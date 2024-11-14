Every genre of film is built on familiar storytelling devices and tropes, and horror is no exception—in fact, horror tropes are among the most well-known. While they can serve a purpose when it comes to structure, they also become overused and can make films predictable. When this happens in horror, it leads to the genre feeling stale and fans becoming unsatisfied. On the other hand, however, horror has also featured some of the most inventive storytelling in cinema.

Some of the most memorable horror movies are ones which completely broke the rules and challenged audiences' perception of what the genre could do, from introducing new types of monsters then totally redefining what they were capable of to challenging previously established tropes of who survives a slasher film. No one understands horror tropes better than horror fans, so it's no surprise some of the genre's most iconic writers and directors have put their stamp on it by breaking all the rules.

10 'Martyrs' (2008)

Dir. Pascal Laugier

French psychological horror Martyrs told the story of two young women, Lucie (Mylène Jampanoï) and Anna (Morjana Alaoui), both victims of abuse as children, as they set out to get revenge against their abusers. After Lucie found and killed her abusers, then herself, Anna was abducted by a cult who sought to create “martyrs” by torturing women under the belief that their physical suffering would lead to insight into the afterlife. Anna ultimately progressed further than any other victim.

Martyrs was a graphic, deeply disturbing movie which presented a different type of villain, with different motivations than most—while certainly cruel, Anna’s torturers were interested in what pain and suffering could tell them about the afterlife. While similar films have often been labeled “torture porn,” Martyrs set out to make a larger point, and it ended on an ambiguous note as to whether or not the cult had achieved what they wanted.

9 'You're Next' (2011)

Dir. Adam Wingard

Young couple Erin (Sharni Vinson) and Crispian (A. J. Bowen) traveled to rural Missouri to celebrate Crispian’s parents’ anniversary at their vacation home, along with Crispian’s siblings and their significant others, in You’re Next. Their peaceful dinner was interrupted by assailants wearing animal masks and wielding crossbows, and they found that their cellphones had no service and their cars wouldn’t start—but Erin decided to fight back and rigged the house with deadly traps to catch their attackers.

You’re Next put a spin on home-invasion horror and turned its Final Girl into a brutal killer herself. Horror movies have had plenty of would-be victims who held their own, but Erin was among the few to not only fight back but become something just as brutal, if not more, than the movie’s villains, solidifying her status as not just one of horror’s toughest Final Girls but one of its smartest, too.

8 'The Wicker Man' (1973)

Dir. Robin Hardy

In The Wicker Man, Sergeant Howie (Edward Woodward) visited the small isolated Scottish island of Summerisle to investigate the disappearance of a child—but the residents claimed the child never existed. The conservative Christian Howie found that the residents also took part in bizarre pagan rituals, ones which might have held some clues as to what happened to the missing child. In the end, Howie himself was in danger and had to fight for his life.

Strange, secretive towns are a horror staple, but few have done it as well as The Wicker Man. What truly made the movie stand out, though, was the way it broke the genre’s rules. Audiences are used to the good guy winning in the end, but Howie’s fate was very different. He wasn’t able to escape and no one else came to save him in the nick of time, making for a very bleak ending.

7 'Wes Craven's New Nightmare' (1994)

Dir. Wes Craven

Heather (Heather Langenkamp)—known for playing Nancy Thompson in A Nightmare on Elm Street—was living in Hollywood in meta horror Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, and after her husband’s death, she started seeing signs of famed killer Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) in the real world. When Craven and Englund began having similar experiences, they determined the only way to stop Krueger was to make another movie. Despite its connection to the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, it is not considered a sequel.

Who better to understand the rules of horror—and therefore break them—than horror icon Wes Craven? New Nightmare was Craven’s first foray into meta horror, something he would later perfect with Scream, and it explored the impact horror films have on the people who watch them. In it, he, Langenkamp and Englund all play themselves, a first for a horror movie, and Freddy was a more brutal killer than ever.

6 'Psycho' (1960)

Dir. Alfred Hitchcock

In Psycho, secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh)—on the run after stealing money from her employer so she could run away with her boyfriend—stopped to spend the night at the rundown Bates Motel, managed by a quiet young man named Norman (Anthony Perkins) and his mother. When Marion’s loved ones realized they hadn’t heard from her, they went looking for her at the motel. The movie was based on the novel of the same name by Robert Bloch.

Psycho killed off the character who seemed to be the main one, a tactic Scream would use decades later. But its real innovation was in what it presented as horror. Horror films up to that point typically featured monsters, and Psycho was among the first to present another person as the terrifying threat, which also set the stage for slasher films. It also changed the way theaters screened movies—previously, movies would be shown on a loop, a practice Alfred Hitchcock insisted be changed.

5 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Dir. George A. Romero

While visiting their father’s grave, siblings Johnny (Russell Streiner) and Barbra (Judith O'Dea) were attacked by the reanimated corpses of the dead in Night of the Living Dead. After Johnny was killed, Barbra fled to a nearby farmhouse, where she and a group of other survivors barricaded themselves in as the undead swarmed around them. Among the survivors was a young girl who had been bitten by one of the undead, who soon died and was reanimated herself.

Night of the Living Dead presented an entirely new type of horror film by introducing zombies, now one of the genre’s most famous creatures—although they had appeared in literature before, they made their film debut here. As a result, the film also cemented writer and director George A. Romero as a horror icon. It was also notable for featuring a Black actor in the leading role, rare for 1960s cinema and rarer still in horror.

4 '28 Days Later' (2002)

Dir. Danny Boyle