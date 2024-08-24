There was hardly a better time to be a horror fan than in the 1990s. In a decade that saw a gradual change in cinema, with newer technologies and the rise of the internet, came a new age of horror with films that today have become some of the best in the genre's history.

The '90s produced some spectacular and highly rewatchable horror films. Many are praised for reinvigorating and sparking new interest in the genre. From acclaimed thrillers like Misery and The Silence of the Lambs to experimental game-changers like The Blair Witch Project, this decade was exciting and produced some incredible classics. Many of which, of course, were particularly violent and gory and featured harsh language, earning them R-ratings. While there are many great horror movies with PG-13 or lower ratings, it can't be ignored that some of the most notable films were rated R. Here are the ten best R-rated horror movies.

10 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez

Image via Artisan Entertainment

The Blair Witch Project has cemented its legacy as one of the most iconic indie horror movies of all time. Shot in an eerie, realistic found-footage style, the story documents the terrifying final days of three amateur film students who went missing in the woods of Maryland to pursue a mysterious local legend, the Blair Witch.

Directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez, this low-budget passion film was a small-time project that blossomed into a box-office juggernaut. The Blair Witch Project is a nightmare-inducing story from start to finish. The plot effectively freaks out the audience within its seventy-eight-minute runtime. Every moment leaves a sense of dread and makes the audience uncomfortable, knowing something terrible will happen to the protagonists. It continues to be a frightening and iconic film that defines horror in the 1990s. Still, today, its scares couldn't help but leave viewers covering their eyes.

9 'Jacob's Ladder' (1990)

Directed by Adrian Lyne

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Shocking and disturbing best describe Jacob's Ladder, a mind-bending psychological horror thriller in which nothing is what it appears. Starring Academy Award winner Tim Robbins, it tells the tragic story of Jacob Singer, a grieving man who struggles to put his life back together while suffering horrifying visions from his service in Vietnam.

Jacob's Ladder is the ultimate in psychological terror. It's a dark, twisted journey into a troubled human mind, featuring appalling imagery and shocking moments that hit the audience right where it scares them the most. The plot is a brilliant look into the horrors of PTSD and the effects war has on the men who fought in it. Although its gut-wrenching twist ending only works the first time, Jacob's Ladder's story is still timeless and unforgettable. Undoubtedly, this more than thirty-year-old film is still a chilling viewing experience.

Jacob's Ladder Jacob's Ladder is a horror mystery centering on a mourning father and scarred Vietnam War vet named Jacob that is dealing with dissociation. After his child dies, Jacob struggles to separate reality from his delusions. Jacob's Ladder stars Tim Robbins alongside Elizabeth Peña, Danny Aiello, Matt Craven, and Jason Alexander. Release Date November 2, 1990 Director Adrian Lyne Cast Tim Robbins , Elizabeth Peña , Danny Aiello , Matt Craven , Pruitt Taylor Vince , Jason Alexander Runtime 113 minutes

8 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Columbia Pictures

One of the most iconic Gothic tales in literature, Irish author Bram Stoker's 1987 novel Dracula, has been adapted and re-adapted for many decades since the invention of cinema. While many prefer either Bela Lugui's 1932 black-and-white version or Christopher Lee's iconic Hammer series, arguably, it's Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 Dracula that is the most faithful.

Starring a marvelous cast, including big-named stars like Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, and Winona Ryder, Coppola's mainstream version of The Count is one of Hollywood's most grandiose attempts at adapting Stoker's classic tale. With elaborate sets, Oscar-winning make-up and effects, and exaggerated performances, Dracula tries to go bigger, bolder, and bloodier than any previous ones. While every fan has their favorite version of Dracula, Coppola's attempt has become a standout and is often seen as the definitive Dracula movie.

7 'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Paramount

From visionary filmmaker Tim Burton comes Sleepy Hollow, an extravagant big-screen adaptation of Washington Irving's 1820 short story. Burton's frequent collaborator, Johnny Depp, stars as Constable Ichabod Crane, who journeys to the small town of Sleepy Hollow to investigate a series of horrific murders committed by the legend of a vengeful spirit.

Though known for his child-friendly Gothic fantasy story, Sleepy Hollow is one of Tim Burton's darkest and most mature films. It's intense, with shocking beheadings, disturbing acts of violence, and plenty of blood. The typical fantasy tropes typically associated with Burton work perfectly within this film's setting, creating an unsettling and terrifying movie with spectacular, Oscar-winning visuals that look incredible today. Sleepy Hollow continues to be one of the acclaimed directors' best efforts, certainly the most disturbing of his career.

6 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' (1992)

Directed by David Lynch

Image via ABC

One of the most iconic small-town supernatural shows ever, David Lynch's Twin Peaks has become a staple of '90s pop culture, a compelling police drama with a thrilling mystery and psychological horrors. In 1992, he directed a spinoff film, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, which takes place in the days leading up to the series' main events. Starring Sheryl Lee, reprising her role as the ill-fated Laura Palmer, it shows Laura's heartbreaking final hours before her horrific murder.

Fire Walk With Me doesn't fail in its execution. The graphic death of Laura Palmer is one of pure terror and heartbreak. The disturbing backstory behind the murder continues to be shocking and unsettling, even for those who've watched the show and know its many twists. Lynch crafted a dark and twisted film that continues to shock fans and leaves them speechless by the end. Today, Fire Walk With Me has been cited as one of the greatest horror prequels of all time.

5 'Audition' (1999)

Directed by Takashi Miike

Image via Omega Project

Audition is a 1999 splatter horror classic by Japanese director Takashi Miike. Today, considered one of the most remarkable Asian horror flicks ever made, it tells the disturbing tale of a widowed father who uses his film-producing connections to set up an audition to find his new soul mate. But when he connects with a mysterious young woman, he discovers too late that she's harboring a murderous dark side.

Shock and disgusting are just a few words to describe this bold masterpiece. Audition is a truly disturbing film featuring uncomfortable body horror and graphic torture scenes. Though its first act is a slow-burner, the finale makes up for the wait and doesn't hold back on the disgusting and twisted imagery. It's a difficult film to go through, no matter how often viewers watch it. But it's a necessary movie for any horror fan of the '90s.

4 'Candyman' (1992)

Directed by Bernard Rose

A chilling Urban Legends movie, Bernard Rose's unique slasher classic Candyman stands out in '90s horror cinema. Starring Tony Todd and Virgina Madsen, it follows an ambitious college student as she investigates the local Chicago legend of a supernatural murderer. However, when her actions begin tarnishing his legacy, she finds herself stalked by the killer who intends to have her join him in the afterlife.

Candyman is best recognized for its uniqueness. It's a slasher flick with a perfect drama and gothic horror mix. Along with tragic themes about racism and gentrification, Candyman has been studied and praised throughout the decades and continues to be one of the most significant films of the '90s.

Candyman (1992) A graduate student researching urban legends discovers the terrifying tale of Candyman, a vengeful spirit with a hook for a hand. As she delves deeper into his history, she unwittingly summons him, leading to a series of gruesome murders. The line between myth and reality blurs as she fights to survive his wrath. Release Date October 16, 1992 Director Bernard Rose Cast Virginia Madsen , Tony Todd , Xander Berkeley , Kasi Lemmons , Vanessa Williams , DeJuan Guy , Marianna Elliott , Ted Raimi Runtime 100 Minutes

3 'Misery' (1990)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Image via Columbia Pictures

The legendary author Stephen King had many hits in the '90s, some even defining the decade. One such hit was 1990's Misery, a widely suspenseful horror thriller starring the late James Caan and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates. When revered novelist Paul Sheldon is left seriously injured after a violent car crash in an isolated countryside, he's rescued and nursed by a good Samaritan named Annie Wilkes, who's also his biggest fan. However, as days pass, he slowly realizes Annie has no intention to let him leave.

Misery is one of the most acclaimed of King's adapted filmography. It's the only King to have won an Oscar, a well-deserved Best Actress win for the legendary Kathy Bates, who truly hones in the film's scare factor with her chilling performance as the unstable Annie Wilkes. Every moment of her screen time once she reveals her true self is filled with tension and dread, leaving audiences wondering what she'll do next. Misery is a compelling and creepy thriller that keeps viewers on edge. It's a standout of the '90s and revered as one of the best classics of the decade.

2 'Scream' (1996)

Directed by Wes Craven

Image via Dimension Films

Wildly regarded as the film that saved the slasher genre, Wes Craven's fascinating game-changer Scream is a masterpiece that defined horror in the 1990s. Starring Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, it follows high schooler Sidney Prescott as she finds herself the target of a horror-obsessed serial killer stalking her on the anniversary of her mother's grizzly murder.

Scream and the massive hit franchise it spawned brought horror back to the spotlight after a string of critical and commercial failures in the mid-90s. Introducing a wonderful mix of self-aware humor, it tells a story that can be dark and terrifying one moment, then laugh-out-loud hilarious the next. Outside of Campbell and Cox, the film also boasts a rich supporting cast who complement the film's tone, including iconic and hilarious performances by Matthew Lillard and Jamie Kennedy.

1 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Image via MGM

No horror film has reached the height of acclaim and status quite like Jonathan Demme's Best Picture-winning horror thriller The Silence of the Lambs. Starring Jodie Foster and Sir Anthony Hopkins, it tells the nail-biting story of FBI trainee Clarice Starling as she probes the mind of intelligent convicted murderer Dr. Hannibal Lecter to understand the mind of another serial killer before he kills his next victim.

It can't be understated how much of a masterpiece The Silence of the Lambs is. It boasts some of the most compelling acting in horror history, featuring two brilliant performances by Hopkins and Foster, who both won Academy Awards, which is rare for the genre. Today, Demme's film is considered a timeless classic, showing no signs of diminishing popularity. It's arguably the most significant horror film of the 1990s and will continue to be praised for its flawlessness.

