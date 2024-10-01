There's hardly any other genre more thrilling than horror. Since the early age of cinema, it's responsible for producing some of the most captivating, frightening, and spectacular movies of all time. Some of the best horror films can't fail to entertain, as they are incredible stories that scare and excite audiences from start to finish.

There are many films in the horror genre that are purely thrilling and continue to be so. Whether action-packed and amusing or straight-up terrifying, something about these movies excites audiences and keeps them coming back for more. Regardless of why these people love to see these horror movies, one thing is clear: they're an absolute blast to watch. Here are the ten most thrilling horror films ranked.

10 'The Conjuring' (2013)

Directed by James Wan

James Wan's The Conjuring is one of the most intense, thrilling, and monumentally terrifying supernatural horror movies of the 21st century. Starring modern horror icons Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, it tells the eerie true story of a paranormal investigation couple, The Warrens, as they help a struggling family being terrorized in their new home by the malevolent spirit of a 19th-century witch.

It's an absolute roller-coaster ride of pure excitement, featuring palpable suspense, a spine-chilling tone, and some of the most effective, crowd-pleasing jump scares for any horror fan to enjoy. It helped spawn a massive hit horror franchise that is still going strong today, with equally terrifying sequels and spin-off films that have entertained and horrified viewers with their magnificent scares.

9 'Saw' (2004)

Directed by James Wan

Long before The Conjuring, James Wan had established himself as a horror filmmaking visionary with his 2004 splatter horror masterpiece Saw, starring Cary Elwes and Leigh Whannell. The film follows the story of two confined men as they wake up and try to escape from a mysterious restroom after being kidnapped and forced to play a twisted game by the infamous vigilante serial murderer, The Jigsaw killer (Tobin Bell).

It's an intense, shocking, race-against-the-clock type horror thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Though it spawned a hit-or-miss franchise that focused more on over-the-top gore and elaborate torture traps, the first Saw is a much more tame and character-driven film and instead tries to terrify audiences more with its suspense and mystery. Still today, its shocking twists and horrifyingly bleak finale are as effective now as they were twenty years earlier. It's undoubtedly remained in the minds of horror fans as an enjoyable horror classic that's still intense and worth watching.

8 'Scream' (1996)

Directed by Wes Craven

The late director Wes Craven left a remarkable legacy, creating some of the most highly influential and enjoyable horror movies in cinematic history. One of his notable films was 1996's Scream, a revolutionary game changer that reinvigorated the slasher genre. Starring Neve Campbell and Skeet Ulrich, it follows the story of a small town terrorized by a ghost-masked serial killer attempting to become infamous by creating a real-life slasher movie.

Scream is one of the most defining horror movies of the 1990s. It's a compelling, darkly funny, and unquestionably terrifying slasher classic that hasn't dwindled in popularity over the years. The self-aware comedy is effective and brilliant. The characters are rootable and unique. And it features a brilliant whodunnit mystery that keeps viewers guessing who's the killer till the very end. There's always something to come back to when rewatching this film.

7 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Jonathan Demme's The Silence of the Lambs is often considered the most compelling psychological horror movie of all time, and for good reason. It follows the story of determined FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she tracks down a prolific serial killer, Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine), with the guidance of a brilliant convicted murderer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins).

It's no surprise how much acclaim the film has received over the years. Winner of five Academy Awards, most notably for Best Picture, The Silence of the Lambs deserves all its praise for being a flawless film with perfect direction, powerful writing, magnificent editing, and gripping performances. The great Sir Anthony Hopkins has become a definite highlight of the movie for his Best Actor-winning role as the terrifying Dr. Lecter. Each moment of his screen time amplifies the scene's tension as he's so captivating and menacing. His role and everything else that's so great about the film made The Silence of the Lambs such a remarkable standout from the horror genre.

6 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Directed by Wes Craven

Wes Craven returns with arguably his most terrifying classic, 1984's A Nightmare on Elm Street. One of the most recognizable and beloved supernatural slasher flicks in horror history, it's a thrilling story about several neighborhood friends as they struggle to stay awake to avoid being killed by the spirit of a vengeful serial killer stalking them in their dreams.

A Nightmare on Elm Street is a film that made a generation afraid to fall asleep at night. Unlike other slashers that feature killers of the slow-moving, silent-type variety, this film offered a unique kind of killer in the form of Freddy Kruger (Robert Englund), a wise-cracking, unstoppable dream demon whom no one could escape from. The concept of a slasher murdering people in their sleep raises the stakes and makes the movie all the more terrifying to watch.

5 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Directed by William Friedkin

There's something so enticing about watching what is honestly considered one of the scariest horror movies ever made. Released in 1973 and directed by William Friedkin, The Exorcist lives up to its praise, delivering an unimaginably terrifying tale of a poor young girl seeking the help of two priests to perform an exorcism after she begins to experience signs of demonic possession.

The Exorcist is purely terrifying, plain and simple. It's because of how scary it is that draws people in more and keeps them coming back. The story is powerful, the acting is flawless, and it's so atmospheric and intense that it leaves a shiver down one's spine. It hasn't dwindled in popularity or scare factor over the years, continuing to be highly influential in pop culture and praised among horror buffs.

4 'Halloween' (1978)

Directed by John Carpenter

The master of horror, John Carpenter, has delivered plenty of thrills during his decades-long filmmaking career. One of his darkest and scariest is 1978's Halloween, an eerie suburban horror thriller that's become one of the most celebrated slasher flicks ever. Starring Donald Pleasence and Jamie Lee Curtis, it tells the story of a deranged murderer who, after escaping his mental asylum, stalks the streets of his hometown to continue the killing spree he started a decade earlier.

Halloween brings terror right to viewers' front doors. It's an exciting and frightening classic that's always perfect to watch during the spooky season. The scares still hold up incredibly, and Carpenter's sharp writing and excellent direction keep viewers constantly invested. It's always worth watching to see Michael Myers, a truly captivating and iconic slasher villain who continues to be an intimidating horror icon no matter how many times people see the film.