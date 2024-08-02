Ever since it rose to prominence in the early 20th century with silent movies like Nosferatu introducing audiences to stories with dark and eerie themes, the horror genre has become very popular in media. Granted, its growing popularity also includes the film industry, and the timeless appeal of horror movies is not the least surprising — these films manage to provide global audiences with all the thrills and adrenaline rushes without viewers having to put themselves in dangerous, anxiety-inducing situations. When well crafted, films in the genre are also incredibly versatile and provide thoughtful social commentary, as well as intriguing analysis of three-dimensional characters.

With that being said, some horror films have helped pave the way, leaving a lasting impact on pop culture and shaping cinema in indescribable ways. Whether low-budget slashers such as John Carpenter's Halloween, or genre-bending classics like the fan-favorite Alien, these are the trailblazing horror movies that have played a huge role in defining the genre.

10 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directors: Eduardo Sánchez, Daniel Myrick

Following three film students Heather, Michael, and Joshua (played by Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, and Joshua Leonard respectively), The Blair Witch Project sees a group of youngsters embark on an adventure into the Black Hills near Maryland to produce a documentary about the local legend of the Blair Witch. As the film progresses, audiences are met with increasingly disturbing occurrences caught on camera as they delve deeper into the woods.

The most prominent aspect of the low-budget, independent The Blair Witch Project is how realistic it feels, with the cast members even using their real names to enhance the story. The movie's superficial authenticity caught everyone by surprise when it was released and even persuaded worldwide audiences to believe that it was real footage, making the story even more unforgettable. Although it did not invent the subgenre, The Blair Witch Project has popularized and revolutionized found footage in horror, which made it a landmark in the category.

The Blair Witch Project Release Date July 30, 1999 Cast Heather Donahue , Michael C. Williams , Joshua Leonard Runtime 81 minutes

9 'The Thing' (1982)

Director: John Carpenter

Directed by iconic horror director John Carpenter, The Thing is set in an isolated Antarctic research station and centers around a group of American researchers who come across an extraterrestrial organism that can shapeshift and assimilate other life forms. The alien infiltrates their group, and paranoia and mistrust quickly spread among crew members.

A seminal film in the body horror genre that also throws science fiction elements into the mix with incredible results, the groundbreaking, technically advanced, and now beloved cult classic The Thing is a Carpenter film worth checking out for its undeniable influence in various media forms, ranging from other movies to video games. Exploring themes of trust, survival, and identity, The Thing does an astounding job of conveying an unsettling and suspenseful atmosphere, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

The Thing (1982) Release Date June 25, 1982 Cast Kurt Russell , wilford brimley , T.K. Carter , David Clennon , Keith David , Richard Dysart Runtime 109

8 'Halloween' (1978)

Director: John Carpenter

Another John Carpenter movie that rightfully makes it to this list is Halloween, which follows Michael Meyers (Nick Castle) who escapes from a mental institution fifteen years after killing his sister on Halloween night in 1963. He then begins stalking teenager Laurie — Jamie Lee Curtis in an unforgettable role that launched her career — and kills her friends while the protagonist attempts to make it out alive.

There are many reasons why Halloween ultimately remains a blueprint in horror, ranging from its unforgettable, iconic score to the masterful, even if minimalist, direction. Halloween is a trailblazer that has popularized the tropes associated with the slasher genre, such as the "final girl" and the masked killer. On that note, Michael Myers has become one of the most memorable characters in cinema. It's not surprising that it endures as a beloved piece of filmmaking, with succeeding films like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th being heavily influenced by it.

Halloween (1978) Release Date October 27, 1978 Cast Donald Pleasence , Jamie Lee Curtis , Tony Moran , Nancy Kyes , P.J. Soles Runtime 91 minutes

7 'The Shining' (1980)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

One of Stanley Kubrick's most iconic works is undoubtedly The Shining, which stars Jack Nicholson as his iconic on-screen counterpart Jack Torrance, an aspiring writer who takes a position as a winter caretaker of an isolated hotel. He brings his family — wife Wendy, played by the late Shelley Duvall, and young psychic son Danny (Danny Lloyd) — with him, and the results are nothing short of disturbing.

Known for its iconic characters, visual style, and highly quotable narrative, The Shining is definitely a landmark in horror cinema that has set a high standard for other movies in the genre. It is also one of the earliest horror films not to solely rely on jumpscares, providing audiences with an intriguing psychological horror narrative that explores the consequences of isolation on the human mind instead.

The Shining Release Date May 23, 1980 Cast Jack Nicholson , Shelley Duvall , Danny Lloyd , Scatman Crothers , Barry Nelson , Philip Stone Runtime 146 minutes

6 'Alien' (1979)

Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott's Alien centers around a space crew awakened halfway through their journey home to investigate a distress signal from a nearby moon. After a rough landing, they unearth an alien colony containing egg-like objects and, when one of the eggs is disturbed, they all realize that it is not alone and must deal with the consequences.

Not only does Alien feature a strong female protagonist who has become an iconic character (possibly one of the most memorable in film) that has challenged genre roles, but it also blends sci-fi and horror flawlessly, originating a new subgenre that has had a lasting impact on cinema ever since. Ridley Scott's trailblazing science fiction and horror movie endures a brilliant watch to this day; many regard it as one of the finest pieces of filmmaking in both categories.

5 'The Exorcist' (1974)

Director: William Friedkin

Next up is the iconic William Friedkin film The Exorcist, which follows a 12-year-old girl (Linda Blair) who begins showcasing disturbing behavior that includes violent outbursts and physical change. Her mother, Chris (Ellen Burstyn), initially seeks medical help, with no success. She turns to Father Karras (Jason Miller), who believes that the child is possessed by a demonic entity, and the circumstances get even more terrifying.

The Exorcist meditates on corrupted innocence and good versus evil, providing audiences with an engrossing and thought-provoking narrative to keep them invested. Furthermore, Friedkin's movie is widely celebrated for its groundbreaking practical effects and makeup, remaining a trailblazer in the genre for the realistic depiction of exorcism. Its influence is clear even today — The Exorcist's impact on pop culture is undeniable, as it has inspired many sequels, prequels, and even TV shows.

4 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Director: Tobe Hooper

Another excellent entry in the slasher category is Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which, too, has inspired many horror media over the years. The plot centers around a group of friends as they travel through rural Texas and find themselves forced to fight for their lives when they eventually stumble upon a family of cannibalistic psychopaths, including the iconic Leatherface.

Equal parts claustrophobic and gritty, the cult classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a groundbreaking picture in the horror category for its raw portrayal of violence that was highly unsettling for audiences at the time, considering how realistic it felt. Although it was made on a seemingly nightmarish low budget — much like Carpenter's Halloween — Hooper's movie was nonetheless a notable installment, introducing cinematic elements that would become staples of the slasher subgenre.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) Release Date October 11, 1974 Cast Marilyn Burns , Allen Danziger , Paul A. Partain , William Vail , Teri McMinn , Edwin Neal Runtime 83 minutes

3 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Director: George A. Romero

Featuring impeccable sound design, acting performances, and special effects, George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead marked the beginning of an iconic franchise. The story centers around a group of people who seek refuge in a rural farmhouse after an unexplained phenomenon causes the dead to arise. Although they all join forces in an attempt to fortify the house, tension soon arises.

Night of the Living Dead is a great watch not only because of the themes it deals with and its satire on class conflict and the darkest aspects of human nature but also for its top-notch direction and genuinely absorbing narrative. Additionally, George A. Romero's movie is the blueprint of the modern zombie genre, redefining it and providing audiences with a breath of fresh air. Night of the Living Dead's groundbreaking approach to the niche subcategory has carved a secure place in cinema history and still ranks among the best of all time.

Night of the Living Dead Release Date October 4, 1968 Cast Duane Jones , Judith O'Dea , Karl Hardman , Marilyn Eastman , Keith Wayne , Judith Ridley Runtime 96

2 'Psycho' (1960)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

This iconic Alfred Hitchcock movie has fully mastered the art of building suspense and intensity with its groundbreaking editing and score, ranking among the filmmaker's most celebrated works. The story follows Janet Leigh's Marion Crane, a secretary who leaves her job after stealing money and flees town only to end up at the remote Bates Motel, where she meets Anthony Perkins' sinister Norman Bates.

Credited for leading the way for the slasher genre, Hitchcock's unforgettable and masterfully directed picture sheds light on topics such as identity and duality, making for a genuinely intriguing, psychological horror movie. There is no doubt that Psycho is one of the biggest pioneers in the genre for its trailblazing approach to horror and psychological depth that broke ground at the time. Its impact on pop culture remains, with his score being one of the most popular ones in cinema.

Psycho Release Date June 22, 1960 Cast Anthony Perkins , Vera Miles , John Gavin , Martin Balsam , John McIntire , Simon Oakland Runtime 109 minutes

1 'Nosferatu' (1922)

Director: F.W. Murnau

Directed by F.W. Murnau, Nosferatu is an adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel Dracula and centers around young real estate agent Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) who travels to the Carpathian Mountains to meet Count Orlok (Max Schreck), a client interested in buying a property in the German town of Wisborg. Hutter discovers that Orlok is a vampire who intends to spread horror. Not only that, but the mystical creature also finds himself enamored by Hutter's wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder).

The first take on Bram Stoker's iconic classic does not disappoint in the slightest, which is why a new film with the same name is coming out soon. Those keen on the supernatural subcategory of horror should give Nosferatu a watch if they haven't already, as it remains a compelling and one of the earliest examples of the category in film. Furthermore, Nosferatu also introduced vampire "lore," pioneering many subsequent pictures.

Nosferatu (1922) Release Date May 18, 1922 Cast Max Schreck , Alexander Granach Runtime 94 minutes

