by Wes Craven

One of horror's most iconic franchises began on an innocent suburban Middle American street 40 years ago. The very first Nightmare on Elm Street follows teenager Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp), who, alongside her friends, becomes convinced that an evil entity, the iconic Freddy Krueger, is targeting their sleep. In their search for answers, the truth is far more than they could have ever bargained for and will leave them with the very worst of nightmares.

Many horrors follow the trope of an evil killer slaughtering teens one by one. A Nightmare on Elm Street is perhaps the best, with Wes Craven flexing his violent muscles with a story that blends a gory slasher with a creepy supernatural tale. To take the concept of dreams - one that has long fascinated filmmakers and bored audiences - and craft a genuinely gripping and unique tale is a testament to Craven and his genius.

3 'Aliens' (1986)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Hollywood blockbuster older sibling to the classic, Alien, Aliens follows Sigourney Weaver's sole survivor, Ripley, as she is sent, 57 years later, to try and reform contact with a terraforming colony. Alongside a unit of Colonial Marines, the investigation takes a dark turn and leads to an Alien Queen and her children fighting back.

Ridley Scott produced a masterful sci-fi horror with the 1979 Alien, and thankfully, another legend of filmmaking would be behind the camera for the sequel. James Cameron's ability to take big budgets and carve out appropriately epic tales is nothing short of impressive, with Aliens certainly no different. Like its predecessor dialed up to eleven, there's nothing to dislike about this second outing for Ripley, especially when considering the sub-par next addition in the franchise.

2 'The Thing' (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the greatest horror movies of all time, The Thing follows a group of American researchers in Antarctica who come in contact with the horrifying "Thing". An alien lifeform that survives by assimilating and imitating its prey, the Thing produces paranoia among the researchers until their grip on reality comes crashing down before their very eyes.

Perhaps the best pound-for-pound sci-fi remake in cinema history, The Thing takes the 1938 John W. Campbell Jr. novella Who Goes There? and the subsequent movie The Thing from Another World and turns it into a masterpiece. Carpenter at his absolute best, alongside a cast of terrific actors, The Thing scratches at the corners of viewers' minds, threatening to sink into their nightmares and wreak havoc. Sci-fi and horror might not come together better than this.

The Thing (1982) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 25, 1982 Director John Carpenter Cast Kurt Russell , wilford brimley , T.K. Carter , David Clennon , Keith David , Richard Dysart Runtime 109 mins Main Genre Horror Writers John W. Campbell Jr. , Bill Lancaster Studio Universal Tagline Man is The Warmest Place to Hide. Website http://www.theofficialjohncarpenter.com/the-thing/ Expand

1 'The Shining' (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros.

Stanley Kubrick simply couldn't be tied down to one particular genre, and, in his one and only foray into horror, he perfected it first time. The Shining, based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, follows Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) and his wife and daughter as they travel to the Overlook Hotel during a snow-loaded Colorado winter. Isolated and overwhelmed, Jack starts to spiral out of control, a fate already seen by his psychic son's haunting visions.

The Shining isn't just a masterpiece in horror styling and storytelling, it is also a pioneering feat of filmmaking, with Kubrick becoming one of the first directors to make use of a Steadicam, which resulted in some of cinema's most memorable visuals. Despite the story's originator, King, despising Kubrick's adaptation, generations of audiences have continued to disagree, with many considering the film to be one of cinema's best horror movies. As time has passed, modern sensibilities have realized aspects of the movie to be even greater than once thought, especially the performance of the late, great Shelley Duvall, who leaves behind an iconic legacy through this memorable turn.

The Shining Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 23, 1980 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Jack Nicholson , Shelley Duvall , Danny Lloyd , Scatman Crothers , Barry Nelson , Philip Stone Runtime 146 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Stephen King , Stanley Kubrick , Diane Johnson Studio Warner Bros. Tagline All work and no play make Jack a dull boy... Expand

NEXT: The 10 Most Underrated South Korean Horror Movies, Ranked