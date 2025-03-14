Horror is arguably the most versatile genre of movies. A good horror movie does what it can to elicit feelings of fear, shock or disgust from its audience. Whether it's copious amounts of gore, jump scares or establishing a general aura of dread, there are countless methods by which horror movies can frighten their viewers. Effective horror movies attack the senses and play tricks on the mind.

As fun and exciting as the experience of watching a horror movie often is, there can be debilitating side effects. Figures can appear in dark corners, harmless noises can sound like footsteps, and the realization could set in that home might be the only place you can feel safe. In honor of the horror movies that will leave you reeling, this is a selection of horror movies so scary and unnerving that you'll think twice about stepping foot outside for a period after.

10 'High Tension' (2003)

Directed by Alexandre Aja

Image via EuropaCorp

College students and best friends, Marie (Cécile de France) and Alexia (Maïwenn Le Besco), head to Alexia's family farmhouse for a quiet weekend of studying. The seclusion is shattered when a man breaks into the house and brutally murders Alexia's parents before abducting her. Marie pursues the killer through the night, doing whatever she can to save her friend.

High Tension is a relentlessly brutal and intense thrill ride that wrings all the horror possible from a simple and frighteningly plausible premise. Even if the movie goes off the rails with a final twist that really doesn't work, High Tension proves that a horror movie doesn't need any supernatural elements to be terrifying. After High Tension, you'll be thinking twice about heading to that remote cottage or Airbnb.