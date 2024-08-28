The horror genre is designed to terrify audiences with gore and scares, and push them to the edge of the seats with seats and unexpected twists. The R rating allows filmmakers to take their horror movies to the extreme and make the scariest movies they can. However, not all R-rated horror movies are scary.

Some R-rated horror movies lean more into humor, or focus on character development. Other R-rated horror movies try their best to be as scary as possible. However, they end up not being scary. For audiences who love the themes and aesthetics of the horror genre but get scared easily, these movies are a perfect fit. Here are 10 R-rated horror movies that aren't very scary.

10 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2012)

Directed by Drew Goddard

The Cabin in the Woods follows five friends on a getaway to a remote cabin in the woods. However, when various monsters start attacking the group, they discover there's more to the cabin than it seems. The Cabin in the Woods starts just like any horror B-movie, with all horror movie cliché tropes happening. However, it is revealed that all the danger the group is subject to is manufactured by a group of technicians.

The Cabin in the Woods is not as scary as other R-rated movies on purpose. The movie leans more into dark humor and sarcasm as it makes fun of all horror movie clichés, especially the ones in slasher movies. The movie also provides criticism of torture porn, prevalent in slasher movies. The Cabin in the Woods subverts the slasher movie genre and provides important commentary. However, it is worth noting that while the movie is not so scary, some of the deaths in The Cabin in the Woods are graphic.

9 'The Menu' (2022)

Directed by Mark Mylod

The Menu is a black comedy horror movie that follows a young couple, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), who are invited to an exclusive restaurant on a remote island alongside other diners. The restaurant is run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) who serves a lavish multi-course menu. However, as the night progresses, the guests realize that the chef has something sinister planned for them. The movie belongs to the "eat the rich" niche that has been gaining popularity recently.

The Menu leans into more of a satirical psychological aspect to explore high-end dining, class dynamics, and the nature of art and obsession. The movie is stylish with the stunning locations of the island and the restaurant, which provide an unusually elegant background to the horror movie. The movie provides a critique of consumer culture and how consumerism ruins artistic integrity. The restaurant in The Menu is definitely not a restaurant audiences would want to dine in.

8 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

Directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi

Before What We Do in the Shadows was a TV show, it was a mockumentary horror comedy movie. The movie follows four vampires; Vago (Taika Waititi), Vladislav (Jemaine Clement), Deacon (Jonathan Brugh), and Petyr (Ben Fransham) who share an apartment in a suburb in New Zealand. The movie explores the vampires' struggles with mundane everyday activities such as paying rent and keeping up with chores, while also dealing with their rivalry with other supernatural creatures.

The movie leans more into being a mockumentary comedy about vampires trying to blend in with humans. The movie presents vampires as flawed relatable creatures rather than the invincible monsters all other movies depict them as. Furthermore, the movie tackles themes of friendship, loneliness, and the passage of time, and how immortality impacts all of them. The scary horror elements in What We Do in the Shadows are sparse, which makes it perfect for those who want to watch a horror movie without the scares.

7 'You're Next' (2011)

Directed by Adam Wingard

You're Next is a home invasion horror movie that follows the dysfunctional Davison family. Hoping to mend their family, Aubrey (Barbara Crampton) and Paul (Rob Moran) invite their children and their significant others to dinner in celebration of their wedding anniversary. However, when the family is attacked by a group of masked assailants, they must come together to survive. When the assailants start targeting the family, they are surprised to learn Erin (Sharni Vinson), the girlfriend of one of the Davison sons, possesses unexpected survival skills.

You're Next is more of an action thriller than a horror movie. It presents one of the best and most unique final girls, Erin, who is very resourceful due to her upbringing. Erin sets up traps and uses improvised weapons, which makes her more of an action heroine rather than another victim. Violence is very rampant during the movie, but it resembles violence in action movies rather than horror movies. All of these factors decrease the scary factor of the movie while making it a very fun movie to watch.

6 'Carrie' (2013)

Directed by Kimberly Peirce

The 2013 version of Carrie was supposed to be a modern retelling of the Stephen King novel. The movie follows Carrie White (Chloë Grace Moretz), an outsider who is severely bullied in school. Carrie lives with her religiously fanatic mother (Julianne Moore), who believes menstruation and sex to be sins. When a bully pulls a harsh prank on Carrie during prom, she unleashes her telekinetic powers to show them hell.

Carrie tries its best to be a scary movie. However, it fails as it provides nothing new from the original 1976 Carrie. This might have been due to the rumored 40 minutes of footage cut from the movie. Before its release, Carrie was criticized for its depiction of extreme violence against high school teenagers in the wake of school shootings. The criticism caused delays and changes that rendered the movie not scary.

5 'The Blackcoat's Daughter' (2015)

Directed by Oz Perkins

The Blackcoat's Daughter follows two timelines. In the first timeline, Kat (Kiernan Shipka) and Rose (Lucy Boynton) are students at a prestigious Catholic boarding school. When everybody else is picked up by their parents for a week-long break, Kat and Rose are left behind with the nuns and a mysterious evil force. In the second timeline, Joan (Emma Roberts) escapes the mental institution and heads to the boarding school for unknown reasons. Joan is revealed to have connections with Kat and Rose. The movie is often considered the spiritual sister of Oz Perkins' other film, Longlegs.

The Blackcoat's Daughter has some scary scenes. However, it doesn't lean totally into being scary. A mysterious evil force is haunting the boarding school, yet we never see the force in full appearance, we only see its shadow. Perkins uses the elements of supernatural and psychological horror to examine isolation, identity, religion and faith. The Blackcoat's Daughter is not a very scary movie, but it has a huge emotional impact on its watchers.