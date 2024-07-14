Since the mid-nineties, the film industry has generally accepted a wide release in North America to be one where a new movie is released in more than 600 theaters. Because of their more niche audience, horror films have tended to be considered higher risk and, as such, restricted to a limited release, but this practice appears to be shifting.

Over the past couple of years, the horror genre has experienced a resurgence. Perhaps this is because horror movies are a low-budget option for production companies concerned by the current financial landscape or maybe a new generation is looking to satiate its morbid curiosity. Whatever the reason, scary movies are gaining more exposure and increasing their fan base at a frightening pace.

10 'Skinamarink' (2022)

Directed by Kyle Edward Ball

The unusually titled Skinamarink tells the horrifying tale of two young children who wake up in the middle of the night to find their dad is missing, and all the windows and doors have disappeared, leaving them trapped inside their home. Although they never appear in full shot and their dialogue is sparse, viewers feel the fear Kevin (Lucas Paul) and his sister Kaylee (Dali Rose Tetreault) experience as they hear mysterious voices and try to navigate this childhood nightmare.

Skinamarink falls firmly into the category of experimental horror, which is one reason why a wide release was particularly unexpected. The movie was also shot on a budget of just $15,000, with unconventional visuals often from the children's point of view; blurry cartoons on a TV screen, Lego scattered on the floor. Skinamarink's reception has been mixed, with some viewers saying it's the scariest thing they've seen and others dismissing it as totally boring. Whatever the consensus, it's inspiring to see a passion project like this make it onto the big screen.

9 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey' (2023)

Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield

What happens when beloved childhood toys are abandoned and left to fend for themselves? Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has the answer. After Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) leaves for college, the forsaken Pooh (Craig David Dowsett) and Piglet (Chris Cordell), desperate for a new source of food, embark on a bloody rampage.

The bizarre choice of subject for this horror film only became possible after 2022 when A.A. Milne's original story of Winnie the Pooh was released into the public domain. Fortunately, the lovable Disney characters remain protected by copyright, hence the rather disturbing character masks. As the title suggests, this slasher flick is more about the gore than great story telling, but fans will be pleased to know Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 has been released into the wild.

8 'It Follows' (2014)

Directed by David Robert Mitchell

Starring Maika Monroe as nineteen-year-old Jay, It Follows is a story about the dangers of contracting an STD, which in this case stands for Sexually Transmitted Demon. After sleeping with Hugh (Jake Weary), Jay discovers that she has inherited a terrifying curse. Wherever she goes, she'll be stalked by an unknown entity trying to kill her. Jay's only hope is to pass the demon on by having sex with the next unwitting victim.

It Follows is a retake on the classic horror movies of the 80s where some gruesome thing is chasing down and reeking revenge on poor unsuspecting teenagers. It is perhaps this rehash of a dated concept that led distributors to initially opt for a small theatrical release followed by a VOD (video on demand) debut. However, after the movie generated over $160,000 in its first 4 theater screenings, distributors quickly changed tack, and It Follows spent 42 weeks in theaters across the country.

7 'Midsommar' (2019)

Directed by Ari Aster

While still grieving the loss of her parents and sister from a tragic murder-suicide, Dani (Florence Pugh) is invited to attend a Midsommar celebration with her boyfriend Christian (Jack Raynor) and his friends. The festival takes place in the Swedish hometown of Christian's friend Pelle (Vilhelm Blomgren) and at first promises to be an idyllic retreat but quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre ritualistic ceremony performed by a pagan cult.

Midsommar is one of the more violent and disturbing films by renowned horror film production company A24. It shows people being beaten, cut up and burned (sometimes alive), and yet was still released in more than 2,700 theaters. True, the ritualistic killings are shockingly brutal, but the underlying story is something pretty well-established and familiar; yet another age-old, but very grim fairy tale.

6 'Imaginary' (2024)

Directed by Jeff Wadlow

If anything can get viewers to reconsider their choice of cuddly sleeping companion, it's Imaginary. This disturbing story follows Jessica (DeWanda Wise) back to her childhood home where she discovers her former imaginary friend, Chauncey the teddy bear, is very real and very angry at being abandoned. Strangely, Jessica's youngest step-daughter Alice (Pyper Braun) can also see Chauncey and is naively lured into the Never Ever. In order to rescue her, Jessica is forced to solve a twisted scavenger hunt and unlock memories she repressed for a reason.

In the ranks of movies where evil toys come to life, Imaginary is right up there, but the concept is one horror fans have seen plenty of before. Perhaps in this case, a limited release or even straight to streaming launch might have proved more successful. Chauncey's creepy capers are an enjoyable watch, but overall, Imaginary lacks the originality to justify a wide release.

5 'Get Out' (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele

Get Out is the ominous warning a young black man, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) receives while staying at the home of his white girlfriend's parents for the first time. There are obvious tensions when Chris is thrown into a very white country-club setting, and his interactions with the family and their friends become more and more unsettling. He eventually unravels the truth that they are transplanting the brains of white people into black bodies, and he is slated to become the next host to whoever is the highest bidder.

Stories casting a critical eye on systemic racism are nothing new, but it's rare to find such a thought-provoking issue being tackled within the horror genre. The blatant stereotyping in Jordan Peel's directorial debut, could have made distributors somewhat cautious, anticipating the discomfort this might cause some viewers. But the irony is so obvious, it's almost comical and any uneasiness around the issue of race is lost to a compelling and entertaining story.

4 'The Black Phone' (2021)

Directed by Scott Derrickson

Set in Denver in 1978, The Black Phone, recounts the tale of Finney Shaw (Mason James) and his sister Gwen (Madeline McGraw) and their run in with a serial child abductor known as The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). When Finney is kidnapped and locked in a soundproof basement, he starts receiving calls from an old dial telephone his captor insists is broken. The voices at the other end of the line are deceased victims, determined to help Finney to escape the same fate. Meanwhile, Gwen, haunted by psychic dreams of the taken children, struggles to find her brother's whereabouts.

Released in the wake of the COVID pandemic, there was a bit of apprehension about how well a lower-budget horror like The Black Phone would fair. At the time, there was speculation that only big blockbusters would be enough to tempt audiences back to the cinema. Surprisingly, the film secured $3 million from advanced screenings and, after its wide release, went on to become one of the most successful Blumhouse movies of the decade.