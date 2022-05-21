After almost five years, the long-awaited sequel to Doctor Strange is finally here. Despite multiple delays and a change in director, the follow-up to one of Marvel’s most underrated solo films is smashing box office numbers and surprising fans. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, released on May 6, 2022, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, and Xochitl Gomez.

The first Doctor Strange was a psychedelic, thoughtful affair that, while certainly having some offputting imagery, wasn’t meant to be a horror movie. The sequel, however, absolutely was. Multiverse of Madness is filled with disturbing imagery, jump scares, and gruesome kills, especially for a PG-13 movie. To fans of the director, Sam Raimi, this was no surprise. However, to casual moviegoers, this was a radical change and has proven to be polarizing among fans. That being said, for those that enjoyed the horror elements, you might be searching for some more campy scares to scratch that macabre itch.

This article contains light spoilers for Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.

'Evil Dead 1 and 2'

The Evil Dead is where the now accomplished director, Sam Raimi, got his start. The original Evil Dead was a surprise indie hit, celebrated by fans and critics. Despite being shot on a shoestring budget, Raimi was still able to nearly perfectly blend comedy and horror to create what is now one of the most well-known horror movies of all time. Evil Dead 2 improved upon the foundations of the original and is generally regarded as the best of the trilogy. While less scary than the original, Evil Dead 2 injected excellent slapstick comedy and some vastly improved makeup and gore effects. While the third, Army of Darkness, is undoubtedly fantastic, it can hardly be considered a horror movie.

Seeing how both Multiverse of Madness and The Evil Dead have the same director, they share more than a few similarities. All three movies feature numerous dissolves, canted camera angles, one-liners, and some shocking yet comical death scenes. The Evil Dead movies are much campier and less polished than Doctor Strange 2, but they’re still a blast to watch. If you’re interested in seeing Raimi’s roots, then The Evil Dead 1 and 2 is for you.

'Nightmare on Elm Street'

Wes Craven's Nightmare on Elm Street is up there with some of the most popular and most successful horror movies ever made. With more than four sequels, a reimagining, a reboot, and a TV show, Freddy Krueger was everywhere in the ’80s. However, despite the volume of Nightmare content, nothing has lived up to the first movie.

Like The Evil Dead, a Nightmare on Elm Street is equal parts comedic and frightening. Robert Englund, who plays Krueger, does a phenomenal job of intimidating the audience while still spouting off one-liners and bad jokes. Nightmare on Elm Street and Multiverse of Madness both have dream walking, supernatural antagonists who have a flair for the dramatic. If you want to see some creative kills performed by a ludicrously entertaining antagonist, Nightmare on Elm Street is for you.

'Brightburn'

James Gunn's Brightburn flew under the radar upon release. Between heavy hitters such as Avengers: Endgame and highly acclaimed Oscar winners like Parasite, Brightburn was a bit of a miss in 2019. Middling box office numbers and mediocre reviews caused this superhero horror to be dead on arrival. Brightburn follows the story of a young alien who falls to earth and finds out he has extraordinary abilities (similar to Superman). However, soon after realizing these powers, he begins to go on a murderous rampage throughout his hometown.

Brightburn was a fun, if unremarkable, film in most aspects. The story was lazily written, and most characters are unlikable. However, where this movie shines is its kills. The gore makeup and blood VFX are outstanding, and most kills are very creative. If nothing else, Brightburn is worth watching for the final sequence alone. If you enjoyed seeing a fallen hero mercilessly stalk and murder everyone in her way in Multiverse of Madness, you’d probably enjoy Brightburn.

'Drag Me to Hell'

Drag Me to Hell shares many similarities with The Evil Dead. Seeing as how this was also directed by Sam Raimi, this is unsurprising. Drag Me to Hell was released in 2009 to decent critical and commercial success and has garnered a cult following in the years since its release. Considered by many to be a spiritual successor to The Evil Dead, Drag Me to Hell follows a young woman as she tries to free herself from a demonic curse that threatens to, as the title implies, drag her to hell.

The gore and camp were more reined in for Drag Me to Hell. Studios were worried about Raimi’s style appealing to the masses, so as a result, the film was made to be PG-13 and a bit more serious than Raimi’s previous work. As a result, Drag Me to Hell has more in common with Multiverse of Madness than The Evil Dead trilogy does. Multiverse of Madness is also PG-13 and can push the envelope for violence in the same way that Drag Me to Hell did. If you enjoyed the campy side of Multiverse of Madness but still want enough scares to satisfy you, Drag Me to Hell is for you.

'Halloween' (2018)

The Halloween series is one of the longest-running and most recognizable franchises in horror movie history. The original redefined the genre and introduced audiences to the terrifying Michael Myers. In 2018, Halloween was revitalized for a new generation, directed by David Gordon Green. Taking place 40 years after the original, this legacy sequel wowed critics and fans and proved itself to be a fresh new take on a dormant series.

There aren’t many similarities between Halloween (2018) and Multiverse of Madness on the surface. There’s very little comedy in Halloween, and there are no big action setpieces. However, what both movies do incredibly well is create a sense of being stalked. Both Michael and Wanda are constantly moving, and both are unstoppable forces of nature. If you liked the inclement dread present in Multiverse of Madness, Halloween (2018) is for you.

'Malignant'

Image via Warner Bros.

Malignant is a recent release, premiering on HBO Max and in theaters on September 10th, 2021. Directed by James Wan, Malignant follows the story of a young woman who is plagued with visions of a serial killer murdering his victims. Critics seemed to like it, and fans of Wan loved it. Malignant harkened back to thrillers of the ‘70s, drawing heavy inspiration from Giallo films.

Like Multiverse of Madness, Malignant was goofy, bloody, and a lot of fun. Both movies feel incredibly unique and representative of their directors. Malignant is technically rooted in science rather than dark magic, but that doesn’t detract from the madness in the slightest. Malignant is an excellent campy horror movie for the modern-day, as it succeeds in being brutal without taking itself seriously. If you enjoyed the cheesy gore of Multiverse of Madness, Malignant is for you.

'House'

Putting it bluntly, House is totally off-the-rails. Released in September of 1977, House is a Japanese comedy-horror about a girl and her friends going to her aunt’s house. House was directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi for an astonishingly low budget. To the studio’s surprise, it was a massive hit in Japan and is now considered a classic by both horror aficionados and film fans.

House features abstract imagery, nonsensical story beats, and hauntingly strange VFX. While Multiverse of Madness is nowhere near close to topping House, the two do share similarities. House embraced its absurdity and ran with it, and Multiverse of Madness does the same. Equal parts funny and disturbing, both films focus on the visuals and the emotion of a scene rather than telling an airtight narrative. If you liked the wild visuals and the looser story threads of Multiverse of Madness, this film is for you.

