The horror genre has evolved significantly over the course of the past decade, as scary films have managed to reach a mainstream audience in a major way for the first time in decades. While there was concern that the overabundance of superhero cinema would crowd out the marketplace and make it harder for smaller films to find an audience, the last decade has proven that audiences are willing to invest their time in horror cinema that can make them think critically and cringe at the graphic nature of what they are watching.

The popularity of niche studios like A24, Neon, Sony Pictures Classics, and Fox Searchlight has helped call attention to arthouse projects, all whilst franchises like It and The Conjuring are at the peak of their power. Here are the ten best R-Rated horror movies of the 2010s, ranked.

10 ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ (2017)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Image via A24

The Killing of a Sacred Deer was a haunting deconstruction of a dysfunctional family unit that examined ethics, loyalty, and the price that one would go to in order to pay for their sins. Although Yorgos Lanthimos dabbled in more commercially appealing cinema with his subsequent work on The Favourite and Poor Things, The Killing of a Sacred Deer is an uncompromising, bleak work of extremist cinema that is intended to confuse and disturb its audience with its shocking ending.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer certainly earns it R-Rating with some truly graphic sequences of torture, but it’s also a masterful work of acting, as the incredible performances from Nicole Kidman, Collin Farrel, Raffey Cassidy, and Barry Keoghan breath life and humanity into the inherently upsetting material. It’s not the type of film that audiences will sleep easy after watching.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer Steven, a charismatic surgeon, is forced to make an unthinkable sacrifice after his life starts to fall apart, when the behavior of a teenage boy he has taken under his wing turns sinister. Release Date November 3, 2017 Director Yorgos Lanthimos Cast Colin Farrell , Nicole Kidman , Barry Keoghan , Sunny Suljic , Denise Dal Vera Runtime 121 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Yorgos Lanthimos , Efthymis Filippou Expand

Watch on Max

9 ‘Black Swan’ (2010)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Black Swan is an amazing examination of how haunting the pursuit of artistic perfection can be, particularly for those in an intensely competitive field that requires both physical endurance and emotional investment. Writer/director Darren Aronofsky has long been interested in telling disturbing tales of human misery, but Black Swan is unique in that it uses the guise of something beautiful to draw the viewer into a dark story about dual identity and mental illness.

Natalie Portman won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her incredible performance as Nina, a ballerina forced to bring out her dark side when she is cast in the primary role for the ballet Swan Lake. Portman’s commitment to nailing the dance choreography and showing the depth of ballet performances resulted in an earnest work of acting that is just as tragic as it is terrifying; the film simply would not have worked as well without her.

Watch on Max

8 ‘The Cabin in the Woods’ (2012)

Directed by Drew Goddard

Image via Lionsgate

The Cabin in the Woods is a horror film that is made for buffs of the genre, as it succeeds in turning every cliche on its head and satirizing a ton of all-time classics, such as Evil Dead and Halloween. While the film starts off like just another remote slasher film, it slowly reveals itself to be a deep conspiracy thriller about the ways in which archetypes are perpetrated in horror cinema. Although the twist initially is a shock, it's even more impressive to see how deeply Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon explore the context and its ramifications.

What’s most impressive is that the satirical edge of The Cabin in the Woods never overtakes its scariness, as the graphic death sequences in the film are no laughing matter. The genuine originality of The Cabin in the Woods was very refreshing.

The Cabin in the Woods Five friends go for a break at a remote cabin, where they get more than they bargained for, discovering the truth behind the cabin in the woods. Release Date April 13, 2012 Director Drew Goddard Cast Kristen Connolly , Chris Hemsworth , Anna Hutchison , Fran Kranz , Jesse Williams , Richard Jenkins Runtime 95 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Joss Whedon , Drew Goddard Tagline Five friends go to a remote cabin in the woods. Bad things happen. Expand

Rent on Amazon

7 ‘It Follows’ (2015)

Directed by David Robert Mitchell

Image via The Weinstein Company

It Follows was an extraordinary directorial debut for David Robert Mithcell that felt like an extended throwback to classic John Carpenter films like The Fog, The Thing, Christine, and Halloween. Teenage sexuality has always been a critical component within horror cinema, but It Follows takes that concept to the extreme by having a malevolent sexually transmitted disease serve as the primary antagonist of the story.

Although there is a fair amount of social commentary that makes it very rewatchable, It Follows is so atmospheric and spooky that it stands out amidst other horror films of the decade that aren’t nearly as precisely directed. It also established its breakout star Maika Monroe as an instant icon of the genre who will surely be remembered as one of the 21st century’s finest “scream queens” because of her ability to play self-assured, competent heroes.

It Follows After carefree teenager Jay (Maika Monroe) sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary), for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay's friends don't believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee or defend herself. Release Date March 15, 2015 Director David Robert Mitchell Cast Bailey Spry , Carollette Phillips , Loren Bass , Keir Gilchrist , Maika Monroe , Lili Sepe Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers David Robert Mitchell Studio RADiUS-TWC Tagline One of the most striking American horror films in years. Expand

Watch on Prime Video

6 ‘The House That Jack Built’ (2018)

Directed by Lars Von Trier

Image via IFC Films

The House That Jack Built is a film made to engender controversy, as it most certainly one of the most violent films released theatrically to a wide audience in the 2010s. Lars Von Trier has certainly made a lot of intense thrillers about disturbing subject material, but The House That Jack Built sought to get within the mind of a malicious serial killer who views himself as an artist.

Matt Dillon was able to shed his “heartthrob” persona that he had earned from several 1990s romance films in order to play one of the scariest villains in recent memory. While there is enough violence in The House That Jack Built to disturb even the most hardened horror buff, there’s also a sly sense of humor in which Von Trier is able to make a situational comedy about a deranged villain trying to mask his addiction.

The House That Jack Built In five episodes, failed architect and vicious sociopath Jack recounts his elaborately orchestrated murders -- each, as he views them, a towering work of art that defines his life's work as a serial killer in the Pacific Northwest. Release Date October 17, 2018 Director Lars von Trier Cast Matt Dillon , Bruno Ganz , Uma Thurman , Siobhan Fallon , Sofie Gråbøl , Riley Keough Runtime 152 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Jenle Hallund , Lars von Trier Tagline The old cathedrals often have sublime artworks hidden away in the darkest corners for only god to see. The same goes for murder. Expand

Watch on AMC+

5 ‘Suspiria’ (2018)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Credit to Prime MGM Studios

Suspiria is one of the rare horror remakes that is arguably as good as the original, as director Luca Gudangnino chose to completely invert the style of Dario Argento’s 1977 classic. While the original giallo film was around 90 minutes and featured bold, bright colors, Gudagnino’s remake for Amazon Studios was well over 150 minutes and had a drab, oppressive visual design.

Guadagnino used his remake of Suspiria to dig in deeper into the themes of sexuality and repression that were hinted at in the original, all whilst featuring beautiful ballet sequences that somehow transform into pure nightmare fuel at any given moment. Although it's easy to accuse a film as visually ambitious as Suspiria to be “all style with no substance,” there is clearly an undercurrent of social and political commentary that Gudagnino adds to the film for those willing to think about it in a critical way.

Suspiria (2018) A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up. Release Date November 2, 2018 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Tilda Swinton , Sylvie Testud , Mia Goth , Ingrid Caven , Jessica Harper , Malgorzata Bela , Dakota Johnson , Renée Soutendijk , Angela Winkler , Chloe Grace Moretz , Lutz Ebersdorf Runtime 153 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers David Kajganich Budget $20 million Studio(s) Amazon Studios Distributor(s) Amazon Studios Expand

Watch on Prime Video

4 ‘The Witch’ (2015)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Image via A24

The Witch is a masterful work of period horror because it perfectly captures the aesthetics of the colonial era of American history, and how religious pandaemonium led to distrust and conflict among families. While Robert Eggers includes some ambiguous elements that aren’t ever completely explained to the audience, The Witch certainly confirms the supernatural forces that it is playing with in a shocking ending that has to be seen to be believed.

The Witch is a film that doesn’t rely on jump scares or obvious violence to engage the audience, as it succeeds in crafting a creepy atmosphere that only grows more intense with each subsequent plot twist. Eggers has proven to be a modern horror auteur with his work on The Lighthouse and The Northman, but The Witch remains the most disturbing film that he has created thus far.

The Witch A family in 1630s New England is torn apart by the forces of witchcraft, black magic and possession. Release Date January 27, 2015 Director Robert Eggers Cast Anya Taylor-Joy , Ralph Ineson , Kate Dickie , Harvey Scrimshaw , Ellie Grainger , Lucas Dawson Runtime 92 Main Genre Horror Writers Robert Eggers Studio A24 Tagline Evil takes many forms. Website http://thewitch-movie.com Expand

Watch on Max

3 ‘Get Out’ (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele

Image via Universal Pictures

Get Out was truly a game changing horror film that established Jordan Peele as the voice of a generation, a surprising fact for anyone that grew up watching his Key & Peele sketch videos. A timely examination of racial politics in the wake of the Obama era, Get Out explored how the trivialization of Black trauma could lead to further victimization.

Get Out became one of the rare horror films that broke out at the Academy Awards, as Peele won the award for Best Original Screenplay, alongside nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Daniel Kaluuya). Although there’s an academic way to break down the various metaphors that are incorporated throughout Get Out, it's also a purely terrifying small town horror film that is bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats until it reaches its shocking ending.

Watch on Hulu

2 ‘Hereditary’ (2018)

Directed by Ari Aster

Image via A24

Hereditary is one of the best horror films ever made about familial grief because some of the scariest moments in the film have nothing to do with demonic possessions. Anyone that has ever lost a loved one or felt ill-equipped at dealing with familial trauma may find themselves enraptured by Hereditary, as Ari Aster pulls no punches when examining the perils of living in a dysfunctional household.

Hereditary featured an all-time great horror performance from Toni Collette, whose encapsulation of maternal pain and rage would have earned her an Oscar nomination if the Academy Awards weren’t so biased against the horror genre. Although Collette’s work understandably earned the most attention, the strong work by Gabriel Byrne and Alex Wolff should not be overlooked as being essential to the film’s earnest examination of the awkward side of family dynamics following a traumatic incident.

Hereditary When her mentally ill mother passes away, Annie, her husband, son, and daughter all mourn her loss. The family turn to different means to handle their grief, including Annie and her daughter both flirting with the supernatural. They each begin to have disturbing, otherworldly experiences linked to the sinister secrets and emotional trauma that have been passed through the generations of their family. Release Date June 8, 2018 Director Ari Aster Cast Toni Collette , Gabriel Byrne , Alex Wolff , Milly Shapiro , Ann Dowd , Zachary Arthur Runtime 127 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Ari Aster Tagline Every family tree hides a secret. Website https://a24films.com/films/hereditary Expand

Rent on Amazon

1 ‘Green Room’ (2016)

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

Image via A24

Green Room proved that some of the best horror films don’t have to be supernatural, as Jeremy Saulnier’s claustrophobic A24 thriller is set within a shockingly realistic version of reality. Green Room harkens back to the work of Alfred Hitchcock’s great thrillers like Rear Window and Rope, as it contains a majority of its action and suspense into a single location.

Green Room notably featured a rarely menacing turn from Patrick Stewart, an actor that many had come to associate with warmth and heroism due to his roles in the Star Trek and X-Men franchises. Stewart is absolutely terrifying as a ruthless neo-Nazi skinhead, and his late great Star Trek alum Anton Yelchin gives one of the best performances of his career as an uncomfortable punk rocker who tries to keep his bandmates safe under increasingly dangerous circumstances that go out of control.

Rent on Amazon

KEEP READING: Every Jack Ryan Movie, Ranked by Rewatchability