With the recent revival of the beloved Scream series proving to be a big hit with critics and fans, of course, a sequel was rushed into production. The meta slasher is synonymous with the town of Woodsboro, with only the second and third entries swapping it for a campus college and Hollywood respectively. The upcoming Scream VI is moving away from the suburbs to the bright lights of New York City, creating a massive new environment for Ghostface to slice and dice in.

New York has always been one of the U.S.'s most popular cities, and that trend continues in the horror genre. The vibrant city lends itself well to scary stories, with its rampant dark alleyways, claustrophobic apartments, and underground sewers making for perfect hunting grounds. Even some of the genre's biggest baddies have visited the city that never sleeps, proving that evil never takes a holiday as they carve up the Big Apple.

10 'Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan' (1989)

When it came time for the eighth entry in one of horror's biggest franchises, it was decided that Jason Voorhees needed a break from his usual stomping ground of Camp Crystal Lake. Instead, the hulking killing machine jumps aboard a student cruise headed for Manhattan and begins killing the horny teenagers on the ride over.

Jason Takes Manhattan is perhaps the most infamous horror movie set in New York, mostly because it takes forever to actually get there. The majority of the movie takes place on the boat as Jason murders most of the cast, before the last twenty minutes finally sees the hockey player chasing the survivors through the city's streets and sewers. Watch on Starz

9 'The Midnight Meat Train' (2008)

When Leon (Bradley Cooper), a photographer living in New York City, discovers people are going missing every night aboard the city's subways, he becomes obsessed with investigating the mystery. As he begins stalking the imposing Mahogony (Vinnie Jones), he soon finds himself in a twisted rabbit hole he may never escape from.

Directed by cult horror filmmaker Ryuhei Kitamura, The Midnight Meat Train contains his trademark over-the-top gore as characters are brutally killed in memorable ways. It is also enjoyable to see Cooper as the lead in a dark horror film before he achieved A-list status and became too established for these kinds of movies. Watch on Tubi

8 'Gremlins 2: The New Batch' (1990)

The sequel to one of the best horror-comedies of the 80s, Gremlins 2 follows Billy, Kate, and Gizmo as they now find themselves in the Big Apple. Of course, it is not long before Gizmo is splashed with water once again, and his villainous spawn begins running amok in the city, taking over an entire skyscraper in the process.

While Gremlins as a franchise is more comedy than horror, it will still appeal to Scream fans as that franchise has never been afraid to offer laughs in between slayings. The titular monsters are often hilarious as they mess with the populace, with one scene set in a cinema with Hulk Hogan providing one of the best cameos in horror.

7 'Sisters' (1972)

When Grace (Jennifer Salt) witnesses a murder in a neighboring apartment through her window, she uses her skills as a reporter to investigate. The apartment belongs to Danielle (Margot Kidder), whose sister is seemingly responsible, and she tries to cover up the incident as the tenacious Grace closes in on discovering the truth.

Directed by Brian De Palma, Sisters arrived before his classics Carrie and Scarface and showcases the early talents of the acclaimed filmmaker. De Palma channels Alfred Hitchcock in this cult classic thriller, with both the storyline and film techniques used not being out of place in the works of the Master of Suspense. Watch on HBO Max

6 'Cloverfield' (2008)

Set over the course of one harrowing night in New York, Cloverfield follows a group of friends as they try to escape while a kaiju attacks the surrounding city. With one of their friends trapped inside her apartment on the other side of town, the group must face all manner of dangers both above and below ground in order to save her.

One of the best found-footage movies, Cloverfield uses the technique effectively to place the audience on the ground level of a Godzilla film. With both creature's feet and the rubble it creates capable of coming down on the characters at any moment, every second is dangerous as the city is literally torn apart around the cast.

5 'Jacob's Ladder' (1990)

Jacob (Tim Robbins) is a postal worker suffering from PTSD stemming from his time in the Vietnam War. As the visions that haunt him begin to become darker and more dangerous, Jacob attempts to find a reason for why he is so haunted, eventually discovering a confronting conspiracy that threatens to consume him in one of the most underrated horror movies of the 90s.

Jacob's Ladder is a more thoughtful and depressing watch than most other horror films, as it ponders questions and explores themes not typically present in most genre flicks. The movie's haunting atmosphere and storyline would go on to be a major influence on the Silent Hill franchise, as it explores similar themes of blocking out trauma. Watch on Paramount+

4 'The Devil's Advocate' (1997)

When Kevin Lomax (Keanu Reeves) gets a job in New York at a prestigious law firm, he moves there with his wife Mary Ann (Charlize Theron). As he begins settling into his new place of employment, it dawns on him that his boss John Milton (Al Pacino) may be corrupt, and even an avatar for something darker.

While The Devil's Advocate gets rather silly as it deals with religious themes, it is worth watching for its talented cast, especially Pacino as he hams it up. It has been described as The Exorcist crossed with a legal drama, and viewers who enjoy both those things will find The Devil's Advocate to be compelling.

3 'American Psycho' (2000)

Based on the infamous novel by Bret Easton Ellis, American Psycho stars Christian Bale as vain investment banker Patrick Bateman. Obsessed with his appearance and keeping up the aura of success, Bateman's obsession soon turns deadly as he begins murdering those he lures back to his luxury apartment in New York.

Seemingly no movie has achieved as much notoriety on the internet as American Psycho, as Bateman is often used in memes and videos despite the film being over two decades old. It is all thanks to the performance of Bale, as the actor seamlessly sinks into the skin of the sociopath, creating one of cinema's greatest bad guys. Watch on HBO Max

2 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

Centered around the titular character played by Mia Farrow, Rosemary's Baby follows her as she moves into an apartment in New York City with her husband Guy (John Cassavetes), a stage actor. Plagued by strange visions and weird encounters with her neighbors, Rosemary begins to suspect she is surrounded by a demonic cult.

A horror classic, Rosemary's Baby is considered by some to be one of the best films in the genre. It kick-started an interest in Satan and demons in film, and its legacy can be traced to movies that explore similar themes in the genre today. It can also be seen as an examination of pregnancy and the potential traumas that go along with it. Watch on Prime Video

1 'Black Swan' (2010)

After she scores the lead role in her ballet company's production of Swan Lake, ballerina Nina (Natalie Portman) finds her mental state deteriorating due to the pressure. When Lily (Mila Kunis) joins the company and becomes a threat to Nina's role, she finds herself unable to tell her hallucinations from reality as the performance draws closer.

An intense thriller, Black Swan serves as a character study of a troubled individual while also shining a light on the pressures forced upon professional dancers. Portman is phenomenal in the role, serving up the best performance of her career and one that ultimately scored her the Oscar for Best Actress, one of the few times a horror film has received such an honor.

