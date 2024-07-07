Of the millions of choices available to watch, why do audiences turn to horror movies? The psychology behind the draw of fear is fascinating; however, there are just some installments in the genre that are too realistic for even the most seasoned horror fan, true-crime fanatic, or psychological seeker. What is it about films like The Conjuring, with its foundation in the real-life Warren Cases, or Open Water, loosely based on a true story, that have the power to draw audiences in while pushing them away?

Horror movies that are too realistic remove the boundary between what's purely made-up and what's physically or psychologically possible. The onscreen entity is no longer a fictional antagonist existing solely within the screen but rather a person you can encounter on the street. Many horror films are too realistic to stomach for genre viewers simply because of the physiological manipulation or mutilation of the human body onscreen. Horror movies that are too realistic earn their due for the departure from fiction and unapologetic shock factor, testing the emotional and physical limits of the audiences and creating a shared experience.

10 'The Lodge' (2019)

Directed by Severin Fiala & Veronika Franz

Image via Neon

A claustrophobic survival film that plays with the mind of its protagonist and its viewers, The Lodge is difficult to process. Taking the opportunity to get to know her fiancé Richard's (Richard Armitage) children, Aiden (Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh), Grace (Riley Keough) agrees to join them at their remote cabin for the holiday. When Grace and the kids get snowed, and Richard doesn't return for a number of days, she slowly descends into madness, believing she's being held in purgatory. However, there's no supernatural or religious entity tormenting her, just her soon-to-be step-children, who blame her for their parent's divorce and mother's unexpected death.

The Lodge is a psychological horror film driven by characters rooted in trauma, making it all too realistic for viewers who have witnessed similar events. As Grace loses her grip on reality, so does the audience as they question what is real and what isn't against a backdrop of mounting snow and dropping temperatures. What started as malicious pranks transformed into a sacrifice of sanity for Grace with permanent consequences for everyone involved.

Buy on Amazon

9 'Jaws' (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Universal Pictures

This iconic adaptation has kept audiences out of the water for decades. Based on the novel by Peter Benchley, Jaws is an eerie tale centered around a great white shark terrorizing a tourist beach community. Three men are tasked with following the beast out into open water to catch and kill it; however, they underestimate just how formidable their finned foe really is.

The Oscar-winning blockbuster ignited a very realistic fear of what could be lurking below the surface, and let's not forget the realism of Quint's (Robert Shaw) terrifying recount of the USS Indianapolis. Jaws is an obvious dramatization of shark attacks that led to sensationalized opinions about going into the ocean. However, the power of Steven Spielberg's film underscores the impact cinema can have on real-life illusions and fears. Who hasn't jumped into a body of water and unconsciously thought about the shark lurking below?

Jaws (1975) Release Date June 20, 1975 Cast Roy Scheider , Robert Shaw , Richard Dreyfuss , Lorraine Gary , Murray Hamilton , Carl Gottlieb , Jeffrey Kramer Runtime 124 Minutes Writers Peter Benchley , Carl Gottlieb

Buy on Amazon

8 'Haunt' (2019)

Directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods

Image via Momentum Films

Haunted houses are a rite of passage for the spooky holiday season, an instant adrenaline rush that some prefer to get from the comfort of their couch with a horror movie. Haunt is a realistic film for horror audiences seeking a little bit of both. Written and directed by the minds that brought audiences A Quiet Place, the feature is set on Halloween night as a group of friends opt to endure an extreme haunted house, balking at the promise of it testing their limits of fear. They soon realize they got more than they bargained for, as the scares are anything but fun, turning violent and deadly.

Extreme haunted houses are a real phenomenon, notorious for high price tags and liability waivers. Thrill seekers crave the challenge, highly motivated to be the final girl of their adventure. This is what makes Haunt so terrifyingly realistic. An under-the-radar horror film, Haunt depicts obvious inspiration from other genre films; however, its premise and promise of extreme terror are thought-provoking. Haunted house participants step through the doors, never knowing just how far the characters will go for a scare and, in extreme cases, what's real and what's a gimmick.

Haunt (2019) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date September 13, 2019 Cast Kate Stevens , Will Brittain , Lauren McClain , Andrew Caldwell , Shazi Raja , Schuyler Helford , Chaney Morrow , Justin Marxen , Damian Maffei , Samuel Hunt Runtime 92 Minutes Writers Scott Beck , Bryan Woods

7 'Midsommar' (2019)

Directed by Ari Aster

Image via A24

This broad-daylight horror film combines all the necessary elements to upset the stomachs of its viewers. Midsommar begins with Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian's (Jack Reynor) relationship hanging by a thread following an unimaginable tragedy in her life. The pair travel with their friends to a Swedish midsummer festival in hopes that the idyllic getaway inspires commentary for their academic papers. However, what was supposed to be a lighthearted cultural exploration turns into a full-on immersion into a violently disturbing pagan cult.

From the jaw-dropping opening scenes, drug-induced paranoia, and gory sacrificial deaths to being sewn alive into bear skin, Ari Aster doesn't hold back in his second feature film. What makes Midsommar so terrifying and realistic is there's no supernatural force driving the vessel, in addition to weaving themes of mental distress that ultimately produce Dani's equally terrifying character arc. The very realistic nature of the events makes this a horrifying cautionary tale for travelers.

6 'Don't Breathe' (2016)

Directed by Fede Alvarez

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

In a reversal of fortunes in the home invasion genre, audiences root for the trio of robbers in this heart-stopping horror film. Rocky (Jane Levy) is desperate to get out of her poverty-stricken, abusive home environment. She hopes this robbery will be her ticket out for her and her little sister but doesn't realize until it's too late that the crew picked the wrong house to rob. Their target (Stephen Lang) may be blind, but he's a former military man who entraps them in a game of cat-and-mouse.

Don't Breathe is a desperation-fueled horror film where the hunters become the hunted. While there is a sickening twist that drops near the third act, Don't Breathe remains incredibly plausible. Rocky's motivation throughout the entire film is survival; her method and means, however, shift from financial to physical. The Blind Man is yet another horror character that proves not everything is as it appears, turning him from victim to villain. His character is a study of drawing a line between self-defense and retribution, making it a perfect, realistic entry into the horror genre.

5 'Creep' (2014)

Directed by Patrick Brice

Image via The Orchard

This movie is a shining example of why not to answer too-good-to-be-true job ads. The underrated found footage-style horror film documents a videographer named Aaron's (Patrick Brice) trip to a remote home after answering an online ad to document a terminally ill man named Josef's (Mark Duplass) last messages to his unborn son. Aaron begins to sense something is off as Josef's behavior becomes more erratic and unhinged. The film resonated so much that a sequel and upcoming TV series will continue to creep out audiences.

Creep uses its two-person cast and unique cinematography to make viewers an unsettled participant. Audiences, like Aaron, feel like there's something off but are trying to discern whether the flight intuition is substantially founded or if Josef is just a weird man trying to cope with a terminal illness. In an era of digital personas and hiding behind text on a screen, Creep solidifies the always-looming possibility that people posting online are not who they say they are.

4 'The Last House on the Left' (1972)

Directed by Wes Craven