Over time, with the rise of exciting new directors and peculiar A24 productions, the horror genre has evidently become one of the most favored among global audiences — it's not difficult to see why. Horror films provide audiences with adrenaline through their terrifying stories and haunt them in their sleep by illustrating haunting scenarios in their heads. Naturally, none of this would be possible if it weren't for the categories' disturbing imagery, which plays a crucial role in the matter.

While the horror genre thoroughly succeeds in scaring audiences, some earn extra points for being stylish while doing it, relying on beautiful production design and meticulously planned, carefully shot scenes, and making the viewing experience even more interesting and memorable. From The Neon Demon to the original Suspiria, we rank the most stylized horror movies of all time (so far).

10 'The Neon Demon' (2016)

Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Image via Broad Green Pictures

Despite not ranking high among the best movies of its genre, Nicolas Winding Refn's feature is undeniably stylish like other movies by the filmmaker (Drive, for example). The Neon Demon stars Elle Fanning and follows an aspiring model who moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dream career. However, Jesse's beauty and youth create a disturbing fascination and jealousy in the fashion industry with twisted consequences.

The Neon Demon may not be a flawless picture. However, it sends out valuable messages about the dangers and toxicity of the fashion scene, especially as a young, somewhat naive girl, and narcissism. Still, the aspect that stands out the most in Winding Refn's psychological horror movie filmed in downtown Los Angeles is Natasha Braier's cinematography, which fully immerses audiences in its neon-colored atmosphere.

9 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Image via Universal Studios

Guillermo del Toro is known for his astounding creations, and when it comes to the visuals, Crimson Peak does not disappoint. Although an overlooked movie, this 2015 horror is spell-binding, providing audiences with enchanting aesthetics. The story centers around an aspiring author (Mia Wasikowska) who travels to a remote mansion in Cumberland, England, where she ends up meeting a mysterious outsider (Tom Hiddleston) with a dark past.

A Gothic love tale that meditates on one's past and how defining (or not) it can be and includes a house that bleeds and remembers, Crimson Peak is the right pick for readers looking to watch a stylish horror movie with romantic aspects. Sure, it is not Guillermo's objectively best movie. However, this underrated ghost story is still worthwhile if only for its eerie, stunning imagery and production design.

8 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' (1992)

Director: David Lynch

Image via New Line Cinema

David Lynch has proven to be one of the most visually recognizable directors, with films like Eraserhead and Mulholland Drive among his most popular; Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me is no exception. The 1992 film, which serves as a spin-off to his beloved show of the same name, chronicles Laura Palmer's (Sheryl Lee) harrowing final days one year after the murder of Teresa Banks (Pamela Gidley).

Shot on film and on location in the state of Washington Fire Walk With Me's stunning imagery is nothing short of breathtaking, as expected from the director. Its gripping narrative combined with the one-of-a-kind atmosphere keeps audiences invested and on the edge of their seat. We must warn readers who feel tempted to watch this movie, though, that despite being a prequel, watching the show before Lynch's film is crucial to get some references.

7 'The Witch' (2015)

Director: Robert Eggers

Image via A24

Robert Eggers — set to direct the goth horror film Nosferatu — is one of the most promising and exciting filmmakers working today, and The Witch is a prime example of how good his body of work is, even though he hasn't put much out yet. Set in 1630s New England and led by Thomasin (played by the talented Anya Taylor-Joy) the film follows a Puritan family who encounter forces of evil in the woods beyond their farm after the youngest child's mysterious disappearance.

The Witch's quiet but terrifying storyline is captivating on its own. However, the movie's incredible execution and masterful direction, which includes bizarre visuals that help make it all the more of an immersive, atmospheric watch, evidently elevates The Witch to higher levels. Eggers' film focuses on faith, female agency, repression, religion, generational trauma, and dysfunctional families.

6 'The Love Witch' (2016)

Director: Anna Biller

Image via Oscilloscope Laboratories

Starring Samantha Robinson as a beautiful modern-day witch named Elaine Parks who uses spells and magic to get men to fall in love with her with deadly consequences, The Love Witch works as particularly well as a beautiful homage to technicolor movies, which, as many know, were really popular back in the 1930s through the mid-1950s.

Thanks to its somewhat weak premise, Anna Biller's must-see horror comedy was released to polarizing reviews, with some critics arguing that it is more style than substance. Be that as it may, The Love Witch's visuals are seemingly the film's real strength; the cinematography is undeniably great (it is particularly impressive how the film looks like it came out of the 1960s despite being filmed in the 21st century) and maintains viewers' interest throughout.

The Love Witch Release Date November 11, 2016 Cast Elle Evans , Jeffrey Vincent Parise , Samantha Robinson , Katy Morris , Ryan Poole , Robert Michael Anderson Runtime 120

5 'Mandy' (2018)

Director: Panos Cosmatos

Image via RJLE Films

The highly atmospheric fan-favorite Nicolas Cage steps foot into the lead role in Panos Cosmatos' Mandy, a must-watch psychedelic horror film that centers around a man who unleashes a relentless and unstoppable rampage of vengeance against the nightmarish hippie cult and their demon-biker henchmen after they shattered his peaceful life in a secluded forest.

Filmed in Lynch's style, Cosmatos's trippy, avant-garde movie may not be fit for everyone's liking. Still, Mandy is a great visual achievement, featuring well-crafted shots that will have audiences hypnotized. Its most complimented aspects are undoubtedly the satisfying cinematography and Cage's tour de force, the over-the-top central performance that anchors it. No doubt, audiences who are into surrealist films will likely enjoy Cosmatos's 2018 film.

4 'Midsommar' (2019)

Director: Ari Aster

Image via A24

Like Eggers, Ari Aster has established himself as one of the most talented contemporary horror filmmakers. His 2019 film Midsommar revolves around a traumatized young girl's (Florence Pugh in one of her most memorable roles) journey to rural Sweden (though the film was actually shot in Hungary) along with her boyfriend and a group of friends for a midsummer festival. Tables turn when they get there and soon realize that they're trapped in the clutches of a sinister cult.

This colorful horror movie set in broad daylight is refreshing and innovative, hence why it quickly gathered a large fanbase when it was released. Despite the mixed reviews (some viewers argue that it is way too overrated), Midsommar is a breeze of fresh air in the genre, with its stunning visuals — often referencing Nordic folklore — doing a great job of maintaining audiences' curiosity.

3 'House' (1977)

Director: Nobuhiko Obayashi

Image via Toho

Although it was originally released to negative reviews, the experimental Japanese horror movie by Nobuhiko Obayashi is now regarded as an essential classic that is nothing short of groundbreaking, paving the way for other horror comedies that captured the attention of international moviegoers. The story follows a group of schoolgirls who head to visit an old auntie's creepy manor in the countryside.

House is trippy, bizarre, and unlike anything readers have probably ever seen, featuring hallucinogenic visuals that will leave a strong impression on audiences. On top of the entertaining narrative, two major reasons why House is so memorable are undoubtedly its uniqueness and creativity, which clearly reflected in its beautiful visuals and production design. Haunted house horror movie fans may enjoy this singular piece of filmmaking.

House (1977) Release Date July 30, 1977 Cast Kimiko Ikegami , Miki Jinbo , Ai Matubara , Kumiko Oba , Mieko Sato , Eriko Tanaka , Masayo Miyako , Yōko Minamida Runtime 88 Minutes

2 'The Shining' (1980)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros.

Stanley Kubrick's The Shining endures as a popular, treasured horror movie for several reasons: not only is it a great adaptation of Stephen King's novel, but it is also masterfully directed by the filmmaking legend himself. Jack Nicholson is the lead in this story that centers around a family who heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister spirit influences the father into violence.

The Shining's symmetrical and wide-angle shots are trademarks of this unforgettable horror and are responsible for creating the unsettling atmosphere it features, ultimately making Kubick's feature a stylish one in the horror genre, especially when combined with its colorful visual aesthetics. This psychological horror is a must-watch for fans of the genre, and the incredible performances in The Shining are also worth noting.

The Shining Release Date May 23, 1980 Cast Jack Nicholson , Shelley Duvall , Danny Lloyd , Scatman Crothers , Barry Nelson , Philip Stone Runtime 146 minutes

1 'Suspiria' (1977)

Director: Dario Argento

Image via Produzioni Atlas Consorziate

Partially based on Thomas De Quincey's 1845 essay Suspiria de Profundis, Dario Argento's Suspiria easily takes first place when the topic is the most stylish horror movies. This trailblazing Italian supernatural film stands the test of time today, whether that is thanks to its engrossing premise or stunning imagery. Jessica Harper stars as an American newcomer to a prestigious German ballet academy, who realizes things are going south when she learns that the school is a front of something sinister.

Chilling and suspenseful with a good amount of nightmarish imagery, the witchy Suspiria's cinematography, wonderfully shot on film by Luciano Tovoli (who also edited the film with incredible results), is one of the main reasons why it endures such an iconic watch — and a highly influential one — these days. A fun fact is that Argento's movie was one of the final feature films to be processed in technicolor.

Suspiria Release Date February 1, 1977 Cast Jessica Harper , Stefania Casini , Flavio Bucci , Miguel Bosé , Barbara Magnolfi , Susanna Javicoli Runtime 98

