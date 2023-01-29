Filmmaking and horror have a long-standing history with each other. Since the beautiful work of George Mellies' Le Manoir du Diable, viewers and film directors can't seem to leave the horror genre alone. It wasn't until the early 1900s that Hollywood would begin to see the goldmine that is the horror genre. The golden age of horror cinema in the 1930s came at the behest of Universal Studios leading the charge with Dracula and Frankenstein. From there, the horror genre took on a form of a flowing stream of wealth.

RELATED: The 21 Best Horror Movies of the 70s

With such a vast umbrella genre like horror, there are sure to be a few films that slip through the cracks and bomb at the box office. Every few years or so, a horror film manages to set a new precedent for the next evolution of horror films. From Blair Witch Projectto Get Out, the horrorgenre continues to amaze audiences with clever storytelling and a unique blend of passion for the gory. Despite the vast wealth of horror films, many viewers still find themselves struggling to highlight the most impactful films that changed the genre for the better. Social platforms like Reddit hold some of the most valid arguments for the most important films in horror history.

1 'Scream' (1996)

When horror and film are mentioned in the same breath, Scream is not far behind. The film follows a masked figure who stalks the lives of several high school students. As the death toll rises, the victims and suspects are hunted down by members of their own community.

Director Wes Craven took the horror genre to new heights with the release of this 90s classic. Craven decided to poke fun at the absurdity of previous slasher-horror films and make a film that stands on its own. The film's success spawned a very rich franchise and leaves many Redditors in agreeance with its place in the horror genre.

2 'Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

A film that preys on the fear of an overshadowing supernatural cabal. Cabin in the Woods follows a group of students who spend the weekend in a remote cabin. The group gets more than they bargained for as the cabin in the woods is not at all what it seems. The victims fight for their lives against a group of technicians who follow their every move.

RELATED: Body Horror, Neon Colors, Monsters, and Insanity: A List of Must-See Lovecraft Cinema

When the film premiered back in 2011, Cabin in the Woods struck a nerve with horror fanatics. The film gave a refreshing take on the horror genre by playing with the clichés and adding a psychological twist. Cabin in the Woods gave birth to a sub-genre that preys upon the audience's deep mindset. Redditors consider the film introduced them to horror.

3 'The Ring' (2002)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

A film rite of passage for many horror fans. An investigative journalist looks into a deadly videotape that causes harm, even death, to anyone who sees it. The 2002 The Ring film was a remake of Hideo Nakata's 1998 horror film, Ring.

The Ring helped propel the psychological horror subgenre in the early 2000s. Along with Saw, these two film franchises redefined the PG-13 rating and pushed many viewers into a space of horror as mentioned by many horror fanatics on Reddit.

4 'Saw' (2004)

One of the more bloody horror franchises in recent years. Saw tells the bloody story of two strangers who wake up in a dark room with no memory and find themselves in a dangerous game with a serial killer. The film went on to spawn a billion-dollar franchise and several spin-off films.

Like The Ring, Saw usheredin the era of gory and violent horror. The film relied on just as much blood and gore to make its case with the storyline taking a backseat. Despite mixed reviews, Saw became one of the most profitable horror franchises and turned Director James Wan into a horror filmmaker legend. Reddit's horror fans consider the film an inspiration for recent horror films.

5 'Blair Witch Project' (1999)

A horror film that created a subgenre all its own. Blair Witch Project is a found film horror film that follows a group of film students who document a small town's local myth of a supernatural presence. The film created the documentary-style horror subgenre viewers know today.

The student film became a major hit after its Sundance run, earning 250 million worldwide. The film used a brand of filmmaking that gave the horror genre a mighty jolt. Following the formula of the Blair Witch Project, found footage franchises like Cloverfield and Paranormal Activity managed to capture the magic of the Blair Witch Project. The consensus on Reddit shows the impact of this film.

6 'Straw Dogs' (1971)

Straw Dogs stars Dustin Hoffman and Susan George in one of Hollywood's earliest home invasion films. A married couple moves to rural England where they face local harassment. The film laid the groundwork for later home invasion films.

Although the film can be considered more in the realm of a thriller than horror, Straw Dogs still manages to have its fair share of scares. The film is considered an artistic take on the dangers of violence and human nature.

7 'Black Christmas' (1974)

Image via Warner Bros.

Bob Clark's Black Christmas gave birth to the idea of slasher films. Black Christmas is based on a true-crime story of a group of students who are stalked by an unknown assailant. The film premise allowed for the later films to adopt the slasher horror theme.

Black Christmas holds a place in the horror genre as the godfather of modern-day slashers. The use of suspense and clever camera work make for groundbreaking horror that makes its place in the horror hall of fame for many Redditors. The film was followed by two squeals.

8 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Held as one of the first zombie films, Night of the Living Dead is a horror film that follows seven survivors trapped on a farm. The film led to the creation of the zombie-horror sub-genre.

Without the zombie-horror film, movie watchers might have missed out on a cornerstone of the horror genre. During its release, the film faced backlash over the nature of its gory scenes but attracted a massive following. There is no debate about the film's impact on many horror fan message boards.

9 'Halloween' (1978)

Halloween is the horror film that launched a thousand franchises. Halloween follows the story of an escaped masked killer who stalks a babysitter (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her friends on Halloween night. The film introduced the world to the scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis.

RELATED: Friday the 13th Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

The film is considered the golden standard for horror films and remains a powerhouse name in the horror genre for many Redditors. Directed by John Carpenter, Halloween completely turned the tables on the horror genre and was even recognized by the National Film Registry within the Library of Congress for its impact.

10 'Psycho' (1960)

When horror is mentioned, Director Alfred Hitchcock isn't too far behind. A Phoenix secretary on the run (Janet Leigh) checks into a shady motel run by the mysterious Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and his overbearing mother.

Although Psychois considered an early slasher horror film, Hitchcock dives more into the mental and psychological aspects of horror. A genius of the genre, Hitchcock's use of slick direction and a strong sense of mortal danger pulled many mixed reviews a second look. There are many social media message boards that praise Alfred Hitchcock and his stellar work.

NEXT: 15 Not-so-Scary Horror Movies for Those Easing Into the Genre