Horror cinema is one of the rare genres that has evolved significantly ever since the earliest days of cinema. While early silent films within the German expressionist movement tended to emphasize striking imagery that sickened viewers, the emergence of the “slasher” genre in the 1970s resulted in the development of iconic franchises like Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. While it's fun to see a final girl face off with a masked killer, many of the most profoundly upsetting films take a more methodical and slow burn approach.

Horror films have the opportunity to be very relatable to audiences, as they can deal with topics like depression, loss, fear of the unknown, and familial dysfunction. Horror films that are more slowly paced succeed by creating a moody atmosphere that does not require jump scares to get a reaction out of their audience. Here are the ten most underrated slow burn horror movies, ranked.

10 ‘Nosferatu the Vampyre’ (1979)

Directed by Werner Herzog

Nosferatu the Vampyre was a masterful reinterpretation of one of the most legendary horror stories of all-time. Werner Herzog sought to reimagine the original 1920s film Nosferatu, which broke ground as one of the first interpretations of the vampire story of Dracula. Herzog’s film was only more unsettling thanks to the brilliant performance by Klaus Kinski and the association with modern themes about capitalistic greed.

The success of Nosferatu the Vampyre process that horror remakes can supersede their originals if there is enough that makes them distinct. While the modern remakes of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th added very little to the original canon, Nezog created an imaginative version of Nosferatu the Vampyre that uses its methodical pacing to its advantage. It’s not only worthy of the original classic, but in many ways a more profound examination of dreams and nightmares.

Nosferatu The Vampyre (1979) Jonathan Harker, a real estate agent, ventures to Transylvania to finalize a property sale with Count Dracula, only to discover that his client is an ancient vampire. Dracula, drawn to Harker's wife, Lucy, relocates to Harker's town, unleashing a wave of death and despair. As Dracula's influence spreads, Lucy finds herself at the heart of the battle against the undead, facing unimaginable horrors to protect her loved ones. Release Date January 17, 1979 Director Werner Herzog Cast Klaus Kinski , Isabelle Adjani , Bruno Ganz , Roland Topor , Walter Ladengast Runtime 107 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Werner Herzog , Tom Shachtman , Martje Grohmann Studio(s) Werner Herzog Filmproduktion , Gaumon , tZweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF) Distributor(s) Twentieth Century Fox Expand

9 ‘The Changeling’ (1980)

Directed by Peter Medak

Easily one of the greatest Canadian horror films ever made, The Changeling is an emotionally overwhelming film for anyone who has ever experienced a family tragedy. George C. Scott gives an uncharacteristically vulnerable performance as a grieving father who has recently lost his family in a horrific car accident while on vacation. Although he takes up occupancy in a new home, he begins to hear whispers of supernatural spirits in the background.

The Changeling takes a very realistic approach to the grieving process that makes the eventual development of more overt horror themes more effective. Although it was not given nearly enough credit for its sensitive approach to the genre during its initial release, the tone and pacing of The Changeling can be compared to many modern horror films from A24, such as The Witch, Hereditary, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

The Changeling (1980) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available After the death of his wife and daughter in a car crash, a music professor staying at a long-vacant Seattle mansion is dragged into a decades-old mystery by an inexplicable presence in the mansion's attic. Release Date March 28, 1980 Director Peter Medak Cast George C. Scott , Trish Van Devere , Melvyn Douglas , John Colicos , Jean Marsh , Madeleine Sherwood Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Russell Hunter , William Gray , Diana Maddox Expand

8 ‘Village of the Damned’ (1995)

Directed by John Carpenter

John Carpenter may have been best known for his more action-packed horror films like The Thing and Halloween, but Village of the Damned was a creepy and atmospheric tale of creepy children and demonic entities. A remake of a classic B-movie, Village of the Damned starred Christopher Reeve as a man who witnesses a mysterious series of alien births in a secluded community. The film also features a memorable turn from Mark Hamill, who shed his persona as Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars franchise to play a creepy villain character.

The Village of the Damned was able to show the dissemination of a society as its most innocent inhabitants are engulfed by evil, showing a more subtle approach to evil than what is often seen in the slasher genre. It’s easily one of the more underrated films of Carpenter’s career.

7 ‘Bug’ (2006)

Directed by William Friedkin